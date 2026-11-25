MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize cost-optimization, evidence-based value demonstration and strategic partnerships while advancing connected, home-based point-of-care solutions.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market - Distribution by Target Disease Indication and Type of Technology: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan point-of-care diagnostics market is projected to expand from USD 1.39 billion in the current year to USD 2.62 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by Japan's aging population, rising chronic disease burden, demand for rapid testing, technological innovation, and continued investment in decentralized healthcare delivery.

Market Growth and Key Trends

Point-of-care diagnostics are becoming increasingly important across Japan's hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, emergency departments, community care facilities, and home environments. Rapid test results support timely clinical decision-making, improve healthcare efficiency, and strengthen the management of infectious diseases and chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders.

Japan's demographic profile is a central market driver. Approximately 36.2 million people are aged 65 or older, accounting for 29.1% of the population. This super-aging society is increasing demand for accessible diagnostic technologies that reduce hospital visits, support continuous disease monitoring, and enable earlier clinical intervention. Point-of-care testing also helps alleviate pressure on centralized laboratories while improving care delivery in community clinics, pharmacies, and home-based settings.

Technological leadership in microfluidics, biosensors, portable diagnostic devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and connected healthcare platforms is accelerating product adoption. Point-of-care devices are increasingly integrated with telemedicine infrastructure, wearable technologies, digital health platforms, and AI-driven analytics. These capabilities support real-time monitoring, remote data exchange, and personalized care interventions, aligning with Japan's focus on preventive care and extending healthy life expectancy.

Post-COVID healthcare priorities, investment in digital infrastructure, and the promotion of community-based integrated care are also strengthening demand. Global and domestic manufacturers continue to develop multiplex, connected, and user-friendly testing systems designed to meet Japan's clinical, demographic, and policy-driven requirements.

Market Challenges

Stringent regulatory requirements remain a significant barrier to market expansion. Point-of-care diagnostic devices are evaluated by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency and require approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. These processes demand substantial clinical, technical, and quality documentation, which can extend commercialization timelines and increase development costs.

Affordability is another challenge, particularly for advanced systems incorporating biosensors, multiplex testing, and digital connectivity. High equipment and implementation costs can restrict adoption outside major urban centers. Manufacturers seeking wider market penetration will need to prioritize cost-optimization, evidence-based value demonstration, reimbursement strategies, and partnerships with healthcare providers and technology companies.

Disease Indication and Technology Outlook

By target disease indication, hepatitis currently accounts for the largest market share and is expected to retain its leading position. The Ebola testing segment is projected to record a higher CAGR, supported by preparedness initiatives, infectious disease surveillance, and demand for rapid testing during potential outbreaks.

By technology, lateral flow assay is expected to represent the largest share in the current year. Molecular diagnostics are projected to expand at a notable CAGR as healthcare providers increasingly adopt technologies that deliver rapid results, support clinical accuracy, and improve patient outcomes.

Key Market Segments

By Target Disease Indication



Chikungunya

COVID-19

Dengue

Ebola

Hepatitis

HIV/AIDS

Influenza

Malaria

Pneumonia

Tuberculosis Zika

By Type of Technology



Lateral Flow Assay

Molecular Diagnostics

Fluorescence Immunoassay

Solid Phase Assay Other Technologies

Competitive Landscape

The Japan point-of-care diagnostics market includes established multinational companies and domestic diagnostic technology providers. Competition centers on product accuracy, testing speed, digital connectivity, portability, regulatory compliance, and cost efficiency.



Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Beckman Coulter (part of Danaher Corporation)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMerieux

Cepheid

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Diagnostics)

Fujifilm Holdings

Fujirebio Holdings

Hologic

Nihon Kohden

Nipro

Nova Biomedical

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

QIAGEN N.V.

