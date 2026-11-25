When a Drought Hits, the Water Wars Begin by Australian eco-thriller author Robert Maddison (Dr. Bill Phillips).

Dr. Bill Phillips draws on more than 30 years of front-line experiences to lead eco-thriller trilogy with debut novel Flood Country.

- Dr. Bill Phillips (writing as Robert Maddison)CANBERRA, AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where environmental crises increasingly dominate headlines worldwide, Australian scientist and former senior environment executive Dr. Bill Phillips, writing under the pen name Robert Maddison, brings frontline authenticity to suspense fiction with his eco-thriller series. Grounded in decades of high-level environmental policy, wetland management, and international conservation experience, Maddison's work highlights real-world ecological vulnerabilities through fast-paced narrative storytelling.Leading the catalog is 'Flood Country: When a Drought Hits, the Water Wars Begin ', the debut novel in the Jack Miller eco-thriller trilogy. Set against the backdrop of a ten-year drought crippling Australia's outback, the novel follows former Sydney Morning Herald investigative journalist Jack Miller. What begins as a routine follow-up on a local headline regarding an angry cattle farmer accusing a bureaucrat of misconduct rapidly uncovers a widespread network of systemic water theft, public and private sector corruption, assisted by political maneuverings and coverups.Unlike traditional suspense thrillers that rely on speculative environmental scenarios, Maddison's fiction reflects the intricacies of Australian environmental administration and water rights governance. Born and raised in western New South Wales, Maddison spent over twenty years working directly with rural landholders, river managers, government departments, and community environmental groups across Australia.Maddison's professional background includes rising to the level of senior executive within Australia's federal environment department and holding the post of Deputy Secretary General of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in Switzerland. In 2008, he established RiverSmart Australia, a non-profit organization dedicated to sustainable river ecosystem management, serving as its CEO for over a decade. This technical grounding allows his novels to detail legal, bureaucratic, and ecological mechanisms with precision.Following 'Flood Country', the Jack Miller trilogy expands with 'Trumped Up Corella', which explores corruption relating to a proposed industrial site relocation inspired by Melbourne's historic 1991 Coode Island fire, and concludes with 'Cotton Trash' set in a rural cotton-growing community awash with a dangerous herbicide. Maddison's broader catalog also features 'The Schnitzel Brothers', a standalone narrative exposing extreme school bullying in a rural school with associated paybacks.By translating frontline experiences into accessible suspense literature, Maddison offers readers an insightful perspective on how the world of environmental politics actually works. Additional details on the author's publications, background, and catalog availability can be found at .

Robert Maddison

Robert Maddison

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Former Environmental Executive Turns Decades of Wetland Conservation Experience Into Outback Eco-Thriller Series News Provided By Ana Denise November 25, 2026, 16:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics



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