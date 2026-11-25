Credit and consumer reporting complaints to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) rose from about 155,000 in 2019 to 5.81 million in 2025. That is an increase of 3,658%, including a 115% jump in 2025 alone. Mistake

Consumer reporting issues accounted for 88% of the CFPB's 6.6 million complaint records analyzed through 2025.

- Daniel CohenNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Complaints about credit reports and other consumer reports filed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) rose 3,654% between 2019 and 2025. Complaints increased from about 154,500 to 5,806,844, according to a Mistake analysis of the CFPB's Consumer Response Annual Report, published in March 2026. The number more than doubled in one year, rising from about 2,703,400 in 2024.These figures reflect complaints, not confirmed errors. The CFPB attributes part of the increase to credit repair companies, social media "finfluencers," repeat complaints, and AI tools used to submit complaints in large volumes. Still, the data highlights problems consumers face. Inaccurate information on consumer reports was the most common issue. The CFPB also noted that consumers reported losing jobs and housing opportunities because of reporting errors.KEY FINDINGS- Credit Reporting Accounts for 88% of CFPB Complaints: The CFPB received 5,806,844 credit or consumer reporting complaints in 2025. These accounted for 88% of the agency's 6.6 million total complaints, or roughly 15,900 per day.- Three Major Credit Bureaus Account for Most Complaints: Approximately 5.1 million complaints, or 88% of the credit or consumer reporting category, involved Equifax, Experian, or TransUnion.- Inaccurate Information Remains the Top Complaint: "Incorrect information on your report" was the most frequently reported issue. Its monthly average in 2025 was 249% higher than the average for the previous two years.- Background Check Complaints Are Also Rising: Complaints involving other personal consumer reports increased 120% compared with the previous two-year monthly average. The CFPB says this category includes background checks and employment screening reports.- Most Complaints End Without Monetary Relief: Companies closed 40% of credit reporting complaints with non-monetary relief, which can include correcting a report. Another 51% ended with an explanation only. Just 0.02% resulted in monetary relief, totaling approximately $2.1 million.- Five States Account for More Than Half of Complaints: Florida (885,562) and Texas (857,692) reported the highest volumes, followed by California, Georgia, and New York. Together, these five states accounted for 52.5% of credit and consumer reporting complaints nationwide.Complaint totals do not necessarily represent individual consumers or confirmed errors. The CFPB allows consumers to file complaints against up to four companies at once, counting each separately. A June 2026 CFPB press release reported an increase of more than 3,700%, using rounded figures. This analysis uses the 3,654% increase calculated from the CFPB's annual report.CFPB Changes to the Complaint Process in 2026In February 2026, the CFPB introduced new requirements for filing credit reporting complaints. Consumers must first dispute errors directly with the reporting company. They must also confirm that at least 45 days have passed or that the dispute is closed. The agency added two-factor authentication and identity verification.The CFPB says these changes align its complaint process with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and help prevent abuse. Consumer advocates, including the National Consumer Law Center, argue that the new requirements make it harder to file complaints.“Behind these complaints are people whose lives may have been disrupted by inaccurate information,” said Daniel Cohen, founder of Mistake.“A reporting error can mean the difference between getting a job and remaining unemployed, securing housing and being turned away, or qualifying for a loan and being denied. Consumers deserve to know that they have legal rights when these mistakes occur.”How to Fix a Mistake on a Credit Report or Background CheckIf you suspect an error on your credit report, start by getting free copies of your reports from the three major credit bureaus at AnnualCreditReport. If a background check contributed to a job or apartment denial, you have the right to a free copy of the report from the screening company. Dispute any errors directly with the credit bureau or reporting company, preferably by certified mail, and keep copies of your records.Under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), companies generally have 30 days to investigate, or up to 45 days in certain circumstances. If the error remains unresolved, you can file a CFPB complaint once 45 days have passed or the dispute is closed. You can also contact a consumer protection attorney to determine whether you have grounds for legal action and may be entitled to compensation.MethodologyMistake analyzed the CFPB's Consumer Response Annual Reports for 2019 through 2025, and its Semi-Annual Report for January to June 2026. Per-day, per-complaint, and state-share figures are Mistake calculations from CFPB counts. Monetary relief amounts are reported by companies and not verified by the CFPB.About MistakeMistake (Mistake Law P.C.) is a national consumer protection law firm that represents people harmed by errors on credit reports, background checks, and other consumer reports. Their attorneys help consumers protect their rights and pursue compensation for Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) violations. The firm offers free case reviews and handles eligible cases with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees.Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Daniel Cohen

Mistake

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Consumer Reporting Complaints to CFPB Up 3,654% Since 2019, Mistake Analysis Finds News Provided By Digital Artistry November 25, 2026, 15:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law



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