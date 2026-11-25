The Embrace Nest System & Accessories is now FDA listed, giving health systems a recognized regulatory reference as they bring life-saving warmth to newborns.

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Embrace Global announced today that the Embrace Nest System & Accessories is classified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Class I, 510(k)-exempt medical device and is listed in the FDA Establishment Registration & Device Listing database under Phoenix Medical Systems Private Limited, the device's legal manufacturer. The listing has been active since July 30, 2026.The Embrace Nest keeps premature and low-birth-weight babies warm using a warming pack that is heated in advance and then needs no electricity while it warms the baby. For health facilities where power is unreliable, that means a baby can stay warm through an outage. That simple design places the Embrace Nest in Class I, the FDA's lowest-risk category, which is exempt from the agency's pre-market notification process, known as 510(k). For hospitals, ministries of health and nonprofit partners, the listing offers a recognized U.S. regulatory reference when bringing the Embrace Nest into their facilities, and a clear answer when they're asked about FDA clearance."Where a baby is born should never determine whether she stays warm. This listing makes it easier for our partners to bring the Embrace Nest to the babies who need it, wherever they are." said Melody Westen, CEO of Embrace Global."We are privileged to support vulnerable newborns when they need care most, and we take that responsibility seriously. Wherever the Embrace Nest is used, we hold it to rigorous safety and quality standards. Its CE marking and now FDA listing gives our users added confidence as we work to reach more babies." said Siddarth, Director of Business Development, Phoenix Medical Systems.Embrace Global works in more than 30 countries and has reached more than 1.3 million babies with life-saving warmth. Its model pairs equipment with training and long-term partnership with local health systems.The FDA listing can be viewed here.### No baby should die because they cannot stay warm. Yet hypothermia remains a leading preventable contributor to newborn deaths around the world. Embrace Global exists to ensure that every baby who needs life-saving warmth can access it, no matter where they are born.Each year, more than 13 million babies are born prematurely, and complications from preterm birth are the leading cause of death among children under five. Most of these deaths are preventable. Yet in low-resource and crisis settings, essential thermal care is often out of reach because of unreliable electricity, damaged infrastructure and health systems under strain.Embrace was built for these realities. Our model brings together training, equipment and partnership. We work through lasting partnerships with local organizations, train health workers, and provide a portable, reusable warmer designed for the places that need it most. In Sudan and Zambia, working with national ministries of health and local partners, Embrace's approach is now part of national standards for newborn care. Embrace works in more than 30 countries and has reached more than 1.4 million babies. Learn more at

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Embrace Global's Neonatal Warmer Listed with U.S. FDA News Provided By Embrace Global November 25, 2026, 15:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Manufacturing



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