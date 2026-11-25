Waterclear Pools Logo

Custom gunite pool builder expands its Northwest Arkansas presence with a new physical location on E Zion Road in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Waterclear Pools, a custom swimming pool builder serving Northwest Arkansas, has opened a new physical location at 1550 E Zion Rd #7, Fayetteville, AR 72703, strengthening the company's local presence and providing homeowners with a dedicated location to connect with its team about custom pool construction, renovations, and backyard projects.The new Fayetteville location represents another milestone in Waterclear Pools' continued growth throughout Northwest Arkansas. Led by owner Michael Whitson, the company specializes in custom gunite swimming pools designed around each homeowner's property, lifestyle, and vision for their outdoor living space."Opening a physical location in Fayetteville is an important step for us because Northwest Arkansas is our home and this is the community we're committed to serving," said Michael Whitson, owner of Waterclear Pools. "We want homeowners to know they're working with a local pool company that will be here before, during, and long after their pool is completed."Bringing Decades of Pool-Building Experience to Northwest ArkansasWhitson brings decades of pool-building experience to Northwest Arkansas, including an extensive background in custom pool construction in Florida. His experience spans residential backyard swimming pools, luxury custom designs, and larger resort-style installations.Waterclear Pools focuses on custom gunite pool construction, offering homeowners flexibility in pool shape, size, depth, finishes, and features. Unlike pre-manufactured pool options, gunite construction allows each swimming pool to be designed specifically for the property and homeowner's preferences.The company also provides pool renovations, resurfacing, saltwater conversions, and related pool services, helping homeowners improve both new and existing backyard spaces."We've always believed that building a pool should be a personal process," Whitson said. "You're making a major investment in your home and creating a space your family may use for decades. Having a local location gives us another way to be accessible to our customers and makes it easier to build those long-term relationships."Expanding Local Service Across Northwest ArkansasWith its new Fayetteville location, Waterclear Pools continues serving homeowners throughout Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville, Bella Vista, Lowell, Johnson, Centerton, Pea Ridge, Cave Springs, Fort Smith, Van Buren, and surrounding communities.The company emphasizes a personalized approach to pool construction, helping homeowners navigate the process from initial design and planning through construction and completion.Waterclear Pools also offers an expedited construction approach for qualifying projects, with a goal of completing pool installations in as little as six weeks, depending on project scope, permitting, weather, and site conditions.The new location further establishes the company's commitment to providing accessible, locally focused pool construction services throughout the region.Visit Waterclear Pools in FayettevilleHomeowners interested in building a custom swimming pool, renovating an existing pool, or exploring backyard improvement options can learn more by visiting WaterclearPools.The company's new physical location is at 1550 E Zion Rd #7, Fayetteville, AR 72703.About Waterclear PoolsWaterclear Pools is a locally operated custom swimming pool builder serving Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville, Bella Vista, and communities throughout Northwest Arkansas. Led by owner Michael Whitson, the company specializes in custom gunite pool design and construction, pool renovations, resurfacing, saltwater conversions, and related services. With decades of industry experience, Waterclear Pools is committed to helping Arkansas homeowners create beautiful, functional outdoor living spaces through personalized service and quality craftsmanship.Website:

Michael Whitson

Waterclear Pools

+1 479-879-7396

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Waterclear Pools Opens New Physical Location in Fayetteville, Arkansas News Provided By Gro November 25, 2026, 16:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.