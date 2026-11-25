Sonlight Services Team

Veteran-owned Sonlight Services brings military values to septic care across Central Pennsylvania while offering veterans a year-round 5% discount.

- Harold CaseBETHEL, PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Sonlight Services, honoring veterans goes beyond a single day on the calendar. The family-owned, veteran-owned septic company continues to demonstrate its commitment to those who have served through a year-round 5% veteran discount and a business philosophy rooted in the military values of discipline, integrity, and dependable service.With more than 25 years of experience, Sonlight Services has built a reputation for providing reliable septic solutions to homeowners and businesses throughout Berks, Chester, Dauphin, Lebanon, Lancaster, and Schuylkill Counties. The company has earned more than 900 five-star reviews, reflecting its commitment to professional workmanship, honest recommendations, and treating customers with respect."The military teaches you to be where you say you'll be and to finish what you start," said Harold Case, Owner of Sonlight Services. "Those principles became part of how we built Sonlight. For us, supporting veterans and serving our customers with integrity isn't something we think about one day a year. It's part of how we operate every day."That commitment extends into every aspect of the customer experience. Sonlight Services employs certified, background-checked technicians, provides real-time text updates before service visits, and emphasizes straightforward recommendations without unnecessary sales pressure. The company also offers 24/7 emergency septic pumping and same-day or next-day scheduling options to help customers address urgent septic issues quickly.As a veteran-owned business, Sonlight understands the importance of recognizing the sacrifices made by military service members and their families. Its ongoing 5% veteran discount is one way the company expresses its appreciation while making essential septic maintenance and repairs more accessible to those who have served."Veterans have given a great deal to their communities and their country," added Case. "Offering a discount is a small way for us to say thank you. But just as important is making sure every veteran who calls us receives the dependable, respectful service they deserve."Beyond its veteran-focused initiatives, Sonlight Services remains committed to strengthening the Central Pennsylvania communities it serves. Through its locally rooted operations, the company continues to prioritize long-term customer relationships, responsible septic system maintenance, and service standards designed to give property owners confidence in the care of their homes and businesses.With Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) licensing, Pennsylvania Septage Management Association (PSMA) certification, and warranties that include lifetime tank coverage and three-year pump coverage, Sonlight Services continues to invest in the training, expertise, and accountability necessary to deliver dependable results.Veterans interested in learning more about the company's year-round service discount, along with homeowners and businesses seeking septic pumping, repairs, installations, or maintenance, can visit .About Sonlight ServicesSonlight Services is a family-owned, veteran-owned septic company serving Central Pennsylvania, including Berks, Chester, Dauphin, Lebanon, Lancaster, and Schuylkill Counties. With more than 25 years of experience, DEP licensing, and PSMA certification, the company provides residential and commercial septic pumping, repair, installation, drain cleaning, and commercial waste services. Known for dependable scheduling, honest recommendations, and professional workmanship, Sonlight Services has earned more than 900 five-star reviews and offers industry-leading warranties, including lifetime tank coverage and three-year pump coverage.

Harold Case

Sonlight Services

+1 717-936-9248

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Veteran-Owned Sonlight Services Reinforces Commitment to Central Pennsylvania Veterans and Communities News Provided By Gro November 25, 2026, 16:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management



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