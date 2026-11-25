MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 25 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh has stepped up preparations for Census 2027, with Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal directing district collectors to accord the highest administrative priority to the exercise and ensure accuracy and quality in data collection.

The directions were issued at a state-level conference and training workshop organised jointly by the Directorate of Census Operations, Madhya Pradesh, and the state Home Department at the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The conference was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Census Deputy Director General of the Government of India Biswajit Das, divisional commissioners, collectors of all 55 districts, municipal commissioners and other officials involved in the census exercise.

Reviewing preparations for the second phase of the census, Barnwal emphasised that reliable population data would be crucial for formulating development policies and allocating resources in sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, employment, transport and social security.

"The quality and reliability of census data directly affect the development plans of the country and the state," he said, stressing that the exercise must be conducted with utmost seriousness and responsibility.

He directed district collectors to personally attend field trainers' training programmes instead of leaving the responsibility entirely to subordinate officials.

Municipal commissioners were also asked to lead and supervise census-related work in urban areas.

Barnwal warned that negligence or lack of seriousness in the exercise would invite action at the initial level. He also highlighted the potential use of artificial intelligence for analysing census data to support policymaking in areas such as women's workforce participation, per capita income, skill development and employment.

He directed the Directorate of Census Operations to prepare a comprehensive handbook by consolidating more than 31 circulars and guidelines issued by the Centre to ensure that field officials had all necessary instructions in one place.

Additional Chief Secretary Shukla said Madhya Pradesh had performed among the leading states in the first phase, involving house listing and housing census, and was now aiming to emerge as the best-performing state in the second phase.

He said authentic census data would help assess development requirements and opportunities across sectors, including agriculture, transport, healthcare and education.

Census Deputy Director General Biswajit Das outlined the national framework, technological innovations, legal provisions and data security arrangements for Census 2027.

He said the upcoming census would be conducted entirely through digital means for the first time. Enumerators would collect information through a mobile application, while digital mapping applications would be used to demarcate enumeration blocks and monitor geographical coverage.

The CMMS portal would be used for administrative monitoring and tracking the progress of the exercise. Das also emphasised that personal information collected from citizens during the census would remain confidential.

Census data will serve as an important basis for delimitation, Finance Commission recommendations and various welfare schemes of the Centre and state governments.