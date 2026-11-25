Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Size, Share, And Forecast To 2031 Market To Reach USD 13.52 Billion As Point-Of-Care And Home-Based Testing Drive 8.1% CAGR
Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lateral Flow Assays Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The lateral flow assays market is projected to grow from USD 9.14 billion in 2026 to USD 13.52 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.1%. Market growth is supported by the high global prevalence of infectious diseases, expansion of the geriatric population, increasing use of home-based lateral flow assay devices, and rising demand for point-of-care testing. Evolving diagnostic applications and growing demand within the food & beverage industry also present significant opportunities.
Despite the favorable outlook, inconsistent test accuracy compared with other diagnostic methods may limit adoption. Reluctance among physicians and patients to transition from traditional diagnostics, limited reimbursement for lateral flow assay products, and difficulties procuring quality raw materials for test development also remain notable market challenges.
Clinical Testing to Remain the Leading Application
Clinical testing accounted for the largest application share of the lateral flow assays market in 2025 and is expected to retain its leading position during the forecast period. Key growth factors include the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, greater awareness of rapid testing options, demand for patient-centric care, and pressure on healthcare systems to reduce costs.
The report evaluates applications across clinical testing, veterinary diagnostics, food safety & environmental testing, and drug development & quality testing. It also examines kits & reagents and readers, along with sandwich assays, competitive assays, and multiplex detection assays. Sample types analyzed include blood samples, urine samples, saliva samples, and other samples.
Hospitals & Clinics Hold the Largest End-user Share
Hospitals & clinics represented the largest end-user segment in 2025. Continued technological advancements, wider adoption of point-of-care testing, and increasing demand for fast, early diagnosis are strengthening this segment. Other end users assessed include diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and additional healthcare and research organizations.
North America Leads the Global Market
North America is expected to maintain the largest regional share throughout the forecast period. Its leadership is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial healthcare expenditure, and the presence of major lateral flow assay manufacturers. An aging population, the growing burden of infectious and chronic diseases, and strong demand for home-use and self-test kits further reinforce regional growth.
The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. It includes revenue forecasts, country-level assessments, emerging opportunities, and micromarket analysis based on individual growth trends.
Competitive Landscape
Major companies operating in the lateral flow assays market include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, QuidelOrtho Corporation, Siemens AG, bioMerieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Revvity, Inc., Hologic, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Merck KGaA, SurModics, Inc., and OraSure Technologies, Inc.
Primary research participants were distributed as follows:
- By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30% By Designation: C-level: 27%, Director Level: 18%, and Others: 55% By Region: North America: 51%, Europe: 21%, Asia Pacific: 18%, Latin America: 6%, and Middle East & Africa: 4%
Research Coverage and Business Value
The report provides an assessment of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, supported by analysis of competitive positioning and segment-level revenue potential. It examines product portfolios, R&D activities, product launches, growth strategies, regional expansion, and recent developments among leading market participants.
