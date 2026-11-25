MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost retail training ROI with rapid onboarding, mobile microlearning, blended coaching and KPI-linked analytics that accelerate frontline readiness and improve sales performance.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Corporate Training In Retail - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The corporate training market in the retail sector is projected to grow from USD 410.94 million in 2025 to USD 462.58 million in 2026, reaching USD 862.63 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.27% from 2026 to 2031, supported by high employee turnover, seasonal hiring, omnichannel retail expansion, compliance requirements, and increased adoption of mobile and digital learning technologies.

Frontline Turnover and Seasonal Hiring Drive Training Demand

Persistent employee attrition is a major demand driver for corporate training in retail. Annual frontline turnover across the industry averaged 60% in 2025, while full-time and part-time sales associate turnover in convenience stores exceeded 100%. These conditions require retailers to maintain continuous onboarding programs across locations, roles, and operating formats.

Seasonal recruitment further increases the need for scalable training because temporary employees must become productive quickly without disrupting store coverage or customer service. Retailers are therefore prioritizing role-based learning, rapid deployment, short lesson formats, and reusable content that can support high-volume hiring cycles. Training platforms that reduce pressure on store managers while maintaining consistent instruction across multiple locations are positioned to benefit from this trend.

Omnichannel Retail Creates New Workforce Skills Requirements

Omnichannel growth is expanding the responsibilities of retail associates. Employees increasingly move between advisory selling, order fulfillment, pickup support, digital service, and customer care. A January 2026 survey found that only 15% of retail leaders believed they were using their omnichannel systems to their full potential, highlighting a substantial workforce execution gap.

Retail organizations are responding by investing in standardized cross-channel training that connects store operations with digital customer journeys. The Skills4Retail program across 9 European member states is also supporting digital and sustainability upskilling in retail and wholesale. As workforce expectations evolve, retailers are seeking centralized learning platforms that provide consistent content, clear role mapping, and coordinated delivery across stores, support functions, and online operations.

Budget Pressure Increases Focus on Measurable Training ROI

Budget constraints remain a barrier to market growth, particularly when retailers cannot directly connect learning programs with store-level performance. Procurement teams often seek results within one quarter, while improvements in employee behavior, knowledge retention, customer satisfaction, and sales may take longer to emerge.

This challenge is especially significant for small and medium-sized enterprises, which may lack the analytics capabilities needed to separate training outcomes from changes in pricing, customer traffic, promotions, or market conditions. Schoox introduced its Learning Impact Suite to connect skills development, business goals, and KPI tracking more directly, reflecting the growing importance of measurable results. Vendors that demonstrate clear ROI pathways and link workforce development to operational performance will be better positioned to protect training budgets during periods of margin pressure.

Additional market factors include rising compliance requirements related to safety, privacy, and responsible selling; Mobile-First microlearning adoption for deskless retail workforces; and integration complexity across POS, HRIS, scheduling, and communication systems.

Onboarding and Sales Training Lead Market Opportunities

Onboarding and Process Training represented 28.12% of the market in 2025, making it the largest training focus. Retailers continued to invest in process readiness, policy knowledge, and task consistency because these capabilities directly affect daily store operations. Product Knowledge Training also remained important as product assortments expanded and update cycles accelerated, while Compliance and Safety Training supported recurring requirements related to employee safety, data privacy, and responsible selling.

Sales and Customer Service Training is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.31% from 2026 to 2031. This growth reflects rising demand for associates who can provide informed guidance across in-store, pickup, and assisted selling environments. Reports indicate that associates trained as trusted advisors achieved 25% higher units-per-transaction performance than transactional counterparts in enterprise retail settings. Leadership and Store Operations Training remains relevant for management development, although frontline programs typically generate more frequent spending.

Digital and Blended Learning Reshape Retail Training Delivery

Online Self-paced Learning continues to align well with variable shifts and store schedules. Associates can complete modules during breaks, at shift starts, or between customer-facing responsibilities, reducing the scheduling challenges associated with fixed training sessions. Virtual Instructor-led Training and Classroom Instructor-led Training remain useful for management development and topics that benefit from live discussion.

Blended Learning is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 13.42% through 2031 as retailers combine digital instruction with coaching and practical reinforcement. AI-powered Adaptive Learning and AR/VR Immersive Training are gaining attention for their ability to improve product understanding, support realistic task practice, and shorten time to competence. Mobile Learning and Microlearning are also increasingly important across retail networks where smartphone access is more common than desktop availability.

