MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize instrument-free cassette tests for urgent care and campus clinics, using clinical scoring and follow-up EBV serology to improve efficiency and address early false negatives.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mono Rapid Testing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mono rapid testing market is projected to increase from USD 0.78 billion in 2025 and USD 0.83 billion in 2026 to USD 1.12 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.12% between 2026 and 2031. Market growth is supported by demand for faster infectious mononucleosis diagnosis, expanding point-of-care testing capacity, and regular testing among adolescents and young adults. Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, physician offices, urgent care centers, and academic health institutions are key users of mono rapid tests.

Rapid Infectious Mononucleosis Diagnosis Supports Market Growth

Infectious mononucleosis can present with symptoms similar to streptococcal pharyngitis, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus infection, increasing the need for timely clinical differentiation. Accurate diagnosis is particularly important because treatment with ampicillin or amoxicillin may cause a rash in patients with infectious mononucleosis.

A positive monospot result can help clinicians make treatment decisions during the same visit and reduce inappropriate antibiotic use. Heterophile antibody testing is also used alongside EBV-specific antibody testing and PCR in relevant clinical settings, including athletic care. Although positive results provide valuable guidance, follow-up testing may be appropriate when a patient has a negative result but symptoms continue to indicate possible infection.

Adolescents and Young Adults Generate Recurring Testing Demand

People aged 15-24 represent the primary population affected by symptomatic infectious mononucleosis. In many developing countries, EBV infection commonly occurs during early childhood and is often asymptomatic. In higher-income countries, delayed primary infection results in a greater concentration of symptomatic cases across secondary schools, universities, and sports programs.

At least 1 in 4 teenagers and young adults who contract EBV develop infectious mononucleosis. This incidence pattern supports recurring demand from campus health clinics, student health institutions, urgent care centers, and sports medicine services. Growing use of rapid testing in these environments is expected to strengthen procurement of convenient whole-blood and point-of-care formats.

Early-Stage Sensitivity Remains a Clinical Limitation

Lower sensitivity during early-stage infection continues to restrain wider reliance on standalone monospot testing. Heterophile antibodies may not reach detectable levels until the second or third week of infection, creating a risk of false-negative results during early presentation.

A 2024 University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center analysis reported monospot sensitivity of 64%, compared with 96.4% for EBV antibody profiles in adolescents and adults. Clinicians may repeat the monospot test or order EBV serology following an early negative result. This can increase diagnostic time and costs, particularly in pediatric emergency and inpatient settings. Cross-reactivity and lower test performance among younger children and older adults also limit the situations in which a monospot result can be used independently.

Cassette Tests Maintain a Leading Market Position

Monospot cassette tests accounted for 37.65% of the mono rapid testing market in 2025. Their suitability for fingerstick whole-blood testing, instrument-free operation, and simple workflow supports adoption in physician offices, urgent care centers, and lower-resource settings.

Abbott's Clearview IM II reports 98% positive agreement and 99% negative agreement in its product documentation. Sekisui Diagnostics also offers the OSOM Mono Test for rapid whole-blood testing. These products demonstrate the continued importance of cassette formats where clinicians require results during a patient visit.

Slide agglutination monospot tests are forecast to expand at an 8.5% CAGR through 2031. Their manual workflow remains suitable for batch testing, particularly when student health clinics experience seasonal increases in demand. Clinical scoring tools may also help providers predict monospot positivity, reduce unnecessary orders, and improve testing efficiency. Card and tube-based agglutination tests continue to support established procurement channels across hospitals and reference laboratories.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Records Faster Growth

North America held 42.65% of the global mono rapid testing market in 2025. The region benefits from a large network of CLIA-waived testing sites and widespread diagnostic use in physician offices and urgent care centers. Instrument-free whole-blood cassette tests are well suited to these outpatient workflows. Canada and Mexico contribute additional demand through clinical care networks and formulary-led purchasing.

Europe remains an important market, supported by large primary care networks in Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation is encouraging suppliers to invest in compliant diagnostic portfolios and replace older testing formats. Meridian Bioscience achieved IVDR certification for its Alethia molecular assay portfolio in February 2026, reflecting the region's focus on regulatory compliance and updated diagnostic technologies.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register a 7.4% CAGR through 2031. China and India offer substantial growth potential as access to primary care testing improves. Roche's Elecsys EBV VCA IgG received innovation approval from China's National Medical Products Administration in December 2025, increasing the visibility of EBV diagnostics in the country. The Middle East and Africa and South America remain smaller markets, but expanding point-of-care capacity across private hospitals, community facilities, and university health services is expected to support future demand.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope Of The Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Need for Rapid Diagnosis of Infectious Mononucleosis

4.2.2 High Demand for Testing Among Adolescents and Young Adults

4.2.3 Expansion of Point-of-Care Testing in Clinics and Emergency Departments

4.2.4 Low Equipment Requirements for Monospot Testing

4.2.5 Growing Use of Rapid Testing in Student Health and Sports Medicine

4.2.6 Increasing Access to Decentralized Diagnostics in Emerging Markets

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Reduced Sensitivity During Early-Stage Infection

4.3.2 Lower Test Performance in Young Children and Older Adults

4.3.3 Cross-Reactivity and False-Positive Results

4.3.4 Substitution by Epstein-Barr Virus-Specific Serology and Molecular Testing

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat Of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Test Format

5.1.1 Monospot Cassette Tests

5.1.2 Monospot Card Tests

5.1.3 Slide Agglutination Monospot Tests

5.1.4 Tube-Based Agglutination Tests

5.2 By Sample Type

5.2.1 Whole Blood

5.2.2 Serum

5.2.3 Plasma

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals and Health Systems

5.3.2 Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

5.3.3 Physician Offices

5.3.4 Urgent Care Centers

5.3.5 Academic and Student Health Institutions

5.3.6 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles {(Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials As Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share For Key Companies, Products & Services, And Recent Developments)}

6.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.3.2 Arlington Scientific, Inc.

6.3.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.3.4 Beckman Coulter, Inc.

6.3.5 bioMerieux SA

6.3.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.3.7 Cardinal Health

6.3.8 Danaher Corporation

6.3.9 DiaSource Diagnostics

6.3.10 Immunostics, Inc.

6.3.11 Launch Diagnostics Limited

6.3.12 Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

6.3.13 QuidelOrtho Corporation

6.3.14 Roche Diagnostics International Ltd.

6.3.15 Sekisui Diagnostics

6.3.16 Siemens Healthineers AG

6.3.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.3.18 ZEUS Scientific, Inc.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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