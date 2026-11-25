MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 25 (IANS) The Bihar Police have made a breakthrough in the sensational robbery at Senco Jewellers in Bettiah, arresting three alleged members of the gang from Vaishali district and identifying 11 other suspects involved in the crime.

Police have launched raids to apprehend the remaining accused and recover the stolen jewellery, estimated to be worth Rs 15-18 crore.

The arrests were made following an investigation led by Bettiah SSP Kumar Gautam.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), using technical evidence, human intelligence and information gathered during the interrogation of the arrested suspects, traced the criminal network operating behind the robbery.

The robbery took place on November 18, 2026, when armed criminals looted Senco Jewellers on Supriya Road in Bettiah in broad daylight. The incident created panic across the city.

Following the robbery, senior police officials, including Champaran Range DIG Harkishore Rai, SSP Kumar Gautam and Sadar-1 SDPO Ajit Kumar, reached the showroom and inspected the crime scene.

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts and a dog squad were also deployed to collect evidence.

The three arrested accused have been identified as Suraj Kumar Sahni, a resident of the Mahisaur police station area; Roshan Kumar, from the Mahnar police station area; and Kundan Kumar, from the Bidupur police station area. All three belong to the Vaishali district.

According to SSP Kumar Gautam, Suraj Kumar Sahni allegedly played a role in planning the robbery and arranging SIM cards for other members of the gang.

Roshan Kumar is accused of conspiring in the crime and facilitating the disposal of assets acquired through the robbery. Kundan Kumar allegedly participated in planning the operation and devising a strategy to dispose of the stolen gold.

Police investigations have also revealed criminal records against some of the arrested suspects.

Suraj Kumar Sahni faces cases related to murder and violations of the Arms Act in Samastipur district.

His name has also surfaced in a case involving an alleged contract killing.

Similarly, Kundan Kumar's name had earlier emerged in connection with the 2024 Tanishq jewellery showroom robbery under the Sahayak Khajanchi Hat police station area in Purnea.

He is also facing cases in Vaishali under the SC/ST Act and other legal provisions.

Police said the investigation has revealed the involvement of 11 additional suspects besides the three arrested accused.

Raids are being conducted at their suspected hideouts to secure their arrests.

"An SIT was constituted to ensure the speedy detection of the case, recovery of the looted jewellery and arrest of the accused. Following a detailed investigation and necessary action, three suspects have been arrested and 11 others identified. Continuous raids are underway to apprehend the remaining accused, and they will be arrested soon," SSP Kumar Gautam said.

Meanwhile, showroom owner Brijesh Kushwaha estimated the value of the stolen jewellery at approximately Rs 15-18 crore.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the complete network behind the robbery, recover the stolen valuables and arrest all those involved.