MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) München, Germany, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence changes how companies operate, professionals are reassessing which skills can create new income opportunities. Austrian entrepreneur Michael Strauss believes that matching personal strengths with actual business needs is essential for anyone considering a career in digital services. The demand for professional skills is changing rapidly. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, employers expect approximately 39% of workers' existing skill sets to change or become outdated by 2030. Technical expertise remains important, but communication, analytical thinking, and adaptability are also gaining significance. For Michael Strauss, who has worked in online marketing and digital services since 2018, this shift raises an important question: How can individuals identify a skill that matches their abilities and addresses a genuine business need? Strauss advises companies on marketing, sales, and automation while helping career changers develop practical digital skills. His approach emphasizes evaluating professional strengths, market demand, and available resources before investing time and money in training.

Michael Strauss: Why Market Demand Matters More Than Online Trends

Choosing a professional direction based solely on social media trends can be risky. A skill may attract considerable attention online without necessarily offering sustainable earning opportunities. Strauss recommends starting with the needs of businesses rather than the popularity of a particular online business model. Companies invest in services that help them attract customers, improve operational efficiency, manage inquiries, or generate revenue. Digital marketing, customer communication, sales qualification, and consulting are among the service areas he identifies as potential entry points. However, demand varies depending on the industry, company size, and required level of expertise. The key consideration is whether a company has a specific problem that a trained professional can solve. Someone interested in digital services should therefore examine actual job advertisements, project requirements, and potential customers before committing to a particular specialization.

How Michael Strauss Connects Personal Strengths With Digital Skills

Market demand is only one part of Strauss's approach. He also believes that personal characteristics, previous work experience, available time, and financial goals should influence the choice of professional specialization. An outgoing person who enjoys direct interaction may be comfortable in customer communication or sales consulting. Someone with strong analytical abilities may prefer campaign management, content strategy, or other marketing-related tasks. Strauss offers a free online assessment that introduces users to four possible directions: marketing, chat-based customer communication, sales lead qualification, and consulting. These roles represent different stages of customer acquisition. Marketing attracts potential customers, chat communication handles initial inquiries, lead qualification assesses prospective customers' needs, and consulting supports more detailed sales conversations. Strauss describes the assessment as an initial orientation rather than a definitive career recommendation. His training approach also involves reviewing professional backgrounds, existing capabilities, and individual objectives before selecting a suitable development path. A personality-based assessment alone cannot establish whether a profession will be financially viable. Actual demand, competition, professional competence, and the ability to acquire clients remain decisive factors.

Practical Experience as a Foundation for Professional Skills

Learning a skill and earning money from it are two different challenges. For career changers, the transition from theoretical education to practical assignments is often particularly important. Strauss draws on his own experience with professional development. He says he has invested more than 100,000 euros in coaching, mentoring, books, and online education over the course of his career. Nevertheless, he attributes much of his progress to applying what he learned in real business situations. His training model combines instructional materials with live sessions, individual feedback, and practical assignments. According to Strauss, some participants may also gain experience through projects involving partner companies, depending on their progress and qualifications. The broader objective is to develop skills that participants can eventually apply independently. This may involve working with existing businesses, securing freelance projects, or establishing a service-based company. However, completing a training program does not automatically lead to paid assignments. Building a sustainable income requires demonstrable competence, suitable customers, and the ability to deliver consistent results.

Why Financial Experience Shapes Michael Strauss's Approach

Strauss's emphasis on practical expertise is closely connected to his own entrepreneurial history. After completing an electrician apprenticeship in Austria, he entered network marketing in 2016. By the end of 2017, cryptocurrency investments had reportedly brought his net worth into seven figures. A subsequent market downturn in early 2018 erased nearly all of those gains. In 2018, he established an online marketing agency that, according to his account, generated six-figure revenue within its first 90 days. He later rebuilt his personal wealth through his business activities. A second financial setback followed in 2021. Unsuccessful investments and business decisions led to substantial losses, prompting him to return to Austria with his pregnant wife and temporarily move into his childhood bedroom. He eventually resumed his entrepreneurial activities, drawing on his experience in marketing, customer acquisition, and sales. These setbacks reinforced his conviction that practical expertise can provide opportunities to rebuild income after financial losses. At the same time, his experiences highlight the importance of sound financial decisions, careful business partnerships, and risk management.

AI Is Changing Which Digital Skills Businesses Value

Artificial intelligence is creating both opportunities and challenges for professionals working in digital services. Automated content production, customer communication tools, and data-driven marketing systems are changing how companies organize their operations. As a result, professionals increasingly need to understand how technology can support business objectives rather than simply perform repetitive tasks. LinkedIn's Skills on the Rise 2026 ( ) identifies growing demand for capabilities related to AI, business development, communication, and operational efficiency. Strauss believes that fundamental business skills, including understanding customer needs, building trust, and conducting effective sales conversations, will remain relevant. However, he acknowledges that professionals must continuously adapt their methods as technologies and customer expectations evolve. For people considering a transition into digital work, this creates a more demanding environment. Technical knowledge alone may not be sufficient, while communication skills without an understanding of digital tools could also limit professional opportunities.

From Digital Skills to Independent Business Opportunities

Strauss's longer-term strategy involves expanding partnerships with agencies that support midsize companies in marketing, sales, and automation. Strauss also aims to help individuals develop professional alternatives to traditional employment. Some participants may seek additional income alongside their existing jobs, while others may pursue freelance work or eventually establish agencies. The appropriate direction depends on their personal circumstances, professional capabilities, and financial objectives. Strauss emphasizes that sustainable results require discipline, practical experience, and realistic expectations rather than promises of rapid financial success. As the market for digital services continues to evolve, his underlying message remains consistent: Choosing a skill should begin with understanding both the person learning it and the business willing to pay for it.

Further information on the free skill test by Michael Strauss is available at ( ).

Michael Strauss is an entrepreneur who has helped individuals and companies grow since 2018. In the B2C segment, he trains people in digital skills that open up new sources of income. In the B2B segment, he supports mid-sized companies with marketing, sales and automation.





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Michael Strauss

Cashflow Group LLC

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+491637133630





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Michael Strauss on Digital Skills Companies Need

CONTACT: Contact Michael Strauss Cashflow Group LLC... +491637133630