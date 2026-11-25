MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target clinical testing, hospitals & clinics, North America, home-based devices and POC testing; pursue product innovation, emerging regions and food & beverage applications.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lateral Flow Assays Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lateral flow assays market is projected to grow from USD 9.14 billion in 2026 to USD 13.52 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.1%. Market growth is supported by the high global prevalence of infectious diseases, expansion of the geriatric population, increasing use of home-based lateral flow assay devices, and rising demand for point-of-care testing. Evolving diagnostic applications and growing demand within the food & beverage industry also present significant opportunities.

Despite the favorable outlook, inconsistent test accuracy compared with other diagnostic methods may limit adoption. Reluctance among physicians and patients to transition from traditional diagnostics, limited reimbursement for lateral flow assay products, and difficulties procuring quality raw materials for test development also remain notable market challenges.

Clinical Testing to Remain the Leading Application

Clinical testing accounted for the largest application share of the lateral flow assays market in 2025 and is expected to retain its leading position during the forecast period. Key growth factors include the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, greater awareness of rapid testing options, demand for patient-centric care, and pressure on healthcare systems to reduce costs.

The report evaluates applications across clinical testing, veterinary diagnostics, food safety & environmental testing, and drug development & quality testing. It also examines kits & reagents and readers, along with sandwich assays, competitive assays, and multiplex detection assays. Sample types analyzed include blood samples, urine samples, saliva samples, and other samples.

Hospitals & Clinics Hold the Largest End-user Share

Hospitals & clinics represented the largest end-user segment in 2025. Continued technological advancements, wider adoption of point-of-care testing, and increasing demand for fast, early diagnosis are strengthening this segment. Other end users assessed include diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and additional healthcare and research organizations.

North America Leads the Global Market

North America is expected to maintain the largest regional share throughout the forecast period. Its leadership is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial healthcare expenditure, and the presence of major lateral flow assay manufacturers. An aging population, the growing burden of infectious and chronic diseases, and strong demand for home-use and self-test kits further reinforce regional growth.

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. It includes revenue forecasts, country-level assessments, emerging opportunities, and micromarket analysis based on individual growth trends.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies operating in the lateral flow assays market include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, QuidelOrtho Corporation, Siemens AG, bioMerieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Revvity, Inc., Hologic, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Merck KGaA, SurModics, Inc., and OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Primary research participants were distributed as follows:



By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30%

By Designation: C-level: 27%, Director Level: 18%, and Others: 55% By Region: North America: 51%, Europe: 21%, Asia Pacific: 18%, Latin America: 6%, and Middle East & Africa: 4%

Research Coverage and Business Value

The report provides an assessment of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, supported by analysis of competitive positioning and segment-level revenue potential. It examines product portfolios, R&D activities, product launches, growth strategies, regional expansion, and recent developments among leading market participants.

Established companies, emerging businesses, and smaller market entrants can use the report to evaluate industry dynamics and identify strategies for strengthening their market presence. Key insights cover market penetration, product development and innovation, expansion into attractive regions, market diversification, and competitive assessment. The analysis also supports strategic planning by highlighting high-growth segments, evolving customer requirements, and revenue opportunities across the global lateral flow assays market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 MARKET SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED

1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.3.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.4 STAKEHOLDERS

1.5 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 KEY INSIGHTS AND MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: SHARE INSIGHTS AND STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS SHAPING MARKET

2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS AND EMERGING FRONTIERS

2.5 SNAPSHOT: GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2026 VS. 2031

3.3 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2026 VS. 2031

3.4 LATERAL FLOW ASSAY KITS & REAGENTS MARKET, BY TECHNIQUE, 2026 VS. 2031

3.5 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET, BY SAMPLE TYPE, 2026 VS. 2031

3.6 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET, BY END USER, 2026 VS. 2031

3.7 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 High prevalence of infectious diseases

4.2.1.2 Rising geriatric population

4.2.1.3 Growing use of home-based lateral flow assay devices

4.2.1.4 Growing demand for point-of-care (POC) testing

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 Inconsistent results of lateral flow assay tests

