A video from the Junagadh–Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express has gone viral on social media after a woman passenger was allegedly seen playing Instagram reels at high volume on her mobile phone during the journey. The footage, reportedly recorded by a fellow passenger, shows the woman watching videos without using earphones, with the audio audible to people seated nearby. The incident has drawn attention to a common problem faced by commuters travelling on public transport, where loud phone conversations, music and video playback can disturb others. What appeared to be an ordinary train journey soon became an uncomfortable experience for fellow passengers.

Loud phone playback sparks online reactions

The video has triggered discussions online about basic travel etiquette and the importance of respecting shared spaces. Several social media users expressed frustration over passengers playing videos, reels or music loudly in public places without considering those around them. While smartphones have become an essential part of everyday travel, using them at high volume can make journeys uncomfortable for other commuters, particularly on trains where passengers often spend several hours together. The incident has once again highlighted the growing expectation that travellers should use headphones when consuming audio or video content in public.

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Debate over civic sense in public transport

The incident has also revived conversations about civic sense and responsible behaviour on Indian Railways. Passengers are expected to maintain basic discipline and avoid activities that cause unnecessary inconvenience to others. Although the video does not establish whether any formal complaint was made during the journey, it has become a talking point online. From loud phone calls to videos played without earphones, such everyday behaviour continues to raise questions about public etiquette. For many commuters, the expectation is simple: enjoy your journey, but do not make an entire coach listen to your phone.