MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Two unidentified men opened fire outside a jewellery shop in Mumbai's Mahim area, triggering concern among residents and traders in the area. The incident prompted an immediate police response, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the two accused allegedly carried out the firing while travelling in a moving vehicle. Preliminary information suggests that shots were fired in the air near the jewellery establishment. The exact motive behind the incident, however, is yet to be ascertained, said the officials who are probing the incident.

Soon after receiving information about the firing, senior police officials rushed to the spot. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mahendra Pandit also reached the scene and took stock of the situation.

A forensic team was subsequently called to the location to collect evidence and examine the crime scene, said police officials. The team is expected to analyse relevant material to help investigators establish the sequence of events and gather clues about those involved.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are examining the circumstances surrounding the firing. The movement of the vehicle allegedly used by the accused is also likely to be a key part of the investigation, said an official.

Investigators are also expected to examine CCTV footage from the jewellery shop and surrounding areas to identify the suspects and trace their escape route, according to officials.

The incident comes amid heightened concerns over firing incidents and security around commercial establishments in Mumbai.

Police officials said further details would emerge as the investigation progresses. The identity of the two men and the motive behind the firing are yet to be established. Police would be trying to ascertain whether more individuals are behind those who fired near the shop.