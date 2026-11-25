MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 'Best Emirati Traditional Outfit' and 'Traditional Cooking' competitions celebrate national identity and Emirati heritage Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Sharjah, November, 2026: The Sharjah Eid Al Etihad Celebrations Committee has opened registration for the 'Best Emirati Traditional Outfit' and 'Traditional Cooking' competitions, as part of the Emirate's celebrations marking the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad. The two initiatives aim to celebrate the richness of Emirati heritage and strengthen the connection across generations with the nation's identity, cultural and social values and traditions.

The 'Best Emirati Traditional Outfit' competition welcomes girls and boys aged between 2 and 10 to participate at Kshisha Park, Al Suyoh Families Park and Al Nouf 1 Park on November 29 and December 1, 2026. The competition offers children an opportunity to showcase their pride in the UAE's national identity while discovering the distinctive features and cultural significance of traditional Emirati attire.

Children are invited to wear traditional Emirati and national outfits that reflect the authenticity of local heritage. Through this initiative, the Committee seeks to nurture a sense of belonging and national pride among younger generations, raise awareness of the importance of preserving traditional Emirati attire as an expression of national identity and the country's rich cultural and social heritage, and encourage children to wear them.

Entries will be evaluated based on several criteria, including adherence to traditional Emirati attire and the expression of national identity, the aesthetic appeal and coordination of colours and designs, creativity in details and accessories, and participants' confidence and poise when presenting their outfits.

Parents can register their children at the information desk at Kshisha Park between 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm on the competition dates. At Al Suyoh Families Park, registration will take place at the information desk, while at Al Nouf 1 Park, it will be held at the main stage. Winners will be announced and recognised on stage at 9:00 pm on each competition day.

The Committee will also host the 'Traditional Cooking' competition for families at the 'Beitna Village' corner in Kshisha Park on November 26 and 27 and December 3, 2026. The competition celebrates the UAE's culinary heritage, highlighting the role of traditional Emirati cuisine in preserving the nation's cultural identity and passing its traditions on to future generations.

Each round will feature three families preparing traditional Emirati dishes, such as Balaleet, Sago and Aseeda, live before an audience, with 30 minutes allocated for preparation. A specialised judging panel will assess the dishes and select one winning family in each round.

The competition aims to encourage families and community members to preserve traditional recipes, celebrate the diversity of Emirati cuisine and ensure that culinary traditions are passed down through generations. It also provides an engaging community experience that brings families together through friendly competition as part of the Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

Interested families can register at the information desk next to the main gate at Kshisha Park, one day before each competition round. Participation will be confirmed subject to availability. The competition will take place in two sessions, starting at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Participating families will be assessed based on the quality and authenticity of their dishes, preparation and execution, hygiene standards, presentation and adherence to the allocated preparation time.