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Evolving applications of lateral flow assays

4.2.3.2 Rising demand for lateral flow assays in food & beverage industry

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Limited reimbursements for lateral flow assay products

4.2.4.2 Difficulties in procuring quality raw materials to develop tests

4.3 UNMET NEEDS AND WHITE SPACES

4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS IN LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET

4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES

4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS

4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER 1/2/3 PLAYERS

4.5.1 KEY MOVES AND STRATEGIC FOCUS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.1.1 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.1.3 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.1.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.2 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

5.2.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2.2 GDP TRENDS AND FORECAST

5.3 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.6 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.6.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE, BY REGION, 2024-2026

5.6.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE, BY KEY PLAYER, 2024-2026

5.7 TRADE ANALYSIS

5.7.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 382200)

5.7.2 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 382200)

5.8 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.9 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES

5.10 INVESTMENT & FUNDING SCENARIO

5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS-LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET

5.11.1 INTRODUCTION

5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES

5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRIES/REGIONS

5.11.4.1 North America

5.11.4.2 Europe

5.11.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.11.5 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES

5.11.5.1 Hospitals & clinics

6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.1 IMMUNOCHROMATOGRAPHY

6.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

6.2.1 LYOPHILIZATION (FREEZE-DRYING) TECHNOLOGIES

6.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES

6.3.1 ELISA (ENZYME-LINKED IMMUNOSORBENT ASSAYS)

6.4 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP

6.5 PATENT ANALYSIS

6.5.1 LIST OF MAJOR PATENTS

6.6 FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.7 IMPACT OF AI/GENERATIVE AI ON LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET

6.7.1 INTRODUCTION

6.7.2 TOP USE CASES AND MARKET POTENTIAL

6.7.3 KEY COMPANIES IMPLEMENTING AI

6.7.4 FUTURE OF AI

7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE AND SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE

7.1.1 REGULATORY ANALYSIS

7.1.1.1 North America

7.1.1.2 Europe

7.1.1.3 Asia Pacific

7.1.1.3.1 India

7.1.1.3.2 China

7.1.1.3.3 Japan

7.1.2 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.1.2.1 North America

7.1.2.2 Europe

7.1.2.3 Asia Pacific

7.1.2.4 Latin America

7.1.2.5 Rest of the world

7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

7.2.1 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT AND ECO-FRIENDLY INITIATIVES IN LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET

7.2.1.1 Eco-friendly Initiatives

7.3 SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT AND REGULATORY POLICY INITIATIVES

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.2 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS AND BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA

8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

8.2.2 BUYING CRITERIA

8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.4 UNMET NEEDS IN VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES

8.5 MARKET PROFITABILITY

8.5.1 REVENUE POTENTIAL

8.5.2 COST DYNAMICS

8.5.3 MARGIN OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY APPLICATIONS

9 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 KITS & REAGENTS

9.2.1 RISE IN DEMAND FOR POC TESTING TO DRIVE MARKET

9.3 READERS

9.3.1 DIGITAL/HANDHELD READERS

9.3.1.1 Technological evolutions and demand for accuracy to drive adoption

9.3.2 BENCHTOP READERS

9.3.2.1 Lower diagnosis cost per patient to drive adoption

10 LATERAL FLOW ASSAY KITS & REAGENTS MARKET, BY TECHNIQUE

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 SANDWICH ASSAYS

10.2.1 WIDE RANGE OF APPLICATIONS IN CLINICAL TESTING TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

10.3 COMPETITIVE ASSAYS

10.3.1 REDUCED SELECTIVITY AND SENSITIVITY COMPARED TO SANDWICH ASSAYS TO HAMPER GROWTH

10.4 MULTIPLEX DETECTION ASSAYS

10.4.1 HIGHER ADOPTION OF MULTI-ANALYTE ASSAYS AMONG CLINICIANS TO FUEL MARKET

11 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 CLINICAL TESTING

11.2.1 INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTING

11.2.1.1 Mosquito-borne diseases

11.2.1.1.1 Increase in incidence of dengue and introduction of more reliable test kits to drive market

11.2.1.2 Influenza

11.2.1.2.1 Rise in prevalence of influenza globally to boost market growth, despite lower sensitivity of lateral flow assays

