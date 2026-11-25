MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accelerated approvals, R&D investment and favorable reimbursement boost returns, while innovative therapies and tumor profiling unlock growth.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blockbuster oncology brands market was valued at USD 47.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 51.0 billion in 2026 to USD 87.4 billion by 2033. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the growing prevalence of cancer, advances in oncology research, and increasing access to innovative cancer treatments. North America led the market with a revenue share of 38.0% in 2025.

Demand for leading oncology brands continues to rise as pharmaceutical companies expand the availability of immunotherapies, targeted therapies, cellular therapies, and monoclonal antibodies. Significant research and development investment in new formulations, expanded indications, and combination regimens is also strengthening the oncology drug pipeline and supporting sustained market growth.

In January 2026, the American Cancer Society estimated that approximately 2.1 million new cancer cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths would occur in the U.S. during the year. Lung and prostate cancer remain among the most common cancers affecting men, while breast cancer is a leading cancer among women. The size of the global patient population is encouraging manufacturers to accelerate clinical development and commercialization strategies for advanced cancer therapies.

Favorable reimbursement policies are helping offset the high cost of innovative oncology treatments and improving patient access to established brands. At the same time, regulatory organizations including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) are accelerating reviews of therapies such as targeted immunotherapy, CAR-T cell therapy, and monoclonal antibodies. The growing use of genetic and molecular tumor profiling is further enabling tailored treatment selection, improving clinical outcomes, and expanding demand for precision oncology products.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report analyzes revenue growth and industry opportunities at global, regional, and country levels from 2021 to 2033. Market forecasts are provided across brands, treatments, distribution channels, and regions.

Brands Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Opdivo

Keytruda

Perjeta

Ibrance

Tecentriq

Gazyva

Tagrisso

Darzalex

Zejula

Revlimid

Imbruvica Others

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Multiple myeloma

Lymphoma Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, India, China, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Evaluate revenue performance, growth potential, and market dynamics across major segments and geographic regions.

Competitive intelligence: Assess the presence of prominent oncology brands and understand the strategies influencing market positioning.

Trend assessment: Identify developments in immunotherapy, precision oncology, cellular therapy, reimbursement, and regulatory approvals.

Revenue opportunities: Discover high-growth segments and potential commercial opportunities across treatments, brands, and distribution channels. Strategic decision support: Apply market forecasts and competitive insights to product planning, investment evaluation, and business development.

The report provides market intelligence, segment revenue forecasts, regional assessments, competitive strategy analysis, market share insights, and product innovation tracking. These findings can help pharmaceutical manufacturers, investors, healthcare organizations, and other stakeholders evaluate emerging opportunities and make informed decisions within the global oncology market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Billion)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.1.1. Bargaining Power of the Suppliers

3.4.1.2. Bargaining Power of the Buyers

3.4.1.3. Threats of Substitution

3.4.1.4. Threats from New Entrants

3.4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political Landscape

3.4.2.2. Economic and Social Landscape

3.4.2.3. Technological Landscape

3.4.2.4. Environmental Landscape

3.4.2.5. Legal Landscape

Chapter 4. Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market: Brands Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Brands Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3. Brand Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3.1. Opdivo

4.3.2. Keytruda

4.3.3. Perjeta

4.3.4. Ibrance

4.3.5. Tecentriq

4.3.6. Gazyva

4.3.7. Tagrisso

4.3.8. Darzalex

4.3.9. Zejula

4.3.10. Revlimid

4.3.11. Imbruvica

4.3.12. Other Brands

Chapter 5. Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market: Treatment Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Treatment Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3. Treatment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.1. Lung Cancer

5.3.2. Breast Cancer

5.3.3. Multiple Myeloma

5.3.4. Lymphoma

5.3.5. Other Treatments

Chapter 6. Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3. Distribution Channel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.1. Hospital Pharmacy

6.3.2. Retail Pharmacy

6.3.3. Other

Chapter 7. Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

7.2. Regional and Country Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.2.1. North America

7.2.1.1. U.S.

7.2.1.2. Canada

7.2.1.3. Mexico

7.2.2. Europe

7.2.2.1. U.K.

7.2.2.2. Germany

7.2.2.3. France

7.2.2.4. Italy

7.2.2.5. Spain

7.2.2.6. Denmark

7.2.2.7. Sweden

7.2.2.8. Norway

7.2.3. Asia Pacific

7.2.3.1. China

7.2.3.2. Japan

7.2.3.3. India

7.2.3.4. South Korea

7.2.3.5. Australia

7.2.3.6. Thailand

7.2.4. Latin America

7.2.4.1. Brazil

7.2.4.2. Argentina

7.2.5. Middle East and Africa

7.2.5.1. Saudi Arabia

7.2.5.2. South Africa

7.2.5.3. UAE

7.2.5.4. Kuwait

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Profile Coverage: Participant Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, and Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

8.4.2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

8.4.3. Merck & Co., Inc.

8.4.4. Pfizer Inc.

8.4.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

8.4.6. AstraZeneca

8.4.7. GSK plc

8.4.8. Novartis AG

8.4.9. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

8.4.10. AbbVie Inc.

8.4.11. Amgen Inc.

Companies Featured



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AstraZeneca PLC

GSK plc

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

AbbVie Inc. Amgen Inc.

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