Established companies, emerging businesses, and smaller market entrants can use the report to evaluate industry dynamics and identify strategies for strengthening their market presence. Key insights cover market penetration, product development and innovation, expansion into attractive regions, market diversification, and competitive assessment. The analysis also supports strategic planning by highlighting high-growth segments, evolving customer requirements, and revenue opportunities across the global lateral flow assays market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 MARKET SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED
1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS
1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.3.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED
1.4 STAKEHOLDERS
1.5 SUMMARY OF CHANGES
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 KEY INSIGHTS AND MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: SHARE INSIGHTS AND STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS SHAPING MARKET
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS AND EMERGING FRONTIERS
2.5 SNAPSHOT: GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET OVERVIEW
3.2 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2026 VS. 2031
3.3 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2026 VS. 2031
3.4 LATERAL FLOW ASSAY KITS & REAGENTS MARKET, BY TECHNIQUE, 2026 VS. 2031
3.5 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET, BY SAMPLE TYPE, 2026 VS. 2031
3.6 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET, BY END USER, 2026 VS. 2031
3.7 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 High prevalence of infectious diseases
4.2.1.2 Rising geriatric population
4.2.1.3 Growing use of home-based lateral flow assay devices
4.2.1.4 Growing demand for point-of-care (POC) testing
4.2.2 RESTRAINTS
4.2.2.1 Inconsistent results of lateral flow assay tests
4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.3.1 Evolving applications of lateral flow assays
4.2.3.2 Rising demand for lateral flow assays in food & beverage industry
4.2.4 CHALLENGES
4.2.4.1 Limited reimbursements for lateral flow assay products
4.2.4.2 Difficulties in procuring quality raw materials to develop tests
4.3 UNMET NEEDS AND WHITE SPACES
4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS IN LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET
4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES
4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS
4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER 1/2/3 PLAYERS
4.5.1 KEY MOVES AND STRATEGIC FOCUS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.1.1 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.1.3 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.1.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.2 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS
5.2.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2.2 GDP TRENDS AND FORECAST
5.3 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.6 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.6.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE, BY REGION, 2024-2026
5.6.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE, BY KEY PLAYER, 2024-2026
5.7 TRADE ANALYSIS
5.7.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 382200)
5.7.2 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 382200)
5.8 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027
5.9 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES
5.10 INVESTMENT & FUNDING SCENARIO
5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS-LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET
5.11.1 INTRODUCTION
5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES
5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS
5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRIES/REGIONS
5.11.4.1 North America
5.11.4.2 Europe
5.11.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.11.5 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES
5.11.5.1 Hospitals & clinics
6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.1 IMMUNOCHROMATOGRAPHY
6.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
6.2.1 LYOPHILIZATION (FREEZE-DRYING) TECHNOLOGIES
6.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES
6.3.1 ELISA (ENZYME-LINKED IMMUNOSORBENT ASSAYS)
6.4 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP
6.5 PATENT ANALYSIS
6.5.1 LIST OF MAJOR PATENTS
6.6 FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.7 IMPACT OF AI/GENERATIVE AI ON LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET
6.7.1 INTRODUCTION
