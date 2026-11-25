MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 25 (IANS) The Ahmedabad City Crime Branch of Gujarat Police has arrested a father-son duo for allegedly taking Rs 50 lakh from police personnel on the promise of settling a complaint inquiry against them and subsequently demanding another Rs 10 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused, identified as Vishnubhai alias N.D. Chaudhary and his son Akash Chaudhary, approached police personnel posted at the Sabarmati UGVCL Police Station, against whom a complaint inquiry was pending.

Chaudhary allegedly claimed that he could get the inquiry settled and demanded money in return. When the personnel agreed to the proposal and enquired about the amount, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh.

As instructed by him, they went to his residence near a gurdwara in the Thaltej area, where Chaudhary and his son jointly collected Rs 50 lakh in cash.

However, when the personnel later enquired about the status of the complaint inquiry, they found that it had not been settled.

On asking the accused to fulfil his assurance, the duo allegedly demanded an additional Rs 10 lakh. They also threatened to have a criminal case registered in connection with the inquiry if the money was not paid.

Following this, the police personnel approached the authorities with a complaint alleging that the duo had cheated them by collecting money on the pretext of settling the inquiry and subsequently attempting to extort more money through threats.

A case was registered against the father and son on charges related to cheating government servants and extortion. The Crime Branch subsequently arrested both accused.

"The arrested persons have been identified as Vishnubhai alias N.D. Chaudhary and Akash Vishnubhai alias N.D. Chaudhary, also known as Akash Chaudhary," officials added.

The Crime Branch has appealed to the public who may have been cheated by the accused or faced any other criminal act by them to approach their nearest police station for legal action.