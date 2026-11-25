MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Healthcare investment, minimally invasive procedure adoption and rising venous disease diagnosis create opportunities in image-guided embolization across the Middle East and Africa

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East And Africa Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa peripheral liquid embolic agents market was valued at USD 19.5 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 21.3 million in 2026 to USD 49.6 million by 2036. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2026 to 2036, supported by the rising prevalence of peripheral vascular disorders, wider adoption of minimally invasive endovascular procedures, and growing use of embolization in interventional oncology.

Increasing diagnosis and treatment of venous disorders is strengthening demand for peripheral liquid embolic agents, particularly across the Middle East. Varicose veins represent a substantial share of venous disease cases, while aging, obesity, prolonged standing, physical inactivity, pregnancy, and chronic venous insufficiency continue to increase the need for clinical intervention.

A 2025 MDPI study evaluated the prevalence and effects of varicose veins among teaching professionals in Saudi Arabia. The cross-sectional research involved 400 school and university educators from multiple regions and used a stratified convenience sampling strategy. Data were collected over four months, from mid-January through the end of April 2025. The findings contribute to growing awareness of venous disease burden and its potential effect on quality of life and professional performance.

Healthcare infrastructure investment supports advanced embolization procedures

Expansion of healthcare infrastructure across the Middle East is improving access to advanced minimally invasive and image-guided interventions. New hospitals, expanded clinical capacity, and investment in specialized medical services are expected to increase the number of facilities equipped to perform complex catheter-based procedures.

In February 2026, Aster DM Healthcare announced a Dh1 billion investment to expand its healthcare network in the UAE. The initiative includes two new hospitals, additional capacity at an existing facility, and the introduction of advanced medical services. The investment is expected to add approximately 372 beds and create more than 1,000 jobs over the following two to three years.

These developments are strengthening hospital capacity and access to technology-intensive care in the UAE. As more facilities gain the clinical expertise and equipment required for embolization interventions, adoption of peripheral liquid embolic agents is expected to increase across the UAE and the wider Middle East and Africa market.

Market segmentation and revenue outlook

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analysis of industry trends across product, application, and end-use segments from 2021 to 2036.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2036)



Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH)

Cyanoacrylates/tissue glues combined

n-butyl cyanoacrylate (n-BCA) n-hexyl cyanoacrylate (n-HCA)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2036)



Peripheral Vascular Hemorrhage

Hypervascular Tumors

Peripheral Vascular Malformations/AVMs

Aneurysms/Pseudoaneurysms

Type II Endoleaks

Portal Vein Embolization (PVE) Venous Applications (varicocele, PCS, varicose veins)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2036)



Hospitals Others

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2036)



Middle East

North Africa South Africa

Strategic value of the report

The report delivers market intelligence designed to support investment planning, competitive positioning, product development, and commercial strategy. It examines market size, growth opportunities, emerging trends, country-level performance, and segment revenue potential. Competitive analysis also provides insight into the presence and strategies of key market participants.

Healthcare companies, investors, medical device manufacturers, and other stakeholders can use the report to assess future demand, identify potential revenue streams, evaluate regional opportunities, and monitor product innovation. Its forecasts and actionable recommendations support informed decision-making in a market shaped by healthcare infrastructure development, increasing procedural volumes, and continued demand for minimally invasive treatment options.

Companies Featured



Medtronic

GEM S.r.l. (H.B. Fuller Company) BALT Group (via Compass Medical Pty Ltd)

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