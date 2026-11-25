MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – November, 2026: Majesty has celebrated the launch of the Majesty 160, as the construction of 50-metre superyacht was officially completed, marking an important milestone ahead of her anticipated delivery in March 2027. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The launch celebrates the partnership between Majesty and Cristiano Gatto Design, bringing to life the shared vision behind the new Superyacht Collection. Together, the shipyard and the Italian design studio are establishing a cohesive design concept around longevity and well-being across the range, while ensuring that each yacht expresses its own distinctive character.

Among the Majesty 160's defining features is a rare seven-cabin configuration for a superyacht of this size, offering exceptional accommodation capacity while maintaining a strong focus on privacy, comfort and generous living spaces. Highlights also include an expansive sun deck with an infinity pool, a multifunctional hybrid beach club that can accommodate a lounge, gym or wellness area, fold-down balconies opening towards the sea, and two elevators.

The launch ceremony brought together Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, the Chairman of Gulf Craft, Cristiano Gatto, Founder of Cristiano Gatto Design, the yacht's owner and members of the Gulf Craft team to mark the occasion. With the yacht now in the water, attention turns to the remaining completion stages ahead of the planned handover in March 2027.

Commenting on the milestone, Gulf Craft's Chairman, said:“The Majesty 160 represents an exciting step forward for both our brand and the shipyard. She is a reflection of how far Majesty has come and the ambition that continues to drive us forward. Over the years, we have worked to establish the brand among the recognised names in international superyacht building, steadily strengthening our presence across Europe, the United States and Asia.

Equally rewarding is seeing the relationships we build with our clients develop over time. The Majesty 160 is being built for a returning owner, and it is particularly gratifying to see clients develop a lasting appreciation for our yachts, choosing to continue their journey with us and move up to larger models. Their continued trust means a great deal to us and is one of the most rewarding measures of our progress. We look forward to building on this journey with our clients around the world.”

Reflecting on the design journey, Cristiano Gatto said:“The Majesty 160 is the yacht that defined the DNA of the entire new Majesty range. As the most challenging project in the family, it established the architectural language and design principles subsequently applied to the 125, 145 and the upcoming 180. Our goal was to deliver the comfort and sophistication of a megayacht while remaining below 500 GT. Every element was conceived around privacy, well-being and a seamless connection with the sea, combining exceptional materials, refined craftsmanship and thoughtful design to enhance life on board.”

About Majesty:

Majesty is the award-winning yacht and superyacht brand offering an impressive fleet from the Majesty 60 up to the flagship Majesty 180 – the largest composite superyacht today.Every Majesty is designed, engineered and handcrafted in the United Arab Emirates. A multinational in-house design team supported by renowned external naval architects and designers from the Netherlands, Italy, UK, South-Africa and Australia works alongside Majesty's artisans and engineers to blend advanced technologies with meticulous finishing quality. The result is a portfolio of graceful yachts that offers owners semi-custom flexibility, unwavering build quality and class-approved safety.The Majesty Yacht Collection, starting at 60ft, introduces yacht owners to the brand's hallmark characteristics of smart layouts and space utilisation, seamless indoor-outdoor living and excellent sea-keeping, while the Superyacht Collection (100–180ft) elevates those principles to ocean-going grandeur. Across the range, an eye for elegant detail and sublime comfort immerse guests in a 'Life of Excellence'.