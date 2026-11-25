MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation, AI integration and high-throughput immunoassays improve accuracy and turnaround times, while chronic and infectious disease burdens boost recurring reagent demand.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Market (By Segment - Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry, Coagulation, Hematology, Urinalysis, Rest of Centralized Diagnostics), Company Share Analysis, Market Dynamics and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Africa IVD centralized diagnostics market was valued at US$ 76.6 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 121.8 Million by 2032. South Africa remains the largest and most mature in vitro diagnostics market in Sub-Saharan Africa, supported by an advanced healthcare system and an extensive centralized laboratory network.

Centralized diagnostics are integral to the country's pathology infrastructure across clinical chemistry, immunoassays, hematology, coagulation and urinalysis. Public sector testing capacity is anchored by the National Health Laboratory Service, while private laboratories continue to expand access to premium testing menus, automated platforms and advanced diagnostic technologies.

Market growth is being driven by the substantial burden of HIV and tuberculosis, rising rates of diabetes and cardiovascular disease, broader healthcare access and continued laboratory modernization. Advances in immunoassay and coagulation technologies, including automation and AI integration, are improving test accuracy, workflow efficiency and turnaround times. Demand for reagents and consumables is also increasing as centralized laboratories process greater testing volumes.

Key Segment Insights



Immunoassays: Immunoassays represented the largest market segment in 2025, reflecting their widespread use in high-volume clinical testing across public and private laboratory networks. Their sensitivity, reproducibility and compatibility with fully automated analyzers support efficient processing of large sample volumes.

Clinical chemistry: Clinical chemistry accounted for a substantial market share, supported by routine and specialized testing for metabolic disorders, liver and kidney function, cardiovascular conditions and electrolyte balance. Roche led the routine testing category, followed by Beckman Coulter.

Drug-of-abuse testing: The clinical chemistry drug-of-abuse testing category remained highly consolidated in 2025, with Roche, Abbott and Siemens Healthineers collectively accounting for approximately three-quarters of the market.

Therapeutic drug monitoring: Demand is increasing as precision dosing becomes more important in oncology, cardiology and infectious disease management. Roche held the leading market share, followed by Abbott and Beckman Coulter.

HbA1c testing: Rising diabetes prevalence is expanding demand for long-term glycemic monitoring and early diagnosis. Roche maintained a strong position through its Cobas analyzer portfolio and integrated reagent ecosystem, while Trinity Biotech held a significant share in niche and mid-tier laboratory segments.

Hematology: Hematology captured the third-highest market share in 2025. Roche led the CBC category, followed by Beckman Coulter and Horiba.

Coagulation: Coagulation testing is gaining importance amid demand associated with bleeding disorders, thrombosis and anticoagulant therapy. Sysmex led the South Africa coagulation market in 2025, followed by Werfen, Diagnostica Stago and Horiba. Urinalysis: Urinalysis accounted for the smallest segment share in 2025. Siemens led the qualitative urinalysis category, followed by Roche and Sysmex.

Recent Industry Developments



March 2026: Roche received CE Mark approval for the Elecsys Apolipoprotein E4 biomarker test, the first IVD immunoassay designed to detect the ApoE4 genetic variant through a blood test and support faster identification of patients at high risk of Alzheimer's disease.

July 2025: Siemens Healthineers earned My Green Lab ACT Ecolabel Certification for more than 150 immunoassay and clinical chemistry reagents used by medical laboratories worldwide. The company became the first to secure certification for both reagents and analyzers within its Atellica portfolio.

March 2025: Labcorp agreed to acquire oncology and clinical-testing assets from BioReference Health, strengthening its specialized cancer diagnostics capabilities. January 2025: bioMerieux completed its acquisition of SpinChip Diagnostics, adding a 10-minute whole-blood immunoassay system for acute-care cardiology.