11.2.1.3 Sexually transmitted infections

11.2.1.3.1 HIV

11.2.1.3.1.1 Growing need for early detection and awareness of HIV POC testing to drive market

11.2.1.3.2 HPV

11.2.1.3.2.1 Rapid HPV diagnostics and real-time PCR, covering a broad range of genotypes, coupled with the higher incidence of cervical cancer to drive segment

11.2.1.3.3 Chlamydia

11.2.1.3.3.1 Greater viability of advanced techniques to drive market

11.2.1.3.4 Gonorrhea

11.2.1.3.4.1 Rising incidence of gonorrhea and antimicrobial resistance to augment growth

11.2.1.3.5 Syphilis

11.2.1.3.5.1 Need for early and accessible diagnosis to fuel growth

11.2.1.3.6 Other sexually transmitted infections

11.2.1.4 Hepatitis

11.2.1.4.1 Nucleic acid hybridization-based LFAs to show strong potential in hepatitis testing

11.2.1.5 Tuberculosis

11.2.1.5.1 Rise in prevalence and growing focus on early diagnosis and treatment to propel market

11.2.1.6 Other infectious diseases

11.2.2 CARDIAC MARKER TESTING

11.2.2.1 Troponin I & T

11.2.2.1.1 Introduction of high-sensitivity troponin assays to support market growth

11.2.2.2 CK-MB

11.2.2.2.1 Growing applications of lateral flow tests in acute myocardial injuries to drive market

11.2.2.3 BNP & NT-proBNP

11.2.2.3.1 Increase in demand for cardiac biomarker tests to detect heart stress and damage to support growth

11.2.2.4 Myoglobin

11.2.2.4.1 Availability of new high-sensitivity cardiac troponin assays to restrict market growth

11.2.2.5 D-Dimer

11.2.2.5.1 Rising incidence of CVDs to drive market for D-Dimer tests

11.2.2.6 Other cardiac markers

11.2.3 PREGNANCY & FERTILITY TESTING

11.2.3.1 Pregnancy testing

11.2.3.1.1 Pregnancy testing to hold larger market share but register slower growth

11.2.3.2 Fertility testing

11.2.3.2.1 Rise in infertility rates to drive demand for POC fertility testing kits

11.2.4 CHOLESTEROL/LIPID TESTING

11.2.4.1 Lifestyle changes, cardiovascular disorder incidence to drive segment

11.2.5 DRUGS-OF-ABUSE TESTING

11.2.5.1 Technological advancements and rising focus on workplace drug testing to drive market

11.2.6 OTHER CLINICAL TESTS

11.3 VETERINARY DIAGNOSTICS

11.3.1 INFECTIOUS DISEASE OUTBREAKS AND TESTS AVAILABLE FOR DIFFERENT SPECIES TO DRIVE FRAGMENTED MARKET

11.4 FOOD SAFETY & ENVIRONMENT TESTING

11.4.1 HIGH SENSITIVITY AND EASE OF USE TO BOOST DEMAND FOR ASSAYS TO CLEAR FOODS FOR MARKET AVAILABILITY

11.5 DRUG DEVELOPMENT & QUALITY TESTING

11.5.1 GREATER FOCUS ON PRODUCT SAFETY AND QUALITY ASSURANCE TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

12 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET, BY SAMPLE TYPE

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.2 BLOOD SAMPLES

12.2.1 SIGNIFICANT USE OF BLOOD SAMPLES FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTING TO DRIVE MARKET

12.3 URINE SAMPLES

12.3.1 GROWING USE OF URINE SAMPLES FOR PREGNANCY AND DRUGS-OF-ABUSE TESTING TO DRIVE MARKET

12.4 SALIVA SAMPLES

12.4.1 EASY AND LOW-COST COLLECTION, TRANSPORT, AND ANALYSIS OF SALIVA SAMPLES TO SUPPORT ADOPTION

12.5 OTHER SAMPLES

13 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET, BY END USER

