MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 25 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on Wednesday called for concerted efforts to preserve indigenous culture, customs and languages while empowering the younger generation through education and skill development.

Addressing the second general conference of the Neri Welfare Society (NWS) at Pakoti in East Kameng district, Natung highlighted the significant role of community-based organisations in safeguarding cultural heritage, strengthening social unity and promoting community welfare.

He urged the NWS to continue working towards the social, educational and economic advancement of the Neri community, stressing that preserving cultural identity must go hand in hand with development.

Emphasising the need to prepare young people for future challenges, the minister said education and skill development were crucial to building a self-reliant society.

Natung, who also oversees Inter-State Border Affairs, PHE and Water Supply & Department of Indigenous Affairs (DIA), called for greater collective participation in community initiatives, observing that unity and awareness were essential for sustainable progress. The Home Minister expressed confidence that the NWS would continue to serve as a platform for preserving traditional values while creating better opportunities for future generations.

He also extended his best wishes to the organisation for its continued efforts towards community development.

Taking to his official X account, Natung wrote:“I also emphasised the importance of education and skill development in empowering the younger generation and building a self-reliant society. My best wishes to NWS for its continued commitment to preserving its rich heritage and advancing the welfare and progress of the Neri community.”

The conference was attended by Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang, Bameng MLA Kumar Waii, NWS chairman Professor Radak Blange Neri, State Council for IT and e-Governance (SCITeG) chairman Nyamar Karbak and other dignitaries.

Neri Welfare Society (NWS) is a community-based organisation in Arunachal Pradesh established in 2015 to promote unity, cultural preservation, and social and economic welfare among the Neri community.