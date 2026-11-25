MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mobile-first platforms, expanding legalization, AI personalization, live dealer games and secure payments are boosting engagement across sports betting, casinos, poker and esports

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Online Gambling Market Report by Type, Device, Countries and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report projects that the global online gambling market will increase from US$ 102.34 Billion in 2025 to US$ 220.99 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.93% from 2026-2034. Growth is supported by rising smartphone ownership, broader internet access, expanding legalization, secure digital payments, and sustained demand for online sports betting, casino games, poker, esports wagering, and live dealer experiences.

Online Gambling Market Growth Drivers

Mobile connectivity remains a central market catalyst. Smartphone adoption, affordable data services, and wider availability of high-speed 4G and 5G networks are enabling consumers to access gambling platforms across locations and devices. Mobile-first applications featuring biometric authentication, real-time notifications, personalized recommendations, and faster payment processing are improving engagement and customer retention.

According to the GSMA's 2023 State of Mobile Internet Connectivity Report, 54% of the global population, equivalent to 4.3 billion people, owned a smartphone as of October 2023. By 2022, approximately 2.6 billion people had access to a 5G network. Average download speeds increased from 12.0Mbps in 2017 to 33.9Mbps in 2022, strengthening the infrastructure required for live betting, high-definition streaming, and interactive casino content.

Legalization and regulatory modernization are also creating opportunities for licensed operators. Structured licensing systems, player protection standards, identity verification, responsible gambling controls, and secure transaction requirements can improve consumer confidence while supporting tax revenue and job creation. Operators are responding with localized platforms, compliant technologies, and strategic partnerships in regulated jurisdictions.

Artificial intelligence, blockchain, live streaming, cloud computing, virtual reality, and advanced analytics are further transforming the online gambling market. These technologies support game personalization, fraud detection, customer service automation, behavioral monitoring, payment security, and immersive live dealer environments. In July 2024, Golden Matrix Group subsidiary Meridianbet launched an AI-based casino game recommender designed to increase user engagement through personalized suggestions.

Competitive Developments and Platform Launches

Recent launches reflect continued investment in proprietary games, mobile optimization, live casino content, and personalized experiences. BetMGM expanded shared poker liquidity in January 2023, while Fanatics Betting & Gaming launched Fanatics Sportsbook in regulated U.S. markets in March 2023. Caesars Digital expanded Caesars Palace Online Casino in July 2023, and DraftKings introduced exclusive Casino Originals in November 2023.

During 2024, Bet365 upgraded its live casino platform, PokerStars expanded its casino portfolio, and Evolution Gaming introduced next-generation live casino studios. In January 2025, Caesars Entertainment released Caesars Palace Signature Multihand Blackjack Surrender, followed by Light & Wonder's next-generation digital casino content portfolio in March 2025.

Traffic data from Semrush highlights the scale of leading platforms. Stake.com ranked first with 136,763,617 monthly visits, followed by web.de with 83,978,089, bet365.com with 81,963,746, gmx.net with 80,090,005, and caliente.mx with 60,201,148. Sportybet.com, betika.com, betway.co.za, hollywoodbets.net, and zyngapoker.com completed the top 10.

Key Market Segments



Online sports betting: Demand is increasing across football, basketball, cricket, tennis, horse racing, and international competitions. In-play betting, real-time odds, live statistics, and streaming integrations are strengthening participation.

Online poker: Texas Hold'em, Omaha, Seven-Card Stud, cash games, private tables, and multi-table tournaments continue to attract recreational and experienced players. Shared liquidity and international player pools are expanding tournament participation.

Mobile gambling: Mobile is expected to remain a major growth channel as operators invest in cross-platform compatibility, gamification, account management, secure payments, and personalized content. Desktop gambling: Desktop platforms retain relevance for live dealer games, poker tournaments, multi-screen betting, advanced analytics, high-definition streaming, and performance-intensive content.

Regional Online Gambling Market Outlook

The United States is positioned for continued expansion as additional states review online gambling and sports betting legislation. Partnerships involving licensed operators, casinos, sports organizations, and technology providers are supporting platform development, while regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, and responsible gambling remain critical.

France benefits from an established regulatory structure for licensed sports betting, poker, and horse racing. High digital adoption and major sporting events support demand, although taxation and strict advertising requirements influence operator strategies. India offers substantial growth potential through smartphone penetration, affordable mobile internet, digital payments, fantasy sports, and skill-based card games, but state-level regulatory differences remain a challenge.

Saudi Arabia remains highly restricted due to legal and religious prohibitions. Although smartphone usage and digital entertainment consumption are increasing, commercial online gambling opportunities are expected to remain limited unless regulatory policies change.

Market Challenges

Regulatory fragmentation creates significant operational complexity. Licensing requirements, taxation, advertising controls, payment rules, and responsible gambling standards differ across jurisdictions, increasing compliance costs and complicating cross-border expansion. Sudden legislative changes may also restrict services or delay market entry.

Player protection is another priority. Regulators increasingly require self-exclusion programs, deposit limits, age verification, spending controls, behavioral monitoring, and awareness initiatives. Operators must invest in artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, and early intervention systems to reduce risk and maintain consumer trust.

Market Coverage and Leading Companies

The report segments the market by type, including sports betting, casinos, bingo, poker, and other categories, and by device across desktop, mobile, and other channels. Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Companies evaluated include Betsson AB, Kindred Group PLC, Entain PLC, Bet365, Flutter Entertainment PLC, Mgm Resorts International, Draftkings Inc., and Super Group (sghc Limited). The competitive analysis covers company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis.

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