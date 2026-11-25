MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Advanced Fiber Optic Sensing Solutions Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global advanced fiber optic sensing solutions market was valued at USD 2.14 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 2.46 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 9.80 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 14.8% during 2026-2036. Growth is being driven by pipeline safety regulation, infrastructure modernization, SMART submarine cable programs, expanding energy applications, and rising demand for continuous asset monitoring.

The report assesses market regulations, sensing technologies, data management requirements, event classification capabilities, pricing models, supplier strategies, and emerging investment opportunities. It also examines the use of dedicated sensing fiber, existing dark fiber, fiber integral to host assets, and live telecom fiber across energy, transport, security, industrial, and subsea applications.

Regulation and public infrastructure programs support market growth

Pipeline regulation is creating sustained demand for advanced fiber optic sensing solutions. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration's Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) rule covers approximately 2.8 million miles of gas pipelines, 398 underground gas storage sites, and 173 LNG facilities. Its emphasis on advanced leak detection, continuous monitoring, and earlier identification of smaller leaks is increasing the value of systems that can precisely locate incidents along extensive routes.

SMART submarine cable initiatives are also opening significant opportunities. Supported by the ITU, the World Meteorological Organization, and UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, these programs integrate environmental and seismic monitoring into submarine telecom infrastructure. The SMART Atlantic CAM ring linking mainland Portugal, the Azores, and Madeira spans 3,700 km, includes 50 sensor repeaters, and represents an investment of EUR 154 million. EU Connecting Europe Facility 2 funding of up to EUR 100 million further supports instrumented submarine cable development.

Adoption is also benefiting from installed fiber infrastructure. Existing dark fiber and optical units integrated into high-voltage power cables can reduce deployment costs by limiting the need for additional civil works. Aging bridges, tunnels, dams, rail corridors, pipelines, and power networks are expanding demand for continuous structural health and condition monitoring.

Key market constraints include high data volumes, false alarms, inconsistent testing methods, and the challenge of demonstrating the financial value of avoided failures. Event classification is becoming increasingly important because sensing systems must distinguish actionable incidents from routine activity, environmental conditions, and background noise. Fiber sensing also addresses only part of the broader methane detection market, where aerial and satellite technologies remain important.

Technology, software, and deployment trends

Distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) is expected to hold the largest technology share in 2026. Demand is supported by pipeline third-party interference detection, perimeter and border security, downhole monitoring, and rail applications. Its compatibility with existing telecom and host asset fiber strengthens its commercial position.

Distributed strain sensing (DSS) is forecast to record the highest CAGR as infrastructure owners adopt continuous deformation monitoring and condition-based maintenance. Growth opportunities include aging transport assets, civil structures, buried pipelines, and underground cables exposed to ground movement.

Interrogators & hardware are expected to remain the largest offering segment in 2026 due to equipment costs and the requirement for interrogation units across monitored routes. Software & analytics are projected to grow the fastest as competitive differentiation shifts toward event classification, trained algorithms, and deployment-based data. Suppliers with extensive labeled datasets and proven classification performance are likely to build stronger long-term advantages.

Dedicated sensing fiber is expected to retain the largest share by deployment basis, reflecting its established use in downhole, industrial, and security systems. Fiber integral to host asset is anticipated to achieve the fastest growth as power cables and submarine systems increasingly incorporate optical monitoring capabilities during installation.

Acoustic & vibration sensing is projected to lead by measured parameter in 2026, supported by applications involving leaks, intrusion, third-party interference, machinery activity, and flow behavior. Seismic acceleration is expected to grow at the highest rate as SMART cable projects expand earthquake and tsunami monitoring capabilities through publicly funded science and infrastructure programs.

Applications and end-user outlook

Oil & gas is expected to account for the largest application share in 2026, driven by established downhole monitoring, pipeline integrity requirements, and the need to reduce operational losses. Subsea & ocean observation is projected to post the highest CAGR as environmental sensing is incorporated into submarine telecom cables. Additional SMART cable routes are under consideration across the Pacific, Arctic, and Mediterranean.

Energy & utilities are expected to remain the leading end-user segment, supported by pipeline monitoring, oilfield production, grid modernization, and power cable surveillance. Government & defense is forecast to grow the fastest due to border and perimeter security requirements, public investment in early warning systems, and demand for monitoring across long boundaries and remote locations.

Monitoring-as-a-service models are emerging as an important commercial opportunity. Subscription-based services using existing dark fiber or power cable optical units can lower upfront costs while providing recurring revenue for suppliers. Additional opportunities include classification software trained on deployed data, publicly funded submarine systems, and integrated monitoring for transmission networks and renewable energy infrastructure.

Regional market opportunities

North America is expected to hold the largest global market share in 2026. Growth is supported by the region's extensive regulated pipeline network, PHMSA monitoring requirements, established downhole sensing base, and presence of major oilfield service providers. The regional assessment covers the U.S. and Canada.

Europe is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Instrumented submarine cable projects, EU funding, offshore wind export cables, subsea interconnectors, rail modernization, and civil infrastructure monitoring are contributing to regional demand. Portugal's SMART Atlantic CAM ring is a prominent example of Europe's leadership in integrated telecom and environmental sensing infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific is benefiting from new transmission, pipeline, and railway construction, where sensing systems can be incorporated during the design stage. Planned SMART cable projects in Indonesia and growing regional interrogator production are expected to support adoption. In the Middle East & Africa, opportunities center on pipeline integrity and perimeter monitoring across long desert routes. Latin American demand is developing across energy and infrastructure markets, including Brazil and Mexico.

Competitive landscape

Competition includes oilfield service providers, specialist interrogator manufacturers, submarine cable suppliers, system integrators, and power cable companies. Oilfield service businesses benefit from established downhole and pipeline relationships, while specialist suppliers compete through instrument performance and event classification software. Submarine and power cable manufacturers are positioned to incorporate sensing capabilities directly into major infrastructure projects.

The G.SMART standard under development by ITU Study Group 15 Question 8 may reduce differentiation at the measurement layer, increasing the strategic importance of analytics, classification accuracy, installed data, service capabilities, and application expertise.

Companies profiled in the report include Halliburton Company, SLB, Baker Hughes Company, Luna Innovations Incorporated, Viavi Solutions Inc., AP Sensing GmbH, Omnisens SA, Febus Optics SAS, Bandweaver Technologies, Hifi Engineering Inc., Sintela Ltd, NEC Corporation, Alcatel Submarine Networks, SubCom, LLC, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Prysmian S.p.A., Hottinger Bruel & Kjaer GmbH, and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Report value for stakeholders



Provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates the effects of PHMSA regulation and SMART submarine cable programs.

Assesses data volume, false alarm, classification, and methane detection challenges.

Identifies high-growth technologies, offerings, applications, end users, and regions.

Examines distributed strain sensing, host asset fiber, analytics, and monitoring-as-a-service opportunities.

Benchmarks leading suppliers by portfolio, installed base, strategy, and competitive position. Supports product development, partnerships, investment, and market entry decisions for sensing providers, cable manufacturers, asset owners, telecom operators, utilities, and investors.

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