MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Dubai, UAE, October 2026: The Malakut Business Forum 2026 concluded at Sky Bubble, Meydan Hotel, after a one-day programme that welcomed more than 500+ delegates and over 300 companies from countries as Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, as well as Switzerland and Germany. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The forum examined how businesses finance growth, manage risk, move goods, and apply AI and technology when conditions change. C-suite executives and directors made up 60 per cent of attendees, and delegates held decision-making authority over budgets or partnerships, with senior leaders from banking, trade, insurance, logistics, technology, and industry in the room.

“Business leaders are making critical decisions under pressure, across borders and with less certainty than ever. We created the Malakut Business Forum to bring the right people into the same room, so decisions are better informed and conversations turn into real opportunities. Seeing so many senior leaders come together in Dubai, a global crossroads of trade, has been a strong start, and we are grateful to every delegate, speaker and partner who made it possible,” said Alex Dolgopolov, CEO of Malakut, the Founding Partner of Malakut Business Forum 2026.

The main stage featured more than 25 industry speakers across 10 core sessions and five programme streams (General, Finance, Risk, Logistics, and Artificial Intelligence), including Taghi Taghi-Zada, Acting Chief Trading Officer of Socar; Mohammad Jomaa, CEO of Coface; Andrew Glass, CEO of Avatar Commodities; Dr Cornelia Meyer, Chairman of MRL Corporation; Mortaza Nadjafi, Partner, Restructuring at Roland Berger; and Ralf Schreiber, Head of Business Customers at DHL. They were joined by Zubin Chiba of PwC; Ayman Al Wadi, Group Executive Chairman of AWH Intl.; Lalit Tilani, CEO of Earth Wealth Capital; Tarik Chebib, CEO MENA of Capital; Aleem Siddiqui, Head of Finance at MBRF; Zena Brake, Risk Director at Allianz Trade; Mohamed Eissa, CEO of Metra Group; Hemant Pincha, Member of the Supervisory Board at AJ Steel; Daniel Mark Richards of ENBD; Mousa Al Bahrani of Future Pipes; Ara Arkelian, Head of HR at Kaspersky; Max Zhurilo, Co-founder of Stayf / Bindary; Lorenzo Maguolo, Co-founder and Managing Director of the Commodity Trading Club; and Alex Dolgopolov, CEO of Malakut, alongside Malakut leadership including Bernd Martens, Sajith Kumar (Chief Commercial Officer), and Vanessa Balaji.

Sessions were built around real cases and candid discussion, following an opening keynote by Alex Dolgopolov and M&A Trends in the Middle East led by Zubin Chiba of PwC, alongside an afternoon keynote from Mohammad Jomaa, CEO of Coface, on Growth through Uncertainty: from Prediction to Preparedness. In Finance, Mortaza Nadjafi of Roland Berger and Bernd Martens of Malakut led a fireside on Restructuring in the Age of AI, while Aleem Siddiqui of MBRF, Zena Brake of Allianz Trade, and Vanessa Balaji of Malakut tackled Predicting Payment Defaults: What CFOs Need to Watch. The Risk stream featured two fireside discussions: Risk Management During Active Conflict, with Mohamed Eissa (CEO, Metra Group) and Hemant Pincha (Supervisory Board Member, AJ Steel), moderated by Sajith Kumar (CCO, Malakut), and Credit Under Fire: When Revenue Rises but Cash Doesn't, featuring Ayman Al Wadi (AWH Intl.), Daniel Mark Richards (ENBD), and Mousa Al Bahrani (Future Pipes). In Logistics, Ralf Schreiber of DHL and Sajith Kumar of Malakut joined a fireside on Rerouting During Conflict, followed by a panel discussion on Temporary Detour or Permanent Redesign? with Taghi Taghi-Zada (Socar), Lalit Tilani (Earth Wealth Capital), and Andrew Glass (Avatar Commodities). In the Artificial Intelligence stream, Max Zhurilo gave a keynote on The current state and future of Large Language Models (LLMs), a view from Oxford University labs, and Tarik Chebib (CEO MENA, Capital) and Andrew Glass (CEO, Avatar Commodities) explored Where do commodities such as gold and oil go in 2027.

Beyond the main stage, delegates visited the partner showcase featuring partners, took part in an executive networking lunch and networking sessions that facilitated meetings and connections, and heard focused interviews recorded in the live podcast studio. VIP hospitality and private Skyboxes overlooking the Meydan racetrack hosted high-value meetings for partners, and the day closed with a raffle draw and cocktail reception attended by guests. Post-event feedback showed that of delegates rated the forum as excellent or very good and 100% intend to attend again next year.

About Malakut Business Forum 2026:

Malakut Business Forum 2026 brings together senior executives across five programme streams, combining cross-industry insights with high-level networking and opportunities to meet people who could move your business forward. The forum explores how businesses are financing growth, managing risk, moving goods and applying technology when conditions change.