Quidel Corporation (now part of QuidelOrtho)

Sekisui Medical

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

TAUNS Laboratories Thermo Fisher Scientific

Report Coverage and Business Value

The report evaluates the current and future market size, competitive landscape, growth drivers, regulatory barriers, emerging technologies, and revenue opportunities across major disease and technology segments. It examines the factors influencing market development and identifies the challenges facing point-of-care diagnostics providers in Japan.

Market participants, investors, healthcare organizations, and new entrants can use the analysis to assess customer demand, identify attractive opportunities, develop evidence-based business strategies, and improve engagement with target audiences. Detailed projections for the overall market and its sub-segments support informed decisions related to product development, commercialization, partnerships, and market entry.

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Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.7. Scientists

2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Demographics

3.5.2. Government Regulations

3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.5.4. Market Access

3.5.5. Supply Chain

3.5.6. Industry Consolidation

3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact

3.6. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Value and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.8.3. Trade Policies

4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers

4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.7. Cross-Border Dynamics

4.3. Conclusion

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of Point-of-Care Diagnostics (POCDs)

6.2.1. Characteristics of an Ideal Point-of-Care Diagnostic

6.2.2. Technologies Used in Point-of-Care Diagnostics of Infectious Diseases

6.3. Challenges Associated with Point-of-Care Diagnostics

6.4. Future Perspectives

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Point-of-care Diagnostics: Overall Developers Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.2.4. Point-of-care Diagnostics: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.4.1. Analysis by Type of Product

7.2.4.2. Analysis by Type of Technology

7.2.4.3. Analysis by Type of Sample

7.2.4.4. Analysis by Turnaround Time

7.2.4.5. Analysis by Sensitivity Range

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics: Market Landscape of Startups

8.1.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

8.1.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

8.1.3. Analysis by Type of Product

8.1.4. Analysis by Target Disease Indication

8.1.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

8.1.6. Regional Analysis

9. COMPANY PROFILES: JAPAN POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Abbott Laboratories

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Product Portfolio

9.2.3. Financial Information

9.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.3. Alere

9.4. Bayer

9.5. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

9.6. Beckman Coulter

9.7. Bio-Rad Laboratories

9.8. BioMerieux

9.9. Cepheid

9.10. Danaher

9.11. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

10. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Market Drivers

10.3. Market Restraints

10.4. Market Opportunities

10.5. Market Challenges

10.6. Conclusion

11. JAPAN POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

11.4. Analyst's Perspective on Market Growth

11.5. Scenario Analysis

11.5.1. Conservative Scenario

11.5.2. Optimistic Scenario

11.6. Key Market Segmentations

12. JAPAN POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, TYPE OF TARGET DISEASE INDICATION

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

12.3. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Target Disease Indication

12.3.1. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market for Chikungunya: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.3.2. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market for Dengue: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.3.3. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market for Ebola: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.3.4. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market for Hepatitis: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.3.5. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market for HIV/AIDSs: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.3.6. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market for Influenza: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.3.7. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market for Malaria: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.3.8. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market for Pneumonia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.3.9. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market for Tuberculosis: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.3.10. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market for Zika: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

12.4.1. Secondary Sources

12.4.2. Primary Sources

12.4.3. Statistical Modeling

13. JAPAN POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Type of Technology

13.3.1. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market for Lateral Flow Assay: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.3.2. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market for Molecular Diagnostics: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.3.3. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market for Fluorescence Immunoassay: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.3.4. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market for Solid Phase Assay: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.3.5. Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market for Other Technologies: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

13.4.1. Secondary Sources

13.4.2. Primary Sources

13.4.3. Statistical Modeling

14. CONCLUDING REMARKS

15. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

16. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Abbott Laboratories

Alere (now part of Abbott)

Bayer

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Beckman Coulter (part of Danaher Corporation)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMerieux

Cepheid

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Roche Diagnostics)

Fujifilm Holdings

Fujirebio Holdings

Hologic

Nihon Kohden

Nipro

Nova Biomedical

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

QIAGEN N.V.

Quidel Corporation (now part of QuidelOrtho)

Sekisui Medical

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

TAUNS Laboratories Thermo Fisher Scientific

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