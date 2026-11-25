The global AI in protein engineering market is projected to grow from USD 1.44 billion in 2026 to USD 3.82 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is being fueled by rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, increasing drug development costs, and demand for more productive protein discovery, design, and optimization processes.

According to IntuitionLabs, 25 selected drugmakers reported combined R&D spending of approximately USD 185 billion in 2025. Merck & Co. invested USD 15.8 billion, Johnson & Johnson spent USD 14.7 billion, and Eli Lilly allocated USD 13.3 billion. At the same time, the average R&D cost per approved drug asset increased from USD 2.23 billion in 2024 to USD 2.67 billion in 2025. These pressures are strengthening demand for AI-powered protein engineering platforms that can reduce experimental cycles, improve candidate selection, and accelerate drug discovery and development.

Implementation complexity and uncertain ROI remain important barriers. Although 71% of life sciences executives reported progress in deploying AI, only 45% achieved measurable performance gains. In addition, 61% identified external partnerships as essential for accessing AI capabilities, highlighting opportunities for technology providers, research organizations, and specialized service companies.

Antibodies Led the Market by Protein Type in 2025

Antibodies accounted for the largest share of the AI in protein engineering market in 2025. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are applying AI to antibody sequence generation, affinity optimization, specificity prediction, developability assessment, and stability optimization. Demand is also increasing as companies expand pipelines involving bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and other next-generation biologics.

Generative AI and protein language models support antibody engineering by exploring extensive sequence spaces, identifying promising candidates, and reducing the number of experimental iterations. These capabilities are expected to strengthen the role of AI-based platforms in therapeutic antibody discovery and optimization.

Protein Optimization Expected to Record the Highest CAGR

Protein optimization is projected to be the fastest-growing process segment. Adoption is being driven by the need to enhance protein activity, stability, specificity, affinity, and developability. AI-guided optimization has demonstrated significant performance gains, with one closed-loop platform delivering a 57-fold increase in enzyme activity within five engineering cycles and an improvement of up to 104-fold for another enzyme.

AI-based computational filtering has also increased experimental success rates by 50-150%, enabling researchers to prioritize high-performing protein variants more efficiently. These results are supporting wider use of protein language models, generative AI, and machine-learning-based optimization across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and industrial protein-engineering workflows.

Asia Pacific Positioned for the Fastest Regional Growth

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by expanding computational biology infrastructure, AI-enabled protein design capabilities, and high-throughput experimentation. In China, researchers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University developed the Venus-Pod dataset, which includes more than 9 billion protein sequences, 2.43 billion antibody sequences, and 500 million functionally annotated sequences.

China is also advancing automated laboratory workflows. One platform can complete more than 100 protein expression, purification, and testing tasks within 24 hours, operating nearly 10 times as efficiently as manual processes. In Japan, RevolKa raised JPY 210 million, approximately USD 1.4 million, in May 2025 to advance its AI-powered aiProtein technology and therapeutic programs. Research at the National University of Singapore is combining machine learning, ultra-high-throughput sorting, and next-generation sequencing to produce large-scale sequence-function datasets.

These developments, together with growth in AI-protein engineering startups, automated biofoundries, and research institutes, are expected to accelerate adoption across protein discovery, antibody engineering, optimization, and de novo protein design in Asia Pacific.

Primary Research Participant Breakdown



By Company Type - Tier 1: 34%, Tier 2: 46%, and Tier 3: 20%

By Designation - C-level: 35%, Director-level: 25%, and Others: 40% By Region - North America: 30%, Europe: 45%, Asia Pacific: 20%, Middle East & Africa: 3%, and Latin America: 2%

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the AI in protein engineering market include Schrodinger, Inc. (US), XtalPi (China), Dassault Systemes (France), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Generate:Biomedicines (US), Absci Corp. (US), Insilico Medicine (US), and Isomorphic Labs (UK). The competitive assessment examines market positioning, product offerings, capabilities, growth strategies, investments, and recent developments among established companies and startups.

Research Coverage and Strategic Value

The report analyzes the market by offering, AI tool, application, protein type, protein engineering process, end user, and region. Covered technologies include machine learning & deep learning, protein language models, generative AI, structure-based AI, and other tools. Applications include next-generation biologics, molecular glues, data generation, antibody discovery and optimization, enzyme engineering, de novo protein design, and protein stability and developability optimization.

The report also evaluates key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Major growth factors include increasing adoption of generative AI and protein foundation models, rising demand for engineered proteins, and expanding access to protein sequence, structure, and experimental datasets. Constraints include limited availability of high-quality experimentally validated data and the cost and complexity of experimental validation. Opportunities include AI-designed de novo proteins, AI-enabled antibody development, and proprietary protein-engineering datasets, while biosecurity, biosafety, and the lack of standardized platform benchmarking remain significant challenges.

Established companies, emerging firms, and new market entrants can use the report to assess product development priorities, identify attractive regional and application opportunities, evaluate competitive capabilities, and develop strategies for growth in the global AI in protein engineering market.

Key Attributes

