MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transaction Reduces Funded Debt by Approximately $1.8 Billion and Annual Interest Expense by Approximately $170 Million

Company Receives More Than $175 Million Equity Cash Infusion from New Ownership to Support Future Investment

Hasan Dandashly Named Chairman; Richard Peretz and Cesar Canals Join Board as Independent Directors

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORTNA (the“Company”), a global leader in automation and software for the full logistics value chain, today announced the successful completion of its previously announced recapitalization transaction. The transaction meaningfully strengthens FORTNA's financial foundation, positioning the Company to continue advancing its strategic priorities, help current and prospective customers achieve their goals and be an employer of choice for its people.

The transaction deleverages FORTNA's balance sheet by approximately $1.8 billion and reduces annual interest expense by approximately $170 million. In connection with the transaction, FORTNA has also received an equity cash infusion of more than $175 million from certain of the Company's new owners, including funds managed by Ares Management, to support its strategic priorities. The Company continues to serve its customers with high-quality solutions and operate as normal without disruption to its business partners.

“The recapitalization creates a solid foundation for FORTNA's next phase by strengthening our balance sheet, providing liquidity and enhancing financial flexibility for our operational needs,” said Rob McKeel, Chief Executive Officer, FORTNA.“Our focus remains on helping the world's leading brands navigate complex supply chain challenges through innovative automation, intelligent software and integrated solutions.”

McKeel continued,“We are grateful for the support of our customers, employees, vendors and partners and look forward to continuing to work with them. Looking ahead, we will continue to solve our customers' toughest operating challenges through our consultative approach, innovative designs and technologies, world-class systems integration capabilities and continuous service and support. Our customers can place their trust in us to deliver on their short- and long-term supply chain goals today and into the future.”

New Board Appointments

In connection with the closing of the transaction, FORTNA has established a new Board of Directors. Together, the Board brings extensive experience across global logistics, supply chain automation, industrial technology, engineering, finance, corporate strategy, M&A and operational leadership to support FORTNA's long-term business objectives. The first three appointments are Hasan Dandashly as Chairman of the Board and Richard Peretz and Cesar Canals as independent directors. Additional directors are expected to be appointed in the coming weeks.

“I have long admired FORTNA's customer-centric approach and the team's differentiated ability to deliver innovative, high-performance solutions,” said Dandashly.“The Board looks forward to supporting FORTNA as it accelerates its strategic growth, drives operational excellence, strengthens customer partnerships and helps businesses transform their distribution operations to achieve greater efficiency, agility and measurable business outcomes.”

Hasan Dandashly is an experienced global business leader with a track record of driving growth and transformation across supply chain automation, industrial technology, and energy. He previously served on the Executive Board of KION Group AG and as President & CEO of Dematic. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at General Electric and Honeywell, overseeing global businesses and advancing industrial and transportation technologies. He brings extensive experience in strategy, operational excellence, mergers and acquisitions, and leadership development.

Richard Peretz brings more than 40 years of experience in global logistics, finance and corporate strategy. He served as Chief Financial Officer of UPS from 2015 to 2020 and was a member of its Management Committee. During his UPS career, he also served as International CFO, Corporate Controller and Treasurer, led global M&A activities, and participated in the company's 1999 IPO. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of The Chefs' Warehouse and is involved in private equity and venture capital initiatives.

Cesar Canals has more than 40 years of engineered-project and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) experience, spanning design and field engineering through project management, commercial leadership and global P&L management. He most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of CB&I, where he led the business through its sale process. Previously, he was Senior Vice President of CB&I and a member of the McDermott International Executive Committee.

About FORTNA

FORTNA partners with the world's leading brands to transform omnichannel and parcel distribution operations. Known world-wide for enabling companies to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives, we design and deliver solutions, powered by automation, robotics and intelligent software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment and last mile delivery. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our customers with comprehensive services and products including network strategy, distribution center operational design and implementation, material handling automated equipment, robotics and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services. Visit .

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