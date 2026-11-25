MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stated that sustainability is fundamental to the Emirate's economic development as he delivered the opening address on day one of RAK Energy Summit 2026, which runs at the RAK Expo Center until November 27. During his keynote speech in front of an audience of 2,000 attendees, HH Sheikh Saud also emphasized the importance of responsible resource management and strong partnerships in building a prosperous future that aligns with the UAE's strategic priorities and safeguards the interests of future generations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The opening was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Khalid bin Saud Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office (IDO) in Ras Al Khaimah; HE Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; HE Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, alongside senior officials, energy sector leaders and experts from the UAE and around the world.

HH Sheikh Saud said:“In Ras Al Khaimah, we play our part in national strategies and share the UAE's ambitions. We are not simply preparing the Emirate for the future. We are actively shaping the future of our Emirate through sustainable development that preserves its resources for generations to come.

“Ras Al Khaimah is undergoing a period of significant transformation. Our economy is expanding across a range of key sectors, from tourism and hospitality to manufacturing, real estate, infrastructure and others. As we grow, we must ensure that sustainability remains central to every stage of our development. That is why we have developed an energy efficiency strategy, one that touches upon all aspects of people's lives – regulating our buildings, our homes, our industry and our commercial enterprises.”

HH Sheikh Saud noted that the UAE recognized the importance of climate action at an early stage, becoming the first country in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to ratify the Paris Agreement and the first in the Middle East and North Africa to announce a national Net Zero target.

“What we build today, what we preserve and what we leave for future generations is the true measure of our progress,” HH Sheikh Saud said. He stressed that realizing these ambitions requires a clear vision, unwavering commitment and effective partnerships. Collaboration between governments, institutions and businesses, he added, is essential to turning ambitions into tangible achievements and bringing stakeholders together to build a safer, more sustainable and prosperous future for the UAE and the wider region.

RAK Energy Summit 2026 is hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in partnership with Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), under the theme“Create and Contribute to the Sustainable Energy Goals of the Future”. The Summit is supported by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD), and 19 local government entities in Ras Al Khaimah.

During day one of the Summit, HH Sheikh Saud witnessed the signing of six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), four of which were between Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and Chinese counterparts: the Shenzhen Institute of Building Research, the Urban Planning and Design Institute of Shenzhen (UPDIS), Gotion and Huawei. Other MoUs were signed between Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and EtihadWE, and Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority and CaoCao Mobility, a Chinese ride-hailing and shared-mobility company. The various agreements aim to expand cooperation in clean energy, sustainable urban development, sustainable mobility, resource efficiency and advanced technologies, among other areas.

These agreements form part of the Emirate's wider efforts to expand international partnerships and draw on global expertise and advanced technologies to support sustainable development and strengthen economic competitiveness, in line with the objectives of the Ras Al Khaimah Integrated Sustainability Strategy 2050.

The strategy is built around three key priorities: supporting economic growth by ensuring secure, clean and competitively priced energy supplies; protecting the natural environment and enhancing quality of life; and reducing emissions to strengthen the Emirate's economic competitiveness amid global transformation.

The Summit also saw the launch of the pilot phase of the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Programme, which aims to assess and classify the energy efficiency of existing buildings. In the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, five entities – Al Hamra, Marjan, RAK Properties, Aldar Properties and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) – signed a commitment to participate in the programme, supporting the Emirate's efforts to improve building sustainability.

HH Sheikh Saud also toured the accompanying exhibition, where he viewed the latest innovations and technologies in energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainability showcased by local and international companies and organizations. The exhibition provides a platform for exchanging expertise and exploring opportunities for collaboration between the public and private sectors.

About His Highness Sheikh Saud:

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi is a Member of the Supreme Council of the UAE and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK). Born in Dubai in 1956, he was educated in Ras Al Khaimah before attending the American University of Beirut. He later moved to the University of Michigan, graduating with an Economics Degree.

He returned home in 1978 and was appointed Chief of the Ruler's Court before becoming Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Municipal Council in 1986. In this period, HH Sheikh Saud founded RAK Ceramics and restructured Julphar Pharmaceuticals and Stevin Rock to ensure both became the industry leaders they are today.

HH Sheikh Saud was named Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah on 14 June 2003. In this role he oversaw the introduction of free zones, efficient business licensing procedures and offshore corporate registration.

On 27 October 2010, after the passing of his father H.H. Sheikh Saqr (May he rest in Peace), HH Sheikh Saud became the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. As Ruler, he has continued to expand and diversify Ras Al Khaimah's economic base and improve the quality of its social services, while working hard to make high-quality education and healthcare services available to all the Emirate's population.

HH Sheikh Saud received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bolton, UK, in 2010; an Honorary Fellowship of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in India, in 2013; and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Economics from Incheon National University, South Korea, in 2018, a year in which he was also named Visionary Leader of the Year by Arabian Business.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. With a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between East and West – with one third of the world's population within four hours' flying time – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no single sector accounting for more than 23% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with customizable services, competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world's lowest corporate tax rates. With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 73,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and Innovation City support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by 'A' range credit ratings since 2008 from Fitch and S&P.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while its natural beauty (UAE's highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK's universal appeal.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities.