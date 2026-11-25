Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – November, 2026: Under the patronage and presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Khalid bin Saud Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah's Investment and Development Office, EtihadWE, announced the successful achievement of financial close for the $326 million (AED 1.2 billion) RAKWA Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) in Ras Al Khaimah. The announcement took place during the third edition of RAK Energy Summit. Reaching this milestone unlocks the immediate delivery of critical utility infrastructure designed to stay ahead of the rapid residential, commercial, and tourism boom in the southern region of the Ras Al Khaimah Emirate. EtihadWE's consortium partners are TAQA Water Solutions (TAQA-WS) and Saur Group (Saur S.A.S), with commercial operations slated for early 2029. Drawing on the consortium partners' capabilities and expertise in wastewater treatment and sustainable water management, RAKWA places sustainability at the heart of its development. The plant will integrate solar photovoltaic (PV) generation and battery energy storage systems (BESS) designed to meet its electricity demand throughout its operational life. The plant will significantly reduce reliance on conventional electricity sources and establish a more sustainable model for sewage treatment infrastructure. Beyond wastewater treatment, the project will transform wastewater into valuable resources by producing high-quality treated water for irrigation, enabling the expansion of green spaces across Ras Al Khaimah, while recovering sludge for beneficial reuse. Together, these features establish RAKWA as a model of sustainable infrastructure, promoting circular resource management, reducing environmental impact, and contributing to a greener and more resilient emirate. The project is funded by a syndicate of regional and international financial institutions, comprising Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Emirates Development Bank (EDB) and Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC). Structured in alignment with the Green Loan Principles 2025, the financing reflects the project's eligibility as a“blue” infrastructure project, supporting sustainable wastewater treatment, circular water use and enhanced water resilience. Through these contributions, the project advances long-term environmental sustainability and responsible water resource management in the UAE. In addition, the project's equity bridge loans are funded by Ajman Bank, RAK Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank. The participation of leading regional and international banks demonstrates the project's ability to mobilize diversified institutional funding for sustainable and essential infrastructure. Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EtihadWE, said“Investing in wastewater infrastructure is essential to sustaining Ras Al Khaimah's growth. RAKWA ISTP will expand treatment capacity and enable greater reuse of treated water, while setting a new benchmark for sustainable infrastructure through the integration of solar photovoltaic generation and battery energy storage systems designed to meet the plant's electricity needs throughout its operational life. By combining renewable energy with circular water reuse, the project will help meet the needs of growing communities and businesses while reducing reliance on conventional energy and maximizing the value of the emirate's natural resources. Reaching financial close shows how government, industry and lenders can bring together the expertise and capital needed to deliver essential infrastructure on this scale. Mohammed Hasan AlShehhi, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Development Company (EDC), said:“Financial close on RAKWA ISTP proves we can move decisively from development to construction. It represents how we work. We structure projects to be bankable, we set demanding timelines, and we get the right people around the table from day one. Looking ahead, we will keep accelerating the deployment of future-ready utility assets as a regional champion driving sustainable economic growth and long-term resource security across the UAE and our priority international markets. Demand for reliable, sustainable infrastructure keeps growing, and we intend to be ready for it.” Dr. Shehab Al Muharrami, CEO of TAQA Water Solutions, said:“RAKWA project represents an important step in advancing sustainable water infrastructure in the UAE. Through our partnership with EtihadWe and Saur, TAQA Water Solutions is bringing its expertise in wastewater treatment and resource recovery to support Ras Al Khaimah's continued growth. By expanding treatment capacity and enabling the reuse of treated water, the project will strengthen water resilience, promote circular water use and create long-term value for communities and businesses. We are proud to contribute to infrastructure that supports both the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and the country's broader sustainability ambitions.” Luis de Lope, CEO of Saur International, said:“Reaching financial close is a defining moment for Ras Al Khaimah's first large-scale wastewater public-private partnership. Saur is bringing the full depth of its international operating experience to this project, drawing on its expertise in managing complex wastewater systems and enabling water reuse. As a shareholder, we are committing our capital, our people and our expertise for the life of the concession. Together with our partners, we will deliver a reliable wastewater service that supports Ras Al Khaimah's ambitions and makes treated water available for irrigation and industry.” Engineered to meet the highest environmental standards, the RAKWA plant directly reinforces the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and the country's circular economy agenda. Once completed, it will provide essential wastewater treatment, conveyance, and treated sewage effluent (TSE) infrastructure to support the rapid commercial, hospitality, and residential expansion in southern Ras Al Khaimah, notably Al Hamra and the world-class master developments on Al Marjan Island. The facility is engineered with an initial treatment capacity of 60,000 cubic meters per day (m3/day), with design provisions to scale up to 150,000 m3/day to accommodate long-term population growth. At its initial phase, the plant will cater to a population equivalent of over 300,000 residents. The broader scope of the development encompasses comprehensive conveyance networks, including the Sector 6 pumping station, gravity sewer mains, 30 km of Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) de-transmission facilities, and 20 kilometres of twin rising mains to integrate surrounding districts seamlessly into the regional grid. About EtihadWE: Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) is a government-owned utility company, fully owned by the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA) and responsible for delivering essential electricity and desalinated water services across the Northern Emirates. Established under Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2020, the company serves approximately 2 million people through more than half a million active accounts, operating a power and water network spanning over 23,000 kilometres and managing water storage capacity of around 600 million gallons. About TAQA Water Solutions: Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, TAQA Water Solutions, is a leading company specialising in sustainable water solutions to transform one of our most valuable natural resources, contribute to sustainable economic development and improve the quality of life. As part of TAQA Group, TAQA Water Solutions has a focus on providing innovative solutions to manage water resources and is committed to delivering world-class solutions that meet the needs of industries and communities. Aligned with the UAE's commitment to the Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and to the United Nations SDGs, TAQA Water Solutions acts as a catalyst for promoting smart and sustainable growth through the power of collaboration, mainly B2B and G2G partnerships. TAQA Water Solutions is the sole entity behind all wastewater collection, treatment, and reuse in the Emirate. With over 1,334 million m3 collected daily through an extensive ~13,600 km network supported by over 260 pumping stations and 41 treatment plants, the company works towards reducing the pressure on natural water resources and promote sustainability and value creation. About SAUR: Saur is an international water services company, specializing in the design, operation and optimization of infrastructure for local authorities and industrial clients. The Group operates across the entire water cycle, combining operational expertise with smart water management to support service continuity and the sustainable management of water resources. In 2024, Saur became the first company in the water sector to issue blue bonds, positioning the Group at the forefront of sustainable finance applied to environmental infrastructure. In 2025, the Group generated revenue of more than €2.3 billion and employed 15,000 people across more than 25 countries. Its presence in the Middle East includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.