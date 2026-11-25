MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hilton accelerates multi-brand expansion across established and emerging destinations in Egypt, surpassing 60 hotels trading and in the pipeline Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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New signings include hotels in Cairo, regional cities, and coastal destinations with resorts in Alamein, Port Ghalib, and Soma Bay

Growth includes Canopy Hotels' Cairo debut, the introduction of Spark by Hilton to the African continent, the expansion of Hilton Garden Inn across Egypt, and a broader mix of resort and all-inclusive experiences

Hilton also expands its branded residential offering with the signing of Cliffs Sharm El Sheikh Residences, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hilton Residences Giza New Zayed, among others

Pipeline of hotels are expected to create close to 7,000 job opportunities, supported by continued investment in local talent

Spark by Hilton Zamalek (upper left); Cairo Business Park, Curio Collection by Hilton (upper right); Hilton Garden Inn Ras El Bar Doray Bay (lower left); Hilton Port Ghalib Turtle Bay All-Inclusive Resort (lower middle); Hilton Garden Inn Cairo Zamalek (lower right)

CAIRO, Egypt – November 2026 – Hilton Nasdaq: HLT today announced that its portfolio in Egypt has grown to more than 60 hotels trading and in the pipeline – representing a combined investment of USD $1.6 billion from hotel owners and investors into Hilton's growing portfolio and marking a significant milestone in one of the company's longest-standing markets globally. The announcement underscores the company's long-term commitment to supporting Egypt Vision 2030 by expanding its presence and delivering world-class hospitality to key destinations across the country.

Spanning a diverse range of brands and market segments, Hilton's growing portfolio includes expansion across Greater Cairo, new hotels and branded residences in secondary cities, and resort developments along the Mediterranean and Red Sea coasts.

Carlos Khneisser, chief development officer, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, said,“Egypt has been part of Hilton's story for more than 65 years and remains one of our most important markets in the region. The scale and diversity of our pipeline reflect the confidence our owners place in Hilton, the strength of our team on the ground, and the enduring appeal of Egypt's world-class destinations. With around half of our pipeline already under construction, we are focused on bringing these projects to life and delivering exceptional hotels and branded residences that create long-term value for our owners, meaningful career opportunities for local talent, and support Egypt's ambitious tourism goals.”

Strengthening Hilton's presence across Greater Cairo:

Hilton continues to expand its presence across Cairo with seven hotels trading and 20 in the pipeline, supporting demand for reliable, high-quality hospitality experiences in the city.

New signings include Spark by Hilton Zamalek, marking the value-focused brand's debut in Egypt, alongside Canopy Cairo SumouBlvd – the first for the lifestyle brand in the Egyptian capital, Cairo Business Park, Curio Collection by Hilton; Hilton New Cairo Fifth Settlement; Hilton Giza New Zayed; DoubleTree by Hilton Cairo Dokki; and Hampton by Hilton Giza New Zayed. The additions will introduce greater brand choice for guests and owners.

Expanding Hilton's presence across Egypt's coastal destinations:

Hilton is accelerating its growth in both emerging and established destinations along Egypt's breathtaking coastline, stretching from the Red Sea to the North Coast, with new signings spanning its lifestyle, full service, and focused service brands in Soma Bay, Port Ghalib, and Alamein.

The latest agreements include Soma Bay Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hilton Port Ghalib Turtle Bay All-Inclusive Resort. Together, the properties will broaden Hilton's resort and all-inclusive offering and strengthen its presence in some of Egypt's most important leisure destinations.

Accelerating Hilton Garden Inn across Egypt:

Hilton is significantly expanding Hilton Garden Inn's presence in Egypt with more than six new signings, underscoring the importance of the upscale segment. The properties include Hilton Garden Inn Cairo Zamalek, Hilton Garden Inn New Qena City, Hilton Garden Inn Ras El Bar Doray Bay, Hilton Garden Inn Sharm El Sheikh Hadaba, Hilton Garden Inn New Cairo Fifth Settlement, and Hilton Garden Inn Alamein Sidi Abd El Rahman, bringing the brand's thoughtful consistency and welcoming hospitality to more convenient locations, while providing owners with an established brand suited to Egypt's growing hospitality market.

Branded Residential by Hilton:

Hilton is also growing its branded residential portfolio in Egypt, bringing its century-long global hospitality expertise into the residential space through a curated, service-led living experience. The latest agreements include Cliffs Sharm El Sheikh Residences, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hilton Residences Giza New Zayed, further strengthening Hilton's presence in this growing segment.

Building on its growth momentum in Egypt, Hilton has signed a multi-property agreement with PRE Group. The partnership spans 10 hotels and branded residences, and will further strengthen Hilton's presence in key destinations, including Ain Sokhna, Egypt's North Coast, and New Cairo.

