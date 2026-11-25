MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 25 (IANS) The ruling BJP on Wednesday hit back sharply at the Congress, comparing the opposition party to Bollywood films 'Chor Machaye Shor' and 'Bunty Aur Babli' and accusing it of repeatedly undermining the Constitution during its tenure in power, even as the Congress held a 'Samvidhan Raksha March' in Ahmedabad over alleged threats to constitutional rights and electoral integrity.

Responding to the Congress's protest march, Gujarat BJP chief spokesperson Anil Patel levelled a series of counter-questions against the opposition party, alleging that the Congress had consistently subverted constitutional norms since Independence, misused Article 356 to dismiss democratically elected state governments, and weakened democratic institutions.

Comparing the Congress to 'Chor Machaye Shor' and 'Bunty Aur Babli', Patel questioned why Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had allegedly opposed the need to observe Constitution Day in 2015 and why the party had abstained from the Lok Sabha discussion on 'Samvidhan Raksha Diwas' that year.

He also cited the 1999 confidence vote against the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, alleging that then Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang had cast his vote illegally in Parliament.

Earlier in the day, the Congress organised its 'Samvidhan Raksha March' in Ahmedabad, drawing senior leaders, party workers, and hundreds of supporters from across several districts and cities.

During the protest, the party demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and sought criminal proceedings against him, alleging that the Election Commission had ceased functioning independently and was acting in the BJP's interests.

Addressing the gathering, Gujarat Congress in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala recalled Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's historic address to the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949, noting that the discipline and principles of the Indian National Congress had been instrumental in framing the Constitution.

"Dr Ambedkar had said that no matter how good a Constitution was, it would be meaningless if it fell into the wrong hands. Even a flawed Constitution could function properly if it was entrusted to capable hands," Surjewala said.

Questioning the functioning of the poll panel, Surjewala asked how the Constitution could endure if the voting rights of 13.50 crore citizens were taken away overnight.

He also raised concerns over the alleged suppression of opposition voices in Parliament, the passage of bills without adequate deliberation, and the treatment of political parties whose election symbols had been disputed.

Accusing the BJP-led government of fostering economic inequality, Surjewala alleged that 80 per cent of the nation's wealth was concentrated in the hands of five per cent of the population, leaving the remaining 20 per cent for 95 per cent of citizens.

He further questioned whether Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, OBCs, women, farmers, and youth were being accorded equal rights and opportunities.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda maintained that the march was aimed at safeguarding constitutional rights rather than serving any narrow electoral agenda.

Announcing that the party would appoint 'Vote Rakshaks' at every polling booth and hold village-level meetings to protect franchise rights, Chavda said every Congress worker would strive to ensure that no citizen is deprived of their right to vote.