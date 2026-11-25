Since 1919, the Chambersburg firm has grown into the county's largest funeral home, with an on-site crematory and a 4.9-star rating from 125+ reviews.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, located at 333 Falling Spring Rd in Chambersburg, continues a family tradition of funeral service that began in 1919. Now in its fourth generation, the Geisel family operates the largest funeral home in Franklin County, guided by owner and President Thomas L. "Tommy" Geisel II alongside Vice President Thomas L. Geisel. The firm's tagline, "A Family Serving Families," reflects a commitment that has carried the Geisel family through more than a century of funeral service. Families across Chambersburg and the surrounding communities continue to turn to the firm for both traditional funeral services and modern cremation care. To learn more about the Geisel family's history and the services offered today, visit Thomas L Geisel Funeral Home.Among the services the firm provides is an on-site crematory. Rather than transferring cremation to an outside facility, Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home performs cremation care within its own 13,000-square-foot facility on Falling Spring Road, allowing the same team that meets with a family to oversee every step that follows. This on-site capability, paired with a chapel featuring stained-glass windows, gives Franklin County families a full range of choices under one roof, from traditional funeral services to modern cremation options. Families researching options can review these choices directly with the firm's licensed staff, including cremation services in Chambersburg.The firm's four generations of service have coincided with steady growth in the size and scope of its team. Today, Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home employs a staff of licensed funeral directors and family service associates, many of whom grew up in the Chambersburg area themselves. That local presence extends to veterans services and pre-planning guidance, offered in part through an advance planning specialist who is also a licensed insurance agent. The firm has also been recognized locally, including through Franklin County Community's Choice Awards and Public Opinion's Best of Franklin County program, reflecting sustained community trust built over four generations.Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home remains available to Franklin County families 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at (717) 264-6416. Families can also find the firm's current reviews and ratings on its Google Business Profile, where more than 125 reviews average 4.9 out of 5 stars, among the highest totals of any funeral home in the county. For families beginning to plan ahead or seeking immediate assistance, the firm's staff is available by phone at any hour to answer questions about traditional services, cremation, veterans' honors, or pre-planning options.About Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home: Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc. is a fourth-generation, family-owned funeral home located at 333 Falling Spring Rd in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. The Geisel family has been in funeral service since 1919, and the firm today operates the county's largest funeral home, complete with an on-site crematory and a 13,000-square-foot facility featuring a stained-glass chapel. Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home provides traditional funeral services, cremation, memorial and celebration-of-life services, veterans honors, pre-planning, and grief support, guided by the philosophy of A Family Serving Families. The firm is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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Geisel Funeral Home Marks Four Generations of Family Service in Franklin County News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 25, 2026, 15:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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