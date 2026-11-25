Maryland trial attorney recognized for decades of legal advocacy, professional leadership, and commitment to serving his community

- Robert K. JennerBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robert K. Jenner, founder and managing partner of Jenner Law, P.C., has been named a 2026 Icon Honors honoree by The Daily Record. The award recognizes Maryland leaders over the age of 60 for their professional accomplishments, leadership, and service to their communities.Rob founded Jenner Law in 2018 after more than three decades of representing injured people and their families. His work focuses on personal injury, childhood sexual abuse, mass torts, psychotherapy malpractice, and nursing home negligence.Leadership Built on Advocacy and ServiceRob is a past president of the Maryland Trial Lawyers Association, now the Maryland Association for Justice, which named him Trial Lawyer of the Year in 2009. He has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America since 2006 and has received Baltimore“Lawyer of the Year” honors in product liability, mass tort, and personal injury litigation. In 2023, The Daily Record included him on its Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice Power List.He has held leadership roles in national pharmaceutical and medical device mass tort litigation, served as Maryland State Governor of the American Association for Justice, and written more than 30 articles for Trial magazine and other publications.In recent years, Rob has focused on representing survivors of childhood sexual abuse under Maryland's Child Victims Act. He represented Valerie Bunker in the Key School litigation, one of the cases decided together in Roman Catholic Archbishop of Washington v. Doe, in which the Supreme Court of Marylandupheld the Act's constitutionality in 2025.“I am humbled to be named among this year's Icon Honors honorees,” said Rob.“Whatever I have accomplished is a testament to the support of my family and my Jenner Law family. They support me, and they make me look good, which is no small feat.”A Commitment to Clients and CommunityJenner Law's attorneys and legal team work with individuals and families across the country to seek accountability, justice, and change.“Our clients come to us during some of the hardest times in their lives,” Rob said.“They deserve a team that listens, cares about what they're going through, and is prepared to fight for them. I'm proud to work alongside people who bring that commitment to their work every day.”The firm established the Jenner Law Donor Fund, through which employees support causes important to them, including initiatives addressing food insecurity, veterans' needs, women's safety, and animal protection. It also created the Gemma Hoskins“Make a Difference” Scholarship for undergraduate and graduate students committed to improving their communities. Rob and his wife, Beth, support dog rescue organizations, including the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) and Lab Rescue LRCP.The 2026 Icon Honors recipients will be celebrated on December 7, 2026, at The Center Club in Baltimore. The honorees will also be profiled in a special magazine inserted into the December 8 issue of The Daily Record and made available online.For more information, visit The Daily Record's Icon Honors page.About Jenner LawJenner Law is a Maryland trial law firm representing individuals and families in personal injury, childhood sexual abuse, mass torts, product liability, psychotherapy malpractice, and nursing home negligence. Founded by Robert K. Jenner in 2018, the firm is headquartered at 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 240, Baltimore, Maryland 21211.To learn more, visit or call (410) 413-2155.Original Source

Robert K. Jenner

Jenner Law, P.C.

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Jenner Law Founder Robert K. Jenner Named a 2026 Icon Honors Recipient by The Daily Record News Provided By Robert K. Jenner, Jenner Law, P.C. November 25, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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