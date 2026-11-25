Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): Amid growing online backlash, two separate private screenings of Pakistani TV drama series 'Dar-e-Najat', scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, have been cancelled by the organisers after questions were raised. R Hitendra, Chief Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, on Wednesday said police were contacting organisers to seek details of two proposed private screenings of Pakistani TV drama series 'Dar-e-Najat' in the city, adding that necessary action would be taken if required. "...We are getting in touch with the organisers to know more details about it. If anything needs to be done on the ground, it will be done," the Chief Commissioner of Police said.

Posters circulated online had announced the two screenings in the city. The first event was scheduled to be organised by 'The Bloom Society Sisters Club' on Saturday, November 28, at 6 pm at 'Sheeshkebab' in Frazer Town. Promoted as the "first screening in Bengaluru", the event was to feature episodes 34 and 35 of the Pakistani drama, followed by a dinner serving Persian and Arabic cuisine. The second event was scheduled for December 5 at 6 pm at a private theatre and was being organised by 'The Star Club'.

After an inquiry, the organisers of both events confirmed that the screenings have been cancelled. The person incharge of 'Sheeshkebab' also confirmed that the November 28 programme had been cancelled, though he did not specify the reason behind the decision. Meanwhile, the organiser of 'The Star Club' event said the screening had been called off after the issue attracted attention, despite the programme being intended for a private gathering. "We have cancelled the programme. Although it was only for family and close people, since it has now become an issue, we have decided to cancel the screening," the organiser said. This comes after the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately stop the release of the upcoming Pakistani series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' in India ahead of its scheduled release on Netflix on December 4, 2026. (ANI)