MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE; November: China Securities International, with more than USD 74.93 billion in assets under management officially opened its Dubai Office on 24 November 2026 at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion across the Middle East. The office opening comes after China Securities was authorised earlier this year by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of financial services conducted in or from DIFC. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The office opening ceremony was hosted by Ms. Wu Chaoze, Chairman of China Securities International, and attended by Ms. Zeng Qi, Vice President of CITIC Group; Mr. Liu Cheng, Chairman of China Securities; senior representatives of the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism; Her Excellency Ou Boqian, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai; His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC; His Excellency Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority who joined the company's leadership to witness the inauguration.

The establishment of China Securities in DIFC further strengthens the Centre's position as the UAE's only cluster of leading Chinese banks and financial institutions. Leveraging Dubai's strategic position as a gateway connecting Asia, Europe and Africa, the Dubai Office will serve as a professional platform to strengthen capital market connectivity between China and the Middle East, while extending the company's cross-border service capabilities across the region. Since establishing its presence in DIFC earlier this year, the company has continued to expand its local capabilities and plans to grow its team to support the anticipated growth of its regional business and client base.

The expansion builds on China Securities' significant scale in its home market. The firm serves more than 17.1 million securities brokerage clients and, as of 30 June 2026, had a workforce of 12,646 people, providing a strong foundation for the expansion of its international capabilities.

Ms. Zeng Qi, Vice President of CITIC Group, delivered the welcome address, noting that strong China-UAE relations and growing two-way investment flows present significant opportunities for financial cooperation. She highlighted the importance of advancing RMB internationalisation, cross-border investment and financing, and capital market connectivity, while leveraging CITIC Group's integrated financial and industrial capabilities to strengthen links between the two markets.

Mr. Liu Cheng, Chairman of China Securities, said in his address that the establishment of the Dubai Office in DIFC marks a key milestone in the company's international expansion and a practical response to the growing cross-border needs of its clients. Against the backdrop of expanding trade and investment ties between China and the UAE, the company will leverage Dubai's institutional framework and strategic location as a new platform to strengthen two-way connectivity between the China and Middle East capital markets. Drawing on its expertise in investment banking, fixed income, derivatives and research, the company aims to provide integrated services to Chinese enterprises expanding overseas and Middle Eastern investors seeking investment opportunities in China, while building long-term, stable and mutually beneficial partnerships with stakeholders across the region.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, welcomed China Securities to DIFC and highlighted the opportunities its presence will create for greater financial connectivity between China and the region. He said:“DIFC is already home to China's five largest banks, reflecting the strength and depth of the financial relationship between China and Dubai. China Securities' presence adds further depth to DIFC's financial ecosystem and creates new opportunities to connect Chinese businesses and investors with regional and international capital markets. From DIFC and Dubai, the firm is ideally positioned to expand its reach across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, while facilitating greater two-way investment and strengthening financial ties between China and the region.”

Financial cooperation is a key pillar of the China-UAE strategic partnership. The opening of the Dubai Office marks an important milestone in China Securities' international expansion and a new step in bilateral financial cooperation.

Looking ahead, China Securities will leverage CITIC Group's role as a bridge between China and the world, drawing on its cross-border investment banking capabilities to support Chinese enterprises expanding into the Middle East and facilitate Middle Eastern investment in China. The company will continue to contribute to the Belt and Road Initiative and promote mutually beneficial China-Middle East cooperation.