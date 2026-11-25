MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Automotive Chassis Market - 2026 Edition" has been added tooffering.

The global automotive chassis market is valued at US$70.0B in 2025, rising from an estimated US$56.5B in 2021. This represents a historical CAGR of approximately 5.5%, supported by the recovery in vehicle production following semiconductor-related disruption. According to the report, the market is forecast to reach US$88.6B by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2026-2030.

Automotive chassis market growth is expected to moderate to approximately 4.0% in 2026 due to tariff uncertainty and a slower-than-planned EV ramp. However, annual growth is projected to rise above 5% from 2028 as next-generation electric vehicle platforms enter series production and manufacturers increase investment in lightweight, modular and electrification-ready structures.

Passenger cars account for 68% of global automotive chassis market value in 2025, maintaining their position as the largest vehicle-type segment. Buses and coaches are forecast to record the fastest vehicle-type growth, with a CAGR of 5.6%. Monocoque/unibody construction leads the architecture category with a 60% share, while skateboard/EV chassis is expected to be the fastest-growing architecture, advancing at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Advanced high-strength steel remains the largest material segment, representing 27% of the market. Carbon-fiber composites and aluminum are projected to deliver the strongest material growth, at 10.5% and 7.9%, respectively, as automakers seek improved efficiency, structural performance and weight reduction. By component, subframes hold the largest share at 23%, while battery chassis/enclosures are forecast to grow fastest at 10.0%, supported by expanding electric vehicle production and more demanding battery-safety requirements.

Internal combustion vehicles continue to generate 57% of automotive chassis value. Nevertheless, battery electric vehicles are projected to expand at 10.2%, while electric vehicles represent the fastest-growing application category at 9.4%. Vehicle OEMs remain the leading customer group with a 70% share. Tier 1 suppliers are expected to post the strongest customer-group growth at 5.5% as OEMs increasingly outsource complete chassis modules and specialized structural systems.

Asia Pacific is both the largest and fastest-growing regional automotive chassis market, accounting for 48% of global demand in 2025 and expanding at a projected CAGR of 5.5%. China's manufacturing scale continues to support regional leadership, while India is forecast to record national growth of 9.0%, the highest rate among the major markets covered in the report.

Key market drivers include the recovery of vehicle production, accelerating electrification, lightweighting initiatives, CO? regulation, stricter crash standards, enhanced battery-safety requirements and greater platform modularity. Major automotive chassis technology trends include gigacasting and large structural castings, hot-stamped AHSS, multi-material joining, cell-to-body battery integration and simulation-led development. These technologies are reshaping vehicle architecture while supporting manufacturing efficiency and improved structural performance.

Market expansion may be constrained by steel and aluminum price volatility, substantial tooling investment, EV-program uncertainty, repairability concerns surrounding integrated structures and tariff-driven supply-chain realignment. These challenges are encouraging manufacturers and suppliers to reassess sourcing strategies, production footprints and capital allocation.

Competition remains moderately fragmented. Diversified Tier 1 companies including Magna, ZF and Hyundai Mobis compete with structural specialists such as Gestamp, Benteler, Martinrea, CIE Automotive and Kirchhoff Automotive. Competitive differentiation is increasingly based on hot stamping, casting and joining capabilities, geographic reach and successful OEM program awards. OEM in-house production also remains significant. Daedal Research expects the global automotive chassis market to remain structurally resilient through 2030, with market value continuing to shift toward lightweight, highly integrated and electrification-ready chassis architectures.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Automotive Chassis Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Automotive Chassis Market Size and Growth, 2021-2030

2.3 Global Automotive Chassis Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Vehicle Type

3.3 By Chassis Type / Architecture

3.4 By Material

3.5 By Component

3.6 By Propulsion Type

3.7 By Application

3.8 By End Market / Customer Type

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Technology, Material and Application Insights

5.1 Automotive Chassis Technology Landscape

5.2 Chassis Materials and Lightweighting

5.3 EV and Electrified Vehicle Chassis

5.4 Advanced Chassis Manufacturing

5.5 Chassis in Vehicle Safety and Crashworthiness

5.6 Chassis, Suspension and Vehicle Dynamics

5.7 Digitalization, Simulation and Smart Chassis Development

5.8 Competitive Technology Positioning

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Magna International Inc.

7.2 Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

7.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

7.4 Gestamp Automocion, S.A.

7.5 BENTELER Group

7.6 CIE Automotive, S.A.

7.7 Martinrea International Inc.

7.8 KIRCHHOFF Automotive

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [17]



List of Figures [31]

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