6.7.2 TOP USE CASES AND MARKET POTENTIAL
6.7.3 KEY COMPANIES IMPLEMENTING AI
6.7.4 FUTURE OF AI
7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE AND SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE
7.1.1 REGULATORY ANALYSIS
7.1.1.1 North America
7.1.1.2 Europe
7.1.1.3 Asia Pacific
7.1.1.3.1 India
7.1.1.3.2 China
7.1.1.3.3 Japan
7.1.2 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.1.2.1 North America
7.1.2.2 Europe
7.1.2.3 Asia Pacific
7.1.2.4 Latin America
7.1.2.5 Rest of the world
7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
7.2.1 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT AND ECO-FRIENDLY INITIATIVES IN LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET
7.2.1.1 Eco-friendly Initiatives
7.3 SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT AND REGULATORY POLICY INITIATIVES
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.2 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS AND BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA
8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
8.2.2 BUYING CRITERIA
8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.4 UNMET NEEDS IN VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES
8.5 MARKET PROFITABILITY
8.5.1 REVENUE POTENTIAL
8.5.2 COST DYNAMICS
8.5.3 MARGIN OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY APPLICATIONS
9 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET, BY PRODUCT
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 KITS & REAGENTS
9.2.1 RISE IN DEMAND FOR POC TESTING TO DRIVE MARKET
9.3 READERS
9.3.1 DIGITAL/HANDHELD READERS
9.3.1.1 Technological evolutions and demand for accuracy to drive adoption
9.3.2 BENCHTOP READERS
9.3.2.1 Lower diagnosis cost per patient to drive adoption
10 LATERAL FLOW ASSAY KITS & REAGENTS MARKET, BY TECHNIQUE
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 SANDWICH ASSAYS
10.2.1 WIDE RANGE OF APPLICATIONS IN CLINICAL TESTING TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
10.3 COMPETITIVE ASSAYS
10.3.1 REDUCED SELECTIVITY AND SENSITIVITY COMPARED TO SANDWICH ASSAYS TO HAMPER GROWTH
10.4 MULTIPLEX DETECTION ASSAYS
10.4.1 HIGHER ADOPTION OF MULTI-ANALYTE ASSAYS AMONG CLINICIANS TO FUEL MARKET
11 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.2 CLINICAL TESTING
11.2.1 INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTING
11.2.1.1 Mosquito-borne diseases
11.2.1.1.1 Increase in incidence of dengue and introduction of more reliable test kits to drive market
11.2.1.2 Influenza
11.2.1.2.1 Rise in prevalence of influenza globally to boost market growth, despite lower sensitivity of lateral flow assays
11.2.1.3 Sexually transmitted infections
11.2.1.3.1 HIV
11.2.1.3.1.1 Growing need for early detection and awareness of HIV POC testing to drive market
11.2.1.3.2 HPV
11.2.1.3.2.1 Rapid HPV diagnostics and real-time PCR, covering a broad range of genotypes, coupled with the higher incidence of cervical cancer to drive segment
11.2.1.3.3 Chlamydia
11.2.1.3.3.1 Greater viability of advanced techniques to drive market
11.2.1.3.4 Gonorrhea
11.2.1.3.4.1 Rising incidence of gonorrhea and antimicrobial resistance to augment growth
11.2.1.3.5 Syphilis
11.2.1.3.5.1 Need for early and accessible diagnosis to fuel growth
11.2.1.3.6 Other sexually transmitted infections
11.2.1.4 Hepatitis
11.2.1.4.1 Nucleic acid hybridization-based LFAs to show strong potential in hepatitis testing
11.2.1.5 Tuberculosis
11.2.1.5.1 Rise in prevalence and growing focus on early diagnosis and treatment to propel market
11.2.1.6 Other infectious diseases
11.2.2 CARDIAC MARKER TESTING
11.2.2.1 Troponin I & T
11.2.2.1.1 Introduction of high-sensitivity troponin assays to support market growth
11.2.2.2 CK-MB
11.2.2.2.1 Growing applications of lateral flow tests in acute myocardial injuries to drive market
11.2.2.3 BNP & NT-proBNP
11.2.2.3.1 Increase in demand for cardiac biomarker tests to detect heart stress and damage to support growth
11.2.2.4 Myoglobin
11.2.2.4.1 Availability of new high-sensitivity cardiac troponin assays to restrict market growth
11.2.2.5 D-Dimer
11.2.2.5.1 Rising incidence of CVDs to drive market for D-Dimer tests
11.2.2.6 Other cardiac markers
11.2.3 PREGNANCY & FERTILITY TESTING
11.2.3.1 Pregnancy testing
11.2.3.1.1 Pregnancy testing to hold larger market share but register slower growth
11.2.3.2 Fertility testing
11.2.3.2.1 Rise in infertility rates to drive demand for POC fertility testing kits
11.2.4 CHOLESTEROL/LIPID TESTING
11.2.4.1 Lifestyle changes, cardiovascular disorder incidence to drive segment
11.2.5 DRUGS-OF-ABUSE TESTING
11.2.5.1 Technological advancements and rising focus on workplace drug testing to drive market
