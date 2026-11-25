MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market expansion, product innovation, and mergers and acquisitions help players gain share as halal demand rises across travel and foodservice.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Halal Food for Service Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America halal food service market is projected to reach US$ 57.5 million by 2031, rising from US$ 40.2 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 5.4% from 2025 to 2031. Growth is being supported by the expanding Muslim population, increasing cultural diversity, stronger demand for inclusive meal options, and broader consumer interest in ethically sourced and halal-certified food.

Demand is increasing across airlines, railways, maritime services, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, theme parks, and other food service environments. Transportation providers are placing greater emphasis on accommodating religious and dietary requirements as international passenger volumes increase. Halal certification is consequently becoming an important consideration for catering companies seeking to strengthen customer satisfaction, expand their service capabilities, and reach a more diverse audience.

The American Halal Foundation reports that airline catering companies are increasingly pursuing halal certification in response to passenger demand. Airlines are also broadening their special meal programs to include halal, gluten-free, vegan, and other dietary options. Delta, Emirates, and Japan Airlines provide certified halal meals on selected services, while American Airlines and United offer halal meals through advance ordering on eligible routes.

Product and End-User Segmentation

By product type, the market includes Prepared Meals and Entrees, Sandwiches and Wraps, Packaged Salads, Appetizers and Snacks, Soups, Sauces and Condiments, Desserts, and Others. Prepared Meals and Entrees held the largest market share in 2024, reflecting strong demand for convenient, ready-to-serve options across transportation and institutional catering operations.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into Airlines, Railways, Maritime, Healthcare, Schools and Colleges, Theme Parks, and Others. Airlines accounted for the largest share in 2024. The segment's leadership is linked to international travel patterns, the growing importance of specialized onboard meals, and airline efforts to deliver inclusive passenger experiences.

Demographic Trends Support Halal Food Demand

The expanding Muslim population represents a major long-term market driver. Islam accounts for approximately 24% of the global population and is recognized as the world's second-largest and fastest-growing religion. Demographic projections cited in the report indicate continued growth in Muslim communities worldwide, including substantial increases across the United States and Canada.

In the United States, the Muslim population is projected to reach 8.1 million by 2050, compared with an estimated 3.45 million in 2017. Canada's Muslim population is forecast to reach approximately 2.7 million by 2030, up from 940,000 in 2010. Immigration and refugee resettlement are contributing to this expansion, creating additional demand for halal meals in travel, education, healthcare, hospitality, and institutional food service.

Halal-certified products are also attracting non-Muslim consumers who prioritize ingredient transparency, responsible sourcing, food quality, and structured production standards. This broader appeal is encouraging food service operators to incorporate halal options into mainstream menus rather than limit them to specialized offerings.

Country and Competitive Insights

The market is geographically segmented into the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The United States held the largest share in 2024, supported by its sizable food service industry, diverse population, extensive airline network, and growing demand for certified meal options. Canada also presents notable growth opportunities as its Muslim population expands and institutions adopt more inclusive food programs.

Prominent companies operating in the market include Radish, Stogel-Catering, Midamar Corporation, Halal Fine Foods, Fatima Brand, The Halal Food Company, LSG Group, J&M Food Products Company, Whitsons Culinary Group, Air Chef Inc., Emirates Flight Catering, Foodcase International BV, American Foods Group, LLC, Kragtwijk Finest Food, and Bangkok Air Catering Co., Ltd.