Renovations:

Alongside its expanding development pipeline, Hilton continues to work with owners to enhance its existing portfolio in Egypt. Hilton Cairo Heliopolis has completed a refurbishment of its guest rooms, growing its accommodation offering to 593 rooms and suites. Further investment includes refurbishments at Hilton Pyramids Golf and guest room renovations at Hilton Alexandria Green Plaza and Hilton Alexandria Corniche.

Hilton currently operates 15 hotels in Egypt with a further 47 hotels under development, reflecting the scale of growth across the country. This pipeline of hotels is expected to create close to 7,000 new job opportunities, supporting Egypt's tourism ambitions and long-term economic development.

With a corporate office in Cairo, Hilton works closely with its partners to attract, train, and develop hospitality talent nationwide, supported by recently launched initiatives such as its Management Development Programme and Women in Leadership programme, designed to equip participants with the skills, resources and training needed to support long-term career pathways in hospitality.

Canopy Cairo SumouBlvd (105 rooms): Bringing Canopy's locally inspired design, dining, and social spaces, Canopy Cairo SumouBlvd, expected to open in 2030, will feature 105 guestrooms and an array of dining venues including a street-front café, a signature restaurant, and a destination bar. Guests will be able to enjoy a range of facilities including a spa, fitness facilities, meeting and function rooms, and an outdoor pool. Canopy Residences Cairo SumouBlvd (122 residences): Adjacent to the upcoming hotel, Canopy Residences Cairo SumouBlvd will offer 122 residences ranging from studios to one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with residents benefiting from a private swimming pool and terrace, fitness, studio and thermal facilities. The hotel and branded residences are being developed with PARAGON | ADEER. Cairo Business Park, Curio Collection by Hilton (155 rooms): Expected to open in 2028, the hotel will bring the distinctive hospitality experience of Curio Collection by Hilton to Cairo Business Park, New Cairo. The hotel will feature thoughtfully curated range of amenities and multiple dining destinations, including a lobby café and terrace, an all-day dining restaurant, a signature restaurant, and a pool bar and grill. Guests will also have access to dedicated meeting and event spaces, a fitness centre, spa, and swimming pool. The hotel is being developed by Misr Italia Properties. Soma Bay Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton (509 rooms): Expected to open in 2028, the waterfront Red Sea resort will offer direct access to Soma Bay's renowned water sports, alongside four restaurants, a beach venue, pool bar and grill, conference facilities and a full wellness and leisure offer. The resort is being developed with Kiriazi Tourist Village. Cliffs Sharm El Sheikh Residences, Curio Collection by Hilton (155 residences): Adjacent to the upcoming Curio Collection hotel in Sharm El Sheikh, the premium furnished residences will feature locally inspired design, outdoor pools, a fitness centre and multiple dining venues, with access to the hotel's facilities. The branded residences are being developed with Concord Co. for Tourist Development S.A.E. and Africa for Real Estate Investment. Hilton Port Ghalib Turtle Bay All-Inclusive Resort (770 rooms): Expected to open in 2030, the resort will offer direct access to the Red Sea's Marsa Mubarak snorkelling and diving destination. Facilities will include multiple restaurants and bars, a spa and fitness centre, outdoor pool, sports courts and kids club. The resort is being developed with the Egyptian International Construction Company. Hilton Giza New Zayed (190 rooms): Expected to open in 2030, the hotel will form part of the Dejoya mixed-use master plan in New Zayed, with convenient access to Sphinx International Airport, Sheikh Zayed City and West Cairo. The hotel will feature four restaurants and bars, an executive lounge, a ballroom, multifunction and meeting rooms, a spa and fitness centre, and outdoor pools for adults and children. Hilton Residences Giza New Zayed (190 residences): Expected to open in 2030 and co-located with Hilton Giza New Zayed, the branded residences will form part of the Dejoya mixed-use master plan in New Zayed. The one- to four-bedroom residences will offer dedicated amenities including an owners' lounge and café, fitness centre and studios, outdoor pools, children's indoor and outdoor facilities, and a cinema and virtual reality room.

The following hotels form part of Hilton's latest phase of growth in Egypt:

Hilton New Cairo Fifth Settlement (210 rooms): Expected to open in 2031, the hotel will feature a lobby café, an all-day dining restaurant, a signature restaurant, a destination bar and an executive lounge. A ballroom and meeting rooms will cater to business and social events, and leisure facilities will include a fitness centre, thermal rooms, an outdoor pool and a children's pool. The hotel is being developed with Builders for Infrastructure. DoubleTree by Hilton Cairo Dokki (102 rooms): Expected to open in 2028, the hotel will be located in Dokki, with access to Cairo's diplomatic, academic and commercial districts and key attractions including the Giza Pyramids and Grand Egyptian Museum. It will feature all-day dining, flexible meeting facilities and a fitness room with sauna and steam rooms. The hotel is being developed with the Egyptian International Construction Company. Spark by Hilton Zamalek (69 rooms): Marking the brand's debut in Egypt and the continent of Africa, the hotel will be located in Zamalek, offering panoramic Nile views and access to the capital's cultural and diplomatic districts. Guests will enjoy a welcoming lobby, breakfast area, lobby shop and outdoor pool. The hotel is being developed with Taj Misr for Real Estate Investment. Hilton Garden Inn Alamein Sidi Abd El Rahman (200 rooms): Located along the Alexandria-Marsa Matrouh Road, the hotel will form part of a mixed-use development near Marassi Marina, beaches, golf courses and retail. Facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, meeting rooms, a fitness centre and outdoor pool. The hotel is being developed with Daaima for Real Estate. Hilton Garden Inn Cairo Zamalek (70 rooms): Expected to open in 2029, the hotel will be located in Zamalek, close to central Cairo's cultural, diplomatic and commercial hubs. It will feature a rooftop bar, flexible meeting rooms, a fitness centre and outdoor pool. The hotel is being developed with BE for Construction and Contracting, part of Bahna Group. Hilton Garden Inn New Qena City (140 rooms): Expected to open in 2030, the hotel will offer a welcoming base in New Qena, one of Upper Egypt's new urban communities. Facilities will include a restaurant, a shop and a central bar, alongside meeting rooms, a fitness centre, an outdoor pool and bar, and a children's pool. The hotel is being developed with Al Ola Global Investments. Hilton Garden Inn New Cairo Fifth Settlement (170 rooms): Expected to open in 2029, the hotel will form part of a mixed-use development in western New Cairo comprising residential, commercial and retail offerings. Located close to Cairo Festival City, Downtown Katameya and Fifth Settlement, it will offer convenient access to central Cairo and the New Administrative Capital. The hotel will feature an all-day dining restaurant within the property's social space, a bar and pool bar, meeting rooms, a fitness centre, an outdoor pool and deck, and a kids' pool. The hotel is being developed with Golden View. Hilton Garden Inn Ras El Bar Doray Bay (160 rooms): Located in Ras El Bar, the renowned Mediterranean resort town where the Nile meets the sea, the hotel enjoys a prime location less than 200 meters from the beach, offering uninterrupted sea views and direct access to Doray Bay's vibrant commercial district, with restaurants, cafés and retail outlets right on its doorstep. As part of an integrated destination that brings together fully finished sea-view residences, entertainment attractions, a 1.1-kilometre seaside promenade, a sea pier, and a yacht marina, guests will enjoy access to facilities including an array of restaurants, a fully equipped fitness centre, a spa, event and banquet halls, and a private swimming pool. The hotel is being developed with MBG Developments. Hilton Garden Inn Sharm El Sheikh Hadaba (234 rooms): Located in Hadaba Umm El Sid, in the southern Sharm El Sheikh, the hotel features a distinctive setting characterised by coastal landscapes, elevated surroundings, and breathtaking views of the Red Sea. Renowned for its exceptional coral reefs, the area offers easy access to some of the region's finest snorkelling, diving, and marine experiences. Guests will enjoy a range of facilities, including an all-day dining restaurant, rooftop bar, pool bar and grill, lobby shops, meeting rooms, fitness centre, spa, outdoor pool and deck, and a kids' pool. The hotel is being developed by Al Nakheel for Tourism. Hampton by Hilton Giza New Zayed (160 rooms): Expected to open in 2030, the hotel will form part of the Dejoya mixed-use master plan in New Zayed, located on the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road and approximately three kilometres from Sphinx International Airport. The hotel will feature the brand's signature social space, including a lobby restaurant, breakfast area and The Hub, alongside a fitness centre. The hotel is being developed with the Egyptian International Construction Company.

The hotel and branded residences are being developed with the Egyptian International Construction Company.

About Hilton:Hilton (Nasdaq: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 28 world-class brands comprising more than 9,600 properties and over 1.4 million rooms, in 144 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 4 billion guests in its more than 100-year history. Named as the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune, Hilton aims to create the best culture for its 500,000 team members around the world. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 270 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone.

About Branded Residential by Hilton:Branded Residential by Hilton extends the light and warmth of hospitality for which Hilton is known worldwide, creating opportunities to own real estate at globally renowned properties in the world's most desirable addresses. The portfolio delivers elevated offerings from estate homes in resort settings to private residences in iconic urban cities, rooted in a philosophy of care and attention to the resident experience across categories, with commercial success across all market segments, from luxury to lifestyle and beyond. With 13 world-class brands spanning 100 residences trading and pipeline, Branded Residential by Hilton brings Hilton's century of influence and expertise in global hospitality to a culturally-savvy, design-forward and diverse, best-in-class portfolio.