11.2.6 OTHER CLINICAL TESTS
11.3 VETERINARY DIAGNOSTICS
11.3.1 INFECTIOUS DISEASE OUTBREAKS AND TESTS AVAILABLE FOR DIFFERENT SPECIES TO DRIVE FRAGMENTED MARKET
11.4 FOOD SAFETY & ENVIRONMENT TESTING
11.4.1 HIGH SENSITIVITY AND EASE OF USE TO BOOST DEMAND FOR ASSAYS TO CLEAR FOODS FOR MARKET AVAILABILITY
11.5 DRUG DEVELOPMENT & QUALITY TESTING
11.5.1 GREATER FOCUS ON PRODUCT SAFETY AND QUALITY ASSURANCE TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
12 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET, BY SAMPLE TYPE
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.2 BLOOD SAMPLES
12.2.1 SIGNIFICANT USE OF BLOOD SAMPLES FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTING TO DRIVE MARKET
12.3 URINE SAMPLES
12.3.1 GROWING USE OF URINE SAMPLES FOR PREGNANCY AND DRUGS-OF-ABUSE TESTING TO DRIVE MARKET
12.4 SALIVA SAMPLES
12.4.1 EASY AND LOW-COST COLLECTION, TRANSPORT, AND ANALYSIS OF SALIVA SAMPLES TO SUPPORT ADOPTION
12.5 OTHER SAMPLES
13 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET, BY END USER
13.1 INTRODUCTION
13.2 HOSPITALS & CLINICS
13.2.1 HIGH DEMAND FOR DIAGNOSTICS ACROSS LARGE POOLS OF PATIENTS IN HOSPITALS TO DRIVE MARKET
13.3 HOME CARE SETTINGS
13.3.1 GROWING ACCEPTANCE OF REMOTE MONITORING TO PROPEL MARKET
13.4 DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORIES
13.4.1 LABORATORY TESTING LARGELY PREFERRED OVER PROFESSIONAL SETTINGS FOR URINE AND BLOOD TESTING
13.5 PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANIES
13.5.1 RISING FOCUS ON PRODUCT SAFETY TO DRIVE ADOPTION OF LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS
13.6 OTHER END USERS
14 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET, BY REGION
14.1 INTRODUCTION
14.2 NORTH AMERICA
14.2.1 US
14.2.1.1 Large patient base to drive market growth
14.2.2 CANADA
14.2.2.1 Availability of research funding and implementation of favorable government initiatives to drive market
14.3 EUROPE
14.3.1 GERMANY
14.3.1.1 Well-developed healthcare system and rise in geriatric population to fuel growth
14.3.2 UK
14.3.2.1 Growth in incidence of chronic conditions to propel market growth
14.3.3 FRANCE
14.3.3.1 High prevalence of age-related chronic diseases and infectious diseases to drive market
14.3.4 ITALY
14.3.4.1 Growth in initiatives toward decentralization of medical services to support market growth
14.3.5 SPAIN
14.3.5.1 Aging population and strong healthcare infrastructure to drive market
14.3.6 REST OF EUROPE
14.4 ASIA PACIFIC
14.4.1 JAPAN
14.4.1.1 Growing elderly population and well-developed healthcare system to drive market
14.4.2 CHINA
14.4.2.1 Modernized healthcare system to drive market
14.4.3 INDIA
14.4.3.1 Growth in healthcare concerns and rise in income levels to propel market growth
14.4.4 AUSTRALIA
14.4.4.1 Rise in prevalence of infectious disease and healthcare expenditure to support growth
14.4.5 SOUTH KOREA
14.4.5.1 Growth in healthcare infrastructure to drive market
14.4.6 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
14.5 LATIN AMERICA
14.5.1 BRAZIL
14.5.1.1 High private healthcare expenditure and rise in geriatric population to drive market
14.5.2 MEXICO
14.5.2.1 Efficient healthcare system and universal health coverage to support adoption
14.5.3 ARGENTINA
14.5.3.1 Availability of health insurance to favor market growth
14.5.4 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
14.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
14.6.1 RISING BURDEN OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES AND GROWING GOVERNMENT SUPPORT TO DRIVE MARKET
14.7 GCC COUNTRIES
14.7.1 RISE IN DEMAND FOR RAPID AND COST-EFFECTIVE DIAGNOSTICS TO DRIVE MARKET
15 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET: VOLUME ANALYSIS
15.1 INTRODUCTION
15.2 GLOBAL NUMBER OF NEWLY DIAGNOSED TB CASES, 2024-2031 (MILLION)
16 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
16.1 INTRODUCTION
16.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN
16.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY KEY PLAYERS IN LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET
16.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2023-2025
16.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
16.5 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS
16.6 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON
16.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
16.7.1 STARS
16.7.2 EMERGING LEADERS
16.7.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
16.7.4 PARTICIPANTS
16.7.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
16.7.5.1 Company footprint
16.7.5.2 Region footprint
16.7.5.3 Product footprint
