Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tire-derived Rubber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Form, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tire-derived rubber market was valued at an estimated USD 9.02 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.44 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for cost-effective raw materials across manufacturing, construction, automotive, and industrial applications.

Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating tire-derived rubber into production processes as a partial substitute for virgin rubber. This approach can help reduce raw material costs while maintaining the functional characteristics required for construction products, automotive components, molded goods, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and other engineered materials. Growing attention to material recovery and resource efficiency is also strengthening the commercial outlook for tire-derived rubber worldwide.

The integration of tire-derived rubber into performance-engineered materials is a significant market trend. Advances in cryogenic grinding and devulcanization are improving particle consistency and compatibility with polymers, enabling suppliers to address more demanding performance requirements. These process innovations are supporting broader use of crumb rubber, rubber powder, and reclaimed or devulcanized rubber in specialized applications.

Modified asphalt represents an important high-value application, with rubberized asphalt accounting for a substantial share of crumb rubber demand. Adoption is being driven by infrastructure requirements related to durability, surface performance, and noise reduction. Tire-derived rubber is also gaining traction in molded products, civil engineering projects, advanced sports surfaces, recreation areas, and selected automotive and industrial components.

Road and infrastructure development is expected to remain a central demand driver throughout the forecast period. At the same time, investment in construction, public spaces, sports facilities, and transportation systems is creating additional opportunities for market participants. The ability to supply materials with consistent specifications will be important as tire-derived rubber moves into applications requiring greater precision and dependable performance.

Market Segmentation

The report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and examines industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers market volume in kilotons and revenue in USD million, with segmentation based on form, application, and region.

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Crumb Rubber

Rubber Powder

Reclaimed/Devulcanized Rubber Other forms

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Road & Infrastructure

Civil Engineering & Construction

Sports & Recreation Surfaces

Automotive & Industrial

Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings Other applications

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia

Central & South America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa

The geographic assessment highlights market conditions across established and developing economies, providing insight into regional demand patterns and potential growth opportunities. With applications expanding across infrastructure, construction, transportation, manufacturing, and recreation, the tire-derived rubber market is positioned for steady growth through 2033.

Key Attributes

