Nancy Kogevinas of The Kogevinas Group, who has built a reputation as the best real estate agent in Montecito, CA, shares the latest Montecito sales data.

MONTECITO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Montecito, CA homes sold for 96.4% of list price on average from November 2025 through October 2026, and one in 10 sold above asking.That's according to a new 12-month market analysis from The Kogevinas Group of Sotheby's International Realty, led by Nancy Kogevinas, who has built a reputation as the best real estate agent in Montecito, CA.Pricing Matters in a More Selective MarketThe Montecito real estate market recorded 141 home sales during the 12-month period, down 11.9% from a year earlier. Statewide sales fell 0.9% over the same period. Montecito homes took a median of 59 days to sell, compared with 41 days across California.“With a slower pace and fewer total sales, accurate initial pricing is essential for a successful transaction,” advised The Kogevinas Group.“Sellers should ask the best real estate agent in Montecito to evaluate current comparable properties before listing.”Montecito's Median Sale Price Held Near $6.13 MillionMontecito's median sale price was $6.13 million, down 1.8% from the prior year. California's median rose 0.3% to $752,000. Montecito buyers paid a median of $1,926 per square foot, compared with $466 statewide.“Buyers consistently recognize the distinct value of Montecito properties, sustaining a substantial premium over the rest of the state,” said Kogevinas.“Sellers who present well-maintained homes continue to capture strong offers in this environment.”Single-Family Homes Accounted for 87% of Montecito SalesSingle-family homes accounted for 87% of local sales during the year. The median sale price for a Montecito single-family home was $6.87 million, down 2.7% from the prior year.About The Kogevinas GroupThe Kogevinas Group is a real estate team associated with Sotheby's International Realty. The team brings 30+ years of experience to the local market and reports $267 million in sales volume across 41 transactions over the past 12 months.The group was ranked the #3 Small Team Worldwide by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in 2025 and the #36 Team Nationwide in RealTrends'“The Thousand” in 2026.Buying or selling in Montecito, CA? Reach The Kogevinas Group at Sotheby's International Realty at 805.895.7706.Methodology: Redfin market data for Montecito, CA and California. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods for Montecito, CA and twelve consecutive monthly periods for California (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians. Figures for condos and co-ops rest on fewer than 20 sales.

Nancy Kogevinas

The Kogevinas Group

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New November 2026 Data: Montecito Homes Sell for 96.4% of List Price on Average News Provided By The Kogevinas Group November 25, 2026, 15:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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