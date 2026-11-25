The global network automation market is projected to grow from USD 8.69 billion in 2026 to USD 14.42 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by the increasing scale and complexity of enterprise networks spanning data centers, branch locations, cloud resources, edge infrastructure, and distributed endpoints.

Organizations are adopting network automation solutions to accelerate service provisioning, maintain configuration consistency, coordinate network changes, and reduce operational dependencies. The growing use of software-defined networking, network orchestration, APIs, and infrastructure-as-code is enabling enterprises to integrate network management with broader IT, cloud, and DevOps workflows.

Demand is also rising as cloud-native applications, high-performance computing, and edge environments require networks that can respond dynamically to changing workloads. AI-assisted network operations are expanding automation capabilities through anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, intelligent troubleshooting, and closed-loop remediation. However, market adoption may be affected by legacy infrastructure modernization, integration across heterogeneous environments, implementation costs, security risks, vendor lock-in, interoperability issues, and shortages of skilled network automation professionals.

Software segment expected to hold the largest market share

Based on offering, software is expected to account for the largest share of the network automation market during the forecast period. Enterprises increasingly require centralized platforms for network configuration, orchestration, monitoring, policy enforcement, and optimization across multi-vendor infrastructure.

Network automation software supports repeatable workflows, consistent policy application, and coordinated operations while reducing manual device-level intervention. Integration with cloud management, observability, IT service management, and DevOps platforms is broadening its role beyond configuration management. AI-enabled event analysis, predictive insights, and automated remediation are also improving network responsiveness and operational efficiency. Continued adoption of programmable infrastructure and API-based network management is expected to strengthen demand for automation software.

Cloud networks segment projected to record the highest CAGR

Based on network type, cloud networks are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Enterprises are distributing applications and workloads across public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud environments, increasing the need for centralized orchestration and consistent policy management.

Automation enables organizations to provision cloud network resources, configure connectivity, enforce policies, and coordinate changes more efficiently. Integration with cloud-native orchestration tools and application deployment pipelines also aligns network operations with application and compute lifecycles. As cloud environments become more dynamic, automated provisioning, visibility, and policy enforcement will remain essential to network performance and scalability.

Asia Pacific forecast to deliver the fastest regional growth

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the network automation market as enterprises and service providers accelerate digital transformation and infrastructure modernization. Investments in cloud infrastructure, data centers, telecommunications networks, edge computing, and distributed environments are increasing demand for automated network management.

Rapid growth in enterprise connectivity and digital services is expanding the operational burden associated with manual configuration and maintenance. Organizations are consequently adopting software-driven networking to improve provisioning speed, visibility, resource utilization, and service delivery. The development of advanced data center infrastructure and cloud-centric operating models is expected to support network automation adoption throughout the region.

Primary research breakdown

The research included interviews with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from significant network automation companies.



By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 40%, and Tier III: 25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives: 40%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 35% By Region: North America: 25%, Europe: 35%, Asia Pacific: 30%, and Rest of World: 10%

Prominent network automation vendors include Cisco (US), IBM (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), Broadcom (US), Arista Networks (US), Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Extreme Networks (US), and Fujitsu (Japan).

Research coverage

The report evaluates the network automation market by offering, network automation type, network type, end user, and region. It provides market size estimates, growth forecasts, competitive analysis, company profiles, product and service assessments, emerging technology trends, and critical market strategies.

The analysis examines key market drivers, including rising network complexity and scale, demand for operational efficiency and cost reduction, and security and compliance requirements. It also assesses restraints such as high initial investment, integration challenges, and workforce limitations. Major opportunities include AI and ML integration, autonomous networks, 5G and edge computing expansion, and cloud-native and multi-vendor interoperability.

Key benefits of the report



Product Development and Innovation: Analysis of emerging technologies, R&D initiatives, and new network automation products and services.

Market Development: Assessment of high-growth markets, segments, regions, and commercial opportunities.

Market Diversification: Coverage of investments, recent advancements, underserved regions, and portfolio expansion strategies. Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, growth plans, platforms, and service portfolios across established vendors and emerging companies.

Additional companies assessed include NetBrain Technologies (US), Gluware (US), SolarWinds (US), Riverbed (US), Forward Networks (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Aviz Networks (US), Itential (US), BackBox (US), Flock9 (Netherlands), Anuta Networks (US), Versa Networks (US), Infoblox (US), Auvik Networks (Canada), Arrcus (US), BlueCat (Canada), and Stardust Systems (US).

The report supports market leaders, emerging vendors, investors, and other stakeholders with revenue estimates, competitive intelligence, market opportunities, and strategic insights for developing go-to-market plans and strengthening their position in the global network automation market.

Key Attributes