13.1 INTRODUCTION

13.2 HOSPITALS & CLINICS

13.2.1 HIGH DEMAND FOR DIAGNOSTICS ACROSS LARGE POOLS OF PATIENTS IN HOSPITALS TO DRIVE MARKET

13.3 HOME CARE SETTINGS

13.3.1 GROWING ACCEPTANCE OF REMOTE MONITORING TO PROPEL MARKET

13.4 DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORIES

13.4.1 LABORATORY TESTING LARGELY PREFERRED OVER PROFESSIONAL SETTINGS FOR URINE AND BLOOD TESTING

13.5 PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANIES

13.5.1 RISING FOCUS ON PRODUCT SAFETY TO DRIVE ADOPTION OF LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS

13.6 OTHER END USERS

14 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET, BY REGION

14.1 INTRODUCTION

14.2 NORTH AMERICA

14.2.1 US

14.2.1.1 Large patient base to drive market growth

14.2.2 CANADA

14.2.2.1 Availability of research funding and implementation of favorable government initiatives to drive market

14.3 EUROPE

14.3.1 GERMANY

14.3.1.1 Well-developed healthcare system and rise in geriatric population to fuel growth

14.3.2 UK

14.3.2.1 Growth in incidence of chronic conditions to propel market growth

14.3.3 FRANCE

14.3.3.1 High prevalence of age-related chronic diseases and infectious diseases to drive market

14.3.4 ITALY

14.3.4.1 Growth in initiatives toward decentralization of medical services to support market growth

14.3.5 SPAIN

14.3.5.1 Aging population and strong healthcare infrastructure to drive market

14.3.6 REST OF EUROPE

14.4 ASIA PACIFIC

14.4.1 JAPAN

14.4.1.1 Growing elderly population and well-developed healthcare system to drive market

14.4.2 CHINA

14.4.2.1 Modernized healthcare system to drive market

14.4.3 INDIA

14.4.3.1 Growth in healthcare concerns and rise in income levels to propel market growth

14.4.4 AUSTRALIA

14.4.4.1 Rise in prevalence of infectious disease and healthcare expenditure to support growth

14.4.5 SOUTH KOREA

14.4.5.1 Growth in healthcare infrastructure to drive market

14.4.6 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

14.5 LATIN AMERICA

14.5.1 BRAZIL

14.5.1.1 High private healthcare expenditure and rise in geriatric population to drive market

14.5.2 MEXICO

14.5.2.1 Efficient healthcare system and universal health coverage to support adoption

14.5.3 ARGENTINA

14.5.3.1 Availability of health insurance to favor market growth

14.5.4 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

14.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

14.6.1 RISING BURDEN OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES AND GROWING GOVERNMENT SUPPORT TO DRIVE MARKET

14.7 GCC COUNTRIES

14.7.1 RISE IN DEMAND FOR RAPID AND COST-EFFECTIVE DIAGNOSTICS TO DRIVE MARKET

15 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET: VOLUME ANALYSIS

15.1 INTRODUCTION

15.2 GLOBAL NUMBER OF NEWLY DIAGNOSED TB CASES, 2024-2031 (MILLION)

16 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

16.1 INTRODUCTION

16.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN

16.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY KEY PLAYERS IN LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS MARKET