Regional Corporate Training Market Outlook

North America accounted for 36.12% of market revenue in 2025, making it the largest regional market. Growth is supported by established eLearning adoption, a high concentration of large-format retailers, and strong demand for repeatable training across multi-site store networks. Workforce development initiatives launched in February 2026 are expected to support 3,000 participants through 30 partner organizations. Canada and Mexico also contribute through tighter labor markets, organized retail growth, and demand for structured onboarding and compliance programs.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 16.41% from 2026 to 2031. Organized retail expansion, smartphone-led learning, workforce growth, and digitally assisted selling are creating opportunities across India, China, Southeast Asia, and Australia. Training demand is also extending beyond physical stores into fulfillment, customer support, and digital commerce roles.

Europe maintained a significant market share in 2025, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. Multi-partner initiatives supporting digital, sustainability, leadership, and resilience skills are strengthening formal learning pathways across retail and wholesale. South America, the Middle East, and Africa are also developing as modern retail expansion and workforce formalization increase demand for structured corporate training.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 High Frontline Turnover and Seasonal Hiring Intensity

4.3.2 Omnichannel Retail Expansion Requires Standardized Cross-Channel Training

4.3.3 Rising Compliance Burdens Across Safety, Privacy, and Responsible Selling

4.3.4 Mobile-First Microlearning Adoption for Deskless Retail Workforces

4.3.5 AI-Enabled Content Localization for Multi-Brand and Multi-Country Store Networks

4.3.6 Retail Media and Assisted Selling Models Increase Advisory-Sales Training Demand

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Budget Pressure and Hard-to-Prove Store-Level Training ROI

4.4.2 Integration Complexity Across POS, HRIS, Scheduling, and Communication Systems

4.4.3 Thin Store Staffing Limits Protected Learning Time

4.4.4 Franchise and Concession Governance Weakens Training Standardization

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Training Focus

5.1.1 Onboarding and Process Training

5.1.2 Product Knowledge Training

5.1.3 Sales and Customer Service Training

5.1.4 Compliance and Safety Training

5.1.5 Leadership and Store Operations Training

5.2 By Delivery Mode

5.2.1 Online Self-paced Learning

5.2.2 Virtual Instructor-led Training (VILT)

5.2.3 Classroom Instructor-led Training

5.2.4 Blended Learning

5.2.5 Mobile Learning and Microlearning

5.2.6 AI-powered Adaptive Learning

5.2.7 AR/VR Immersive Training

5.3 By Deployment Mode

5.3.1 Cloud-based

5.3.2 On-premises

5.3.3 Hybrid

5.4 By Enterprise Size

5.4.1 Large Enterprises

5.4.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

5.5 By Retail Format

5.5.1 Grocery and Supermarkets

5.5.2 Fashion and Apparel

5.5.3 Electronics Retail

5.5.4 Department Stores

5.5.5 Specialty Retail

5.5.6 Convenience Stores

5.5.7 E-commerce Retailers

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Argentina

5.6.2.3 Chile

5.6.2.4 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Spain

5.6.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4.1 China

5.6.4.2 Japan

5.6.4.3 India

5.6.4.4 South Korea

5.6.4.5 Australia

5.6.4.6 Singapore

5.6.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.5 Middle East

5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.3 Rest of Middle East

5.6.6 Africa

5.6.6.1 South Africa

5.6.6.2 Nigeria

5.6.6.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments).

6.4.1 Axonify Inc.

6.4.2 Docebo S.p.A.

6.4.3 YOOBIC Inc.

6.4.4 Epignosis LLC

6.4.5 Absorb Software Inc.

6.4.6 Continu Inc.

6.4.7 SmartWinnr, Inc.

6.4.8 Blossom KC Ltd.

6.4.9 Schoox, LLC

6.4.10 MOBIETRAIN NV

6.4.11 LearnUpon Limited

6.4.12 360LEARNING SA

6.4.13 Go1 Pty Limited

6.4.14 Allen Communication Learning Services

6.4.15 mVentix, Inc. d/b/a SellPro

6.4.16 HALIGHT Inc.

6.4.17 Learn Brands LLC

6.4.18 The Friedman Group LLC

6.4.19 The Retail Advocacy Group, LLC

6.4.20 Certus Holdco, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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