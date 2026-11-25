Kendall Jenner is one of the most loved, celebrated, and successful models and stars the world has ever seen. She brings a magnetic aura with her whenever she goes, and there's no denying that. She is the face of many luxurious brands, walks on the runway as if she owns it, and has an Instagram game. Top-notch! Her and Kylie Jenner both do not leave a stone unturned when it comes to flaunting bits of their luxurious lives on social media. From sharing pictures with their families to offering. As a sneak peek into their personal lives and glam room, their Instagram has got it all.

Kendall Dons Om-Printed Sarong

Well, dropping some fresh pics, Kylie took to Instagram and dropped a bunch of cute pics with sister Kendall. But it is Kendall's Om-printed sarong that caught the attention of her Indian fans. Yes, you read that right. Sharing the pics, she wrote, 'Cutest girl in the whole world. Replying, Kendall wrote,“My perfect lady.”

Take a look at the Pics!

Netizens Reacts!

It took no time for her Indian fans to notice the Om-printed sarong. One user wrote,“Kendall wearing indian clothes????”

Another user wrote,“I can smell a big controversy …”

Another comment read,“Now please don't make this controversial everyone...I request... please?!!!!”

One more user wrote,“Kendall is wearing an outfit with Om written on it?????”

One more comment read,“Kendal wearing scared signs of sanatani dharma (Hinduism)”