16.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2023-2025

16.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

16.5 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS

16.6 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON

16.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

16.7.1 STARS

16.7.2 EMERGING LEADERS

16.7.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

16.7.4 PARTICIPANTS

16.7.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

16.7.5.1 Company footprint

16.7.5.2 Region footprint

16.7.5.3 Product footprint

16.7.5.4 Technique footprint

16.7.5.5 Application footprint

16.7.5.6 Sample type footprint

16.8 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

16.8.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

16.8.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

16.8.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

16.8.4 STARTING BLOCKS

16.8.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

16.8.5.1 Detailed list of key startup/SME players

16.8.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs

16.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

16.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES & APPROVALS

16.9.2 DEALS

17 COMPANY PROFILES

17.1 KEY PLAYERS

17.1.1 ABBOTT LABORATORIES

17.1.1.1 Business overview

17.1.1.2 Products offered

17.1.1.3 Recent developments

17.1.1.3.1 Product launches & approvals

17.1.1.4 Analyst's view

17.1.1.4.1 Right to win

17.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices

17.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

17.1.2 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

17.1.2.1 Business overview

17.1.2.2 Products offered

17.1.2.3 Recent developments

17.1.2.3.1 Deals

17.1.2.4 Analyst's view

17.1.2.4.1 Right to win

17.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices

17.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

17.1.3 DANAHER CORPORATION

17.1.3.1 Business overview

17.1.3.2 Products offered

17.1.3.3 Recent developments

17.1.3.3.1 Deals

17.1.3.4 Analyst's view

17.1.3.4.1 Right to win

17.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices

17.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

17.1.4 QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION

17.1.4.1 Business overview

17.1.4.2 Products offered

17.1.4.3 Recent developments

17.1.4.3.1 Product launches

17.1.5 SIEMENS AG

17.1.5.1 Business overview

17.1.5.2 Products offered

17.1.6 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

17.1.6.1 Business overview

17.1.6.2 Products offered

17.1.6.3 Recent developments

17.1.6.3.1 Product approvals

17.1.7 BIOMERIEUX SA

17.1.7.1 Business overview

17.1.7.2 Products offered

17.1.7.3 Recent developments

17.1.7.3.1 Deals

17.1.8 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

17.1.8.1 Business overview

17.1.8.2 Products offered

17.1.9 REVVITY, INC.

17.1.9.1 Business overview

17.1.9.2 Products offered

17.1.10 QIAGEN N.V.

17.1.10.1 Business overview

17.1.10.2 Products offered

17.1.11 MERCK KGAA

17.1.11.1 Business overview

17.1.11.2 Products offered

17.1.12 HOLOGIC, INC.

17.1.12.1 Business overview

17.1.12.2 Products offered

17.1.12.3 Recent developments

17.1.12.3.1 Deals

17.1.13 SURMODICS, INC.

17.1.13.1 Business overview

17.1.13.2 Products offered

17.1.13.3 Recent developments

17.1.13.3.1 Deals

17.1.14 ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

17.1.14.1 Business overview

17.1.14.2 Products offered

17.1.14.3 Recent developments

17.1.14.3.1 Product launches & approvals

17.1.14.3.2 Deals

17.2 OTHER PLAYERS

17.2.1 CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

17.2.2 DCN DIAGNOSTICS

17.2.3 POLYSCIENCES INC.

17.2.4 ABINGDON HEALTH

17.2.5 ORANOXIS INC.

17.2.6 AESKU.GROUP GMBH

17.2.7 BIO GROUP MEDICAL SYSTEM S.R.L.

17.2.8 PHARMACT GMBH

17.2.9 XIAMEN BIOTIME BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

17.2.10 BIOPANDA REAGENTS LTD

17.2.11 ARTRON LABORATORIES INC.

18 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

18.1 RESEARCH DATA

18.1.1 SECONDARY DATA

18.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources

18.1.2 PRIMARY DATA

18.1.2.1 Primary sources

18.1.2.2 Key industry insights

18.1.2.3 Key data from primary sources

18.1.2.4 Breakdown of primary interviews

18.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

18.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

18.2.1.1 Approach 1: Company revenue estimation approach

18.2.1.2 Approach 2: Presentations of companies and primary interviews

18.2.1.3 Approach 3: Primary interviews

18.2.1.4 Approach 4: Growth Forecast

18.2.1.5 CAGR projections

18.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

18.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION

18.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS

18.4.1 STUDY-RELATED ASSUMPTIONS

18.4.2 GROWTH RATE ASSUMPTIONS

18.5 RISK ASSESSMENT

18.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS

19 APPENDIX

19.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE

19.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

19.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

19.4 RELATED REPORTS

19.5 AUTHOR DETAILS

LIST OF TABLES [608]

LIST OF FIGURES [57]

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