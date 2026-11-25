New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of an Rs 11,000 crore scheme to strengthen India's construction and infrastructure equipment manufacturing ecosystem, while highlighting decisions on the expansion of Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu and the development of a Greenfield airport at Doloo in Silchar. In a post on X, PM Modi said the Scheme for Enhancement of Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) Manufacturing Ecosystem would give a major push to India's ambition of becoming a global hub for construction and infrastructure equipment manufacturing. "A big push towards India becoming a global hub for construction and infrastructure equipment manufacturing," PM Modi said.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, approved the scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 11,000 crore. It aims to incentivise domestic manufacturing of construction and infrastructure equipment and their components and establish a dedicated testing facility in the country to enhance self-reliance and position India as a key player in the global market. Highlighting another Cabinet decision, the Prime Minister said the development of a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port would strengthen India's maritime competitiveness, enhance its capacity to handle some of the world's largest container ships and reduce dependence on foreign ports. "What if a decision could add strength to India's aim of handling the world's largest container ships, reducing dependence on foreign ports and boosting our export competitiveness? Today's Cabinet decision is a significant step towards achieving all three goals in one go!" he said.

The second container terminal will add an annual container-handling capacity of 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and enable direct calls by some of the world's largest container vessels. PM Modi said the project would reduce logistics costs and dependence on overseas transhipment hubs, while boosting manufacturing and exports across Southern India, particularly in the automobile, electronics and engineering sectors. It is also expected to generate employment and attract greater economic activity. In another post, PM Modi said the Cabinet had approved the development of a Greenfield airport at Doloo in Silchar, adding that the project would take the Barak Valley's growth story to new heights. "The Barak Valley's growth story is all set to soar to new heights! The Cabinet has approved the development of a Greenfield Airport at Doloo, Silchar," he said.

The proposed airport will have the capability to handle large aircraft and a modern terminal capable of managing heavy passenger traffic during peak hours. PM Modi said it would enhance air connectivity for Southern Assam and adjoining states, provide a major boost to trade, tea and agro-based industries, and create new opportunities in tourism, investment and employment. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs 4,288 crore and the development of a greenfield airport at Doloo in Silchar, Assam, at a cost of Rs 2,014 crore. (ANI)