Market participants are pursuing geographic expansion, product innovation, certification initiatives, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. As demographic shifts and dietary expectations reshape North America's food service landscape, suppliers with reliable certification, scalable production, transparent sourcing, and diverse meal portfolios are positioned to capture emerging opportunities through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Halal Food for Service Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants:

4.2.2 Threat of Substitutes:

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers:

4.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers:

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry:

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2 Manufacturers

4.3.3 Distributors or Suppliers

4.3.4 End-Use Industry

5. North America Halal Food for Service Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Halal Food for Service Market - North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Halal Food for Service Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 North America Halal Food for Service Market Forecast and Analysis

7. North America Halal Food for Service Market Revenue Analysis - by Product Type

7.1 Prepared Meals and Entrees

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Prepared Meals and Entrees: North America Halal Food for Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Sandwiches and Wraps

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Sandwiches and Wraps: North America Halal Food for Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Packaged Salads

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Packaged Salads: North America Halal Food for Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.4 Appetizers and Snacks

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Appetizers and Snacks: North America Halal Food for Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.5 Soups, Sauces, and Condiments

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Soups, Sauces, and Condiments: North America Halal Food for Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.6 Desserts

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Desserts: North America Halal Food for Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Others: North America Halal Food for Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. North America Halal Food for Service Market Revenue Analysis - by End User

8.1 Airlines

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Airlines: North America Halal Food for Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Railways

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Railways: North America Halal Food for Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Maritime

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Maritime: North America Halal Food for Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Healthcare

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Healthcare: North America Halal Food for Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.5 Schools and Colleges

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Schools and Colleges: North America Halal Food for Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.6 Theme Parks

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Theme Parks: North America Halal Food for Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Others: North America Halal Food for Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. North America Halal Food for Service Market - Country Analysis

9.1 North America

9.1.1 North America Halal Food for Service Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

9.1.2 United States: North America Halal Food for Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.2.1 United States: North America Halal Food for Service Market Share - by Product Type

9.1.2.2 United States: North America Halal Food for Service Market Share - by End User

9.1.3 Canada: North America Halal Food for Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.3.1 Canada: North America Halal Food for Service Market Share - by Product Type

9.1.3.2 Canada: North America Halal Food for Service Market Share - by End User

9.1.4 Mexico: North America Halal Food for Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.4.1 Mexico: North America Halal Food for Service Market Share - by Product Type

9.1.4.2 Mexico: North America Halal Food for Service Market Share - by End User

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

10.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 New Product Development

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 Other Strategic Developments

12. Company Profiles

12.1 radish

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Stogel-Catering

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Midamar Corporation

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Halal Fine Foods.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Fatima Brand

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 The Halal Food Company

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 LSG Group

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 J&M Food Products Company

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Whitsons Culinary Group

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Air Chef Inc.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

12.11 Emirates Flight Catering

12.11.1 Key Facts

12.11.2 Business Description

12.11.3 Products and Services

12.11.4 Financial Overview

12.11.5 SWOT Analysis

12.11.6 Key Developments

12.12 Foodcase International BV

12.12.1 Key Facts

12.12.2 Business Description

12.12.3 Products and Services

12.12.4 Financial Overview

12.12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.12.6 Key Developments

12.13 American Foods Group, LLC

12.13.1 Key Facts

12.13.2 Business Description

12.13.3 Products and Services

12.13.4 Financial Overview

12.13.5 SWOT Analysis

12.13.6 Key Developments

12.14 Kragtwijk Finest Food

12.14.1 Key Facts

12.14.2 Business Description

12.14.3 Products and Services

12.14.4 Financial Overview

12.14.5 SWOT Analysis

12.14.6 Key Developments

12.15 Bangkok Air Catering Co.,Ltd.

12.15.1 Key Facts

12.15.2 Business Description

12.15.3 Products and Services

12.15.4 Financial Overview

12.15.5 SWOT Analysis

12.15.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

13.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [13]

List of Figures [27]

Companies

The List of Companies - North America Halal Food for Service Market

radish

Stogel-Catering

Midamar Corporation

Halal Fine Foods.

Fatima Brand

The Halal Food Company

LSG Group

J&M Food Products Company

Whitsons Culinary Group

Air Chef Inc.

Emirates Flight Catering

Foodcase International BV

American Foods Group, LLC

Kragtwijk Finest Food

Bangkok Air Catering Co.,Ltd.

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