16.7.5.4 Technique footprint
16.7.5.5 Application footprint
16.7.5.6 Sample type footprint
16.8 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
16.8.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
16.8.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
16.8.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
16.8.4 STARTING BLOCKS
16.8.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
16.8.5.1 Detailed list of key startup/SME players
16.8.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs
16.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
16.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES & APPROVALS
16.9.2 DEALS
17 COMPANY PROFILES
17.1 KEY PLAYERS
17.1.1 ABBOTT LABORATORIES
17.1.1.1 Business overview
17.1.1.2 Products offered
17.1.1.3 Recent developments
17.1.1.3.1 Product launches & approvals
17.1.1.4 Analyst's view
17.1.1.4.1 Right to win
17.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices
17.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
17.1.2 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
17.1.2.1 Business overview
17.1.2.2 Products offered
17.1.2.3 Recent developments
17.1.2.3.1 Deals
17.1.2.4 Analyst's view
17.1.2.4.1 Right to win
17.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices
17.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
17.1.3 DANAHER CORPORATION
17.1.3.1 Business overview
17.1.3.2 Products offered
17.1.3.3 Recent developments
17.1.3.3.1 Deals
17.1.3.4 Analyst's view
17.1.3.4.1 Right to win
17.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices
17.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
17.1.4 QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION
17.1.4.1 Business overview
17.1.4.2 Products offered
17.1.4.3 Recent developments
17.1.4.3.1 Product launches
17.1.5 SIEMENS AG
17.1.5.1 Business overview
17.1.5.2 Products offered
17.1.6 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
17.1.6.1 Business overview
17.1.6.2 Products offered
17.1.6.3 Recent developments
17.1.6.3.1 Product approvals
17.1.7 BIOMERIEUX SA
17.1.7.1 Business overview
17.1.7.2 Products offered
17.1.7.3 Recent developments
17.1.7.3.1 Deals
17.1.8 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
17.1.8.1 Business overview
17.1.8.2 Products offered
17.1.9 REVVITY, INC.
17.1.9.1 Business overview
17.1.9.2 Products offered
17.1.10 QIAGEN N.V.
17.1.10.1 Business overview
17.1.10.2 Products offered
17.1.11 MERCK KGAA
17.1.11.1 Business overview
17.1.11.2 Products offered
17.1.12 HOLOGIC, INC.
17.1.12.1 Business overview
17.1.12.2 Products offered
17.1.12.3 Recent developments
17.1.12.3.1 Deals
17.1.13 SURMODICS, INC.
17.1.13.1 Business overview
17.1.13.2 Products offered
17.1.13.3 Recent developments
17.1.13.3.1 Deals
17.1.14 ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
17.1.14.1 Business overview
17.1.14.2 Products offered
17.1.14.3 Recent developments
17.1.14.3.1 Product launches & approvals
17.1.14.3.2 Deals
17.2 OTHER PLAYERS
17.2.1 CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
17.2.2 DCN DIAGNOSTICS
17.2.3 POLYSCIENCES INC.
17.2.4 ABINGDON HEALTH
17.2.5 ORANOXIS INC.
17.2.6 AESKU.GROUP GMBH
17.2.7 BIO GROUP MEDICAL SYSTEM S.R.L.
17.2.8 PHARMACT GMBH
17.2.9 XIAMEN BIOTIME BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
17.2.10 BIOPANDA REAGENTS LTD
17.2.11 ARTRON LABORATORIES INC.
18 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
18.1 RESEARCH DATA
18.1.1 SECONDARY DATA
18.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources
18.1.2 PRIMARY DATA
18.1.2.1 Primary sources
18.1.2.2 Key industry insights
18.1.2.3 Key data from primary sources
18.1.2.4 Breakdown of primary interviews
18.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
18.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH
18.2.1.1 Approach 1: Company revenue estimation approach
18.2.1.2 Approach 2: Presentations of companies and primary interviews
18.2.1.3 Approach 3: Primary interviews
18.2.1.4 Approach 4: Growth Forecast
18.2.1.5 CAGR projections
18.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH
18.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION
18.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS
18.4.1 STUDY-RELATED ASSUMPTIONS
18.4.2 GROWTH RATE ASSUMPTIONS
18.5 RISK ASSESSMENT
18.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS
19 APPENDIX
19.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE
19.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
19.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
19.4 RELATED REPORTS
19.5 AUTHOR DETAILS
LIST OF TABLES [608]
LIST OF FIGURES [57]
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