Report Scope

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of market performance, competitive positioning, growth drivers and forecasts from 2023 - 2032. The 115-page analysis includes 64 figures and two tables covering the following areas:



Centralized diagnostics market size and forecast

Segment share and forecast analysis

Clinical chemistry, including routine testing, drug-of-abuse testing, therapeutic drug monitoring, HbA1c testing and specific proteins testing

Immunoassay instruments, blood screening and reagents

Coagulation instruments and reagents

Qualitative urinalysis, sedimentation testing and reagents

Hematology instruments, CBC, cell imaging analysis and reagents

Rest of centralized diagnostics

Market dynamics and recent developments Competitive profiles of leading companies

Companies Profiled



Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Trinity Biotech

Beckman Coulter

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Sebia

Horiba

Diagnostica Stago Werfen

The report highlights a favorable outlook for South Africa's centralized diagnostics sector as healthcare providers address infectious and chronic disease burdens, upgrade laboratory infrastructure and adopt more automated testing systems. Sustained demand for high-throughput diagnostics, specialized assays and integrated reagent platforms is expected to support market expansion through 2032.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Research Design

1.2.2 Research Approach

1.2.3 Data Collection Methods

1.2.4 Market Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. South Africa IVD - Centralized Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2023 - 2032)

4. By Segment - South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast (2023 - 2032)

5. South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics - Clinical Chemistry Market and Forecast

5.1 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Clinical Chemistry - Instruments Market and Forecast

5.2 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Clinical Chemistry - Reagents Market and Forecast

5.2.1 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Clinical Chemistry - Routine Testing Market and Forecast

5.2.2 South Africa Routine Testing Market - Company Share (2025 - 2026e)

5.2.3 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Clinical Chemistry - Drug of Abuse Testing Market and Forecast

5.2.4 South Africa Drug of Abuse Testing Market - Company Share (2025 - 2026e)

5.2.5 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Clinical Chemistry - Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market and Forecast

5.2.6 South Africa Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market - Company Share (2025 - 2026e)

5.2.7 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Clinical Chemistry - HbA1c Testing Market and Forecast

5.2.8 South Africa HbA1c Testing Market - Company Share (2025 - 2026e)

5.2.9 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Clinical Chemistry - Specific Proteins Testing Market and Forecast

5.2.10 South Africa Specific Proteins Testing Market - Company Share (2025 - 2026e)

6. South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics - Immunoassay Market and Forecast

6.1 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Immunoassay - Instruments Market and Forecast

6.2 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Immunoassay - Blood Screening Market and Forecast

6.3 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Immunoassay - Reagents Market and Forecast

7. South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics - Coagulation Market and Forecast

7.1 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Coagulation - Instruments Market and Forecast

7.1.1 South Africa Coagulation Instruments Market - Company Share (2025 - 2026e)

7.2 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Coagulation - Reagents Market and Forecast

7.2.1 South Africa Coagulation Reagents Market - Company Share (2025 - 2026e)

8. South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics - Urinalysis Market and Forecast

8.1 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Urinalysis - Qualitative Market and Forecast

8.1.1 South Africa Urinalysis Qualitative Market - Company Share (2025 - 2026e)

8.1.2 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Urinalysis - Reagents Market and Forecast

8.2 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Urinalysis - Sedimentation Test Market and Forecast

8.2.1 South Africa Urinalysis Sedimentation Test Market - Company Share (2025 - 2026e)

8.3 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Urinalysis - Instrument Market and Forecast

9. South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics - Hematology Market and Forecast

9.1 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Hematology - Instrument Market and Forecast

9.2 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Hematology - Cell Blood Count (CBC) Market and Forecast

9.2.1 South Africa Cell Blood Count (CBC) Market - Company Share (2025 - 2026e)

9.3 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Hematology - Cell Imaging Analysis Market and Forecast

9.4 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Hematology - Reagents Market and Forecast

10. South Africa IVD - Rest of Centralized Diagnostics Market and Forecast

11. South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Market - Company Profiles

11.1 Roche

11.2 Abbott Laboratories

11.3 Trinity Biotech

11.4 Beckman Coulter

11.5 Siemens Healthineers

11.6 Sysmex Corporation

11.7 Sebia

11.8 Horiba

11.9 Diagnostica Stago

11.10 Werfen

12. South Africa IVD Market - Recent Developments

13. South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics - Market Dynamics

13.1 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Market - Growth Drivers

13.2 South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Market - Challenges

List of Figures [64]

List of Tables [2]

Companies Featured



Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Trinity Biotech

Beckman Coulter

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Sebia

Horiba

Diagnostica Stago Werfen

For more information about this report visit

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