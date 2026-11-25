MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Sobha Constructions has won first place in the Workforce Protection Pioneers category at the fourth edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award, the UAE's national recognition for excellence in the labour market. Three colleagues from Sobha Group companies also won first place in their individual categories, across field professions, craft trades and support services. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the award is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. The winners were honoured on 19 November by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs. This year's edition drew more than 33,000 applications, around 85% more than the previous year.

The result reflects how Sobha builds. Sobha is a vertically integrated group that designs, manufactures and constructs its own developments, so the quality of its homes depends directly on the skill, safety and wellbeing of the people who make them.

Mr. Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, said:

“This recognition belongs to the people who build for Sobha. Quality cannot be inspected in at the final stage. It has to be built in by people who are skilled, safe, respected and proud of their work. That is why workforce welfare is part of our value system, not a compliance exercise. We thank the leadership of the UAE and MoHRE for setting a standard for workforce dignity that the world now looks to.”

That commitment is delivered through Sobha Care, the Group's workforce welfare programme, alongside structured health and safety practices, continuous skills training and recognition initiatives such as Safety Champions. Together they give a technician a path to become a craftsman, and a craftsman a master of the trade.

The approach is rooted in the vision of Sobha's Founder, Mr. PNC Menon, and Chairman, Mr. Ravi Menon, that the finest homes come from the finest people.

As Sobha grows in the UAE and expands into the United States and Australia, the award stands as both a milestone and a renewed commitment: to build with uncompromising quality while keeping the people behind every development at the heart of its success.

About Sobha Constructions:

Sobha Constructions is a multinational construction company known for craftsmanship, engineering expertise and commitment to quality. Part of a vertically integrated group that designs, manufactures and builds its own developments, its capabilities span civil construction, MEP, infrastructure and landscaping, façades and modular construction. For more information, visit sobhaconstructions.