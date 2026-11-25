(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Suite vendors are buying the agent layer; the report maps standalone rivals, digital and voice channels, regional sales routes, billing models and who bears failed resolution costs Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI Customer Service Agents Market Forecast to 2030: Contact-Center Suites Are Buying the Agent Layer" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Dialpad, a communications platform, and Ada, a standalone AI customer service agent builder, agreed to combine on November 4, 2026. The transaction is one of eight acquisitions involving customer-service AI vendors signed or announced since July 2025. Three of those transactions remained pending as of November 9, 2026, underscoring rapid consolidation across the AI customer service agent market. The market generated an estimated $1.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $7.6 billion by 2030, representing a 44.5% compound annual growth rate from 2025-2030. Although annual growth is expected to moderate through 2030, investment, acquisitions and expanding digital and voice applications continue to support substantial market expansion. AI customer service agents are sold through CRM, helpdesk and contact-center suite modules, as well as through standalone platforms. Suite providers are pursuing acquisitions alongside internal product development, while well-funded independent vendors continue to compete for market share. The report analyzes the market by sales route, channel and region under conservative, base and optimistic scenarios. It also extends the base-case trajectory to 2035 through a scenario band rather than a formal forecast. Spanning 60 pages, the report includes 14 charts and figures, 10 data tables and profiles of 15 companies. Featured vendors include Salesforce, NICE, Five9, Zendesk, Intercom, Sierra and Decagon. Key AI customer service market findings:

Acquisition activity: Seven of the eight customer-service AI acquisitions signed or announced between July 2025 and November 2026 involved buyers in the contact-center, CRM, helpdesk or communications markets. The remaining buyer was an AI-model developer. Salesforce completed its acquisition of Fin on September 10, 2026. Four transactions with disclosed values totaled several billion dollars, with nearly three-quarters of the disclosed amount attributed to Fin.

Sales routes: Suite and channel modules account for most of the market, both on an as-reported basis for 2025 and on a pro forma basis incorporating transactions signed by November 2026. The report independently estimates the contribution of suite modules and standalone platforms rather than relying exclusively on vendor disclosures.

Market forecast: The analysis provides annual market values and forecast intervals through 2030. Conservative, base and optimistic scenarios reflect the potential effects of adoption rates, competitive conditions, technological performance and enterprise spending.

Digital and voice channels: Voice is expected to grow faster than digital channels through 2030 as contact-center providers and voice-first independent vendors expand AI agents into customer calls. The report quantifies both channels for 2025 and 2030 and calculates their respective growth rates.

AI agent pricing models: Billing structures determine whether vendors or customers absorb the financial impact of failed resolutions. Fin and Zendesk charge by outcome or automated resolution, while Salesforce charges per conversation regardless of whether the issue is resolved. On November 10, 2026, Zendesk introduced plans allowing customers to establish an outcome budget and pay for eligible issues resolved or tasks completed by AI, with unlimited seats.

Reliability and adoption risk: AI agent performance remains a significant consideration for enterprise buyers. A 2024 benchmark found that gpt-4o-era agents completed fewer than half of evaluated tasks successfully and delivered inconsistent results across repeated trials. Reliability, governance and measurable resolution quality could therefore influence the pace of adoption. Market sizing methodology: The 2025 baseline combines a weighted vendor-by-vendor revenue analysis with a labor-substitution estimate. The report states the assumptions supporting both methods and reconciles its findings with published market estimates that have the closest comparable scope. Strategic intelligence provided by the report:

Market size, annual growth and forecast ranges for the AI customer service agent market through 2030.

Revenue allocation between CRM, helpdesk and contact-center suite modules and standalone AI agent platforms.

Acquisition buyers, disclosed transaction values, completion status and pending deals since July 2025.

Independent AI customer service agent builders and their funding positions.

Growth comparisons between digital and voice customer service channels.

Analysis of per-resolution, per-conversation and bundled billing models.

AI agent reliability risks and potential barriers to enterprise adoption. Regional market distribution across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. By combining market forecasts, acquisition analysis, competitive profiles, pricing structures and regional data, the report provides decision-makers with a focused assessment of how consolidation and AI adoption are reshaping customer service technology. Key Attributes



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 60 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 44.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Key Findings

1.2 Market Size and Forecast Summary

1.3 The Two Routes to the Buyer

2. Market Definition and Scope

2.1 Definition and Boundaries

2.2 Included and Excluded

2.3 Methodology Overview

3. Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Market Size, 2025, by Method

3.2 Reconciliation with Published Estimates

3.3 Historical Trend, 2024-2025

3.4 Forecast, 2025-2030

3.5 Scenario Analysis and Sensitivity

3.6 The Ten-Year Scenario Band, to 2035

4. Market Segmentation

4.1 By Route to the Buyer: Suite Modules and Standalone Builders (pro forma and as reported)

4.2 By Channel: Digital and Voice

4.3 By Region

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Market Structure: Two Routes to One Budget

5.2 Key Players by Route

5.3 Revenue Position Analysis

5.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, 2025-2026

5.5 Funding of the Standalone Tier

6. Company Profiles

Salesforce, NICE, Five9, Zendesk, Intercom (Fin), Freshworks, Genesys, Dialpad, Ada, Sierra, Decagon, Parloa, Microsoft, Google, Amazon

7. Growth Drivers and Trends

7.1 Labor Substitution and the Seat-Revenue Problem

7.2 Billing Units: Per Resolution, Per Conversation, Bundled

7.3 Technology Developments and Agent Reliability

7.4 Regulatory Factors

8. Challenges and Risks

8.1 Growth Inhibitors

8.2 Risk Factors

9. Endnotes

10. Methodology

10.1 Research Approach

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Assumptions

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Salesforce

NICE

Five9

Zendesk

Intercom (Fin)

Freshworks

Genesys

Dialpad

Ada

Sierra

Decagon

Parloa

Microsoft

Google Amazon

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