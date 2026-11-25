MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Narayanpur, Nov 25 (IANS) In a major breakthrough in the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign in Chhattisgarh, a joint team of the Narayanpur Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, communication equipment and other Maoist-related materials hidden in the forests of Chalcher village under the Orchha Police Station area.

The successful operation was carried out on November 24 following intelligence obtained during the interrogation of a surrendered Maoist cadre.

Officials said the recovery marks another significant achievement in the sustained efforts of security forces to weaken Maoist networks operating in the region.

According to police officials, anti-Naxal operations are being conducted continuously across Narayanpur district. Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Patel and Deputy Inspector General of BSF Regional Headquarters Deshmukh Paris Anil led the operation, which was jointly conducted by personnel of a battalion of the BSF and the District Police Force attached to Orchha police station.

Additional Superintendents of Police Ajay Kumar and Aishwarya Chandrakar, Commandant of the BSF Battalion Dhananjay Singh, and Chotedongar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manoj Mandavi supervised the operation.

Officials said that during interrogation, the surrendered Maoist revealed information regarding a concealed dump of arms and equipment in the dense forests of Chalcher. Acting swiftly on the input, the joint team launched a search operation and successfully located the hidden cache. During the search, security personnel recovered one 7.62 mm Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), one 5.56 mm INSAS rifle and one country-made firearm.

In addition, 52 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and 52 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition were seized from the site. The team also recovered two SLR magazines and three INSAS magazines. Communication equipment found at the location included two Baofeng-brand walkie-talkie radio sets and a spare battery. A laser pointer pen, believed to be used for operational purposes, was also recovered along with other Naxal-related materials.

Officials said the recovery is expected to deal a setback to Maoist activities in the area by preventing the use of these weapons and communication devices in future operations.

Security agencies reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and security in Narayanpur and adjoining regions. They said coordinated operations by the police and central security forces will continue to target Maoist hideouts, disrupt logistical networks and further strengthen efforts to restore normalcy in Naxal-affected areas.