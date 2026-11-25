MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital PCR Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global digital PCR market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.5 billion in 2026 to USD 4.1 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for precision medicine, molecular diagnostics, and advanced genomic analysis.

Digital PCR adoption continues to grow across clinical, research, and biopharmaceutical settings due to its use in highly sensitive and absolute quantification of nucleic acids. Key applications include rare mutation detection, minimal residual disease assessment, copy number variation analysis, biomarker validation, and disease monitoring. Increasing investment in personalized treatment strategies and genomics research is also creating opportunities for digital PCR instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and related services.

North America led the global digital PCR market with a revenue share of 41.2% in 2025. The region's position is supported by established molecular diagnostics infrastructure, substantial research funding, the presence of major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and growing clinical adoption of advanced testing platforms. The report also evaluates market developments across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, providing country-level revenue forecasts and analysis of emerging opportunities.

Digital PCR Market Segmentation

The report forecasts revenue growth from 2021 to 2033 and analyzes industry trends, market opportunities, competitive conditions, and demand patterns across the following segments:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Instruments & Systems

Reagents & Consumables Software & Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Droplet-based dPCR Chip/Chamber-based dPCR

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Research

Clinical Diagnostics

Biopharma Environmental & Other Testing

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs

Pharma & Biotech Companies

CROs & CDMOs Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides comprehensive digital PCR market intelligence designed to support investment planning, product development, market entry, and competitive strategy. It offers segment and regional revenue forecasts, market share analysis, growth opportunity assessments, and evaluations of the trends influencing future demand.

Businesses can use the findings to assess the market presence of leading participants, identify potential revenue streams, monitor product innovation, and prioritize high-growth applications and geographic markets. The analysis also supports strategic decision-making for manufacturers, diagnostic laboratories, research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, CDMOs, investors, and other industry stakeholders.

With demand for sensitive molecular testing continuing to rise, digital PCR technologies are positioned for significant adoption across oncology, infectious disease testing, genetic analysis, pharmaceutical research, and environmental testing. The report highlights the commercial opportunities associated with this expansion while examining the competitive and technological factors expected to shape the global digital PCR market through 2033.

Companies Featured



Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Standard BioTools Inc.

Stilla Technologies

JN Medsys

Combinati Inc.

Sysmex Corporation Takara Bio Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900