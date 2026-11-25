MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vaginal Microbiome Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global vaginal microbiome diagnostics market was valued at USD 579.4 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 659.6 million in 2026 to USD 1.72 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the industry with a 40.9% revenue share in 2025, supported by established molecular diagnostic infrastructure, extensive reference laboratory networks, and growing access to specialized women's-health services.

Market growth is being driven by the high prevalence of bacterial vaginosis and vaginal dysbiosis, increased adoption of molecular diagnostic technologies, and rising demand for accurate vaginal microbiome profiling. Healthcare providers and patients are seeking more comprehensive testing options for bacterial vaginosis, vulvovaginal candidiasis, mixed infections, recurrent vaginitis, fertility, pregnancy, menopause, and broader reproductive health applications.

Regulatory and Commercial Landscape

Regulatory requirements continue to influence product development, clinical validation, commercialization, and adoption. In the U.S., nucleic acid detection systems used to support the diagnosis of vaginitis and bacterial vaginosis are regulated by the FDA as Class II in vitro diagnostic devices. Manufacturers must demonstrate suitable analytical and clinical performance while complying with applicable quality and labeling requirements.

These considerations are becoming increasingly important as companies move beyond centralized laboratory testing and develop decentralized molecular diagnostic solutions. Products intended for decentralized settings must meet performance expectations while also supporting efficient workflows and appropriate usability.

Product Innovation and Microbiome Profiling

Product expansion is strengthening the vaginal microbiome diagnostics market as testing evolves beyond pathogen identification. New solutions increasingly assess beneficial Lactobacillus species together with microorganisms associated with bacterial vaginosis, candidiasis, mixed infections, and recurrent vaginal conditions. Quantitative molecular methods and sequencing-based technologies can generate broader insights from a single specimen and support personalized clinical interpretation.

In July 2026, CirrusDx launched LacP, a Lactobacillus panel designed to identify and quantify key Lactobacillus species that support a healthy vaginal environment. The introduction of testing focused on protective microbial populations marks an important shift from conventional pathogen-centered diagnostics. Continued expansion of microbial targets, quantitative capabilities, and clinically interpreted results is expected to increase the range of applications for vaginal microbiome testing.

Regional Growth Opportunities

Regional expansion is being supported by molecular testing, self-collection, digital healthcare, and specialized women's-health services. Europe and Asia Pacific offer significant growth potential as molecular diagnostic capabilities, reproductive health services, and personalized testing continue to advance. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also present emerging opportunities as healthcare infrastructure and access to diagnostic services improve.

Partnerships linking microbiome testing with virtual clinical care are helping expand patient access. In June 2025, Organon and Evvy announced a U.S. collaboration combining Evvy's vaginal microbiome testing and clinical-care platform with access to XACIATO for eligible patients diagnosed with bacterial vaginosis.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends and commercial opportunities from 2021 to 2033. Market analysis is organized across the following segments:



Product: Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, and Software & Services

Technology: PCR/qPCR & Other Targeted Nucleic Acid Amplification, Next-Generation Sequencing, and Other Technologies

Application: Bacterial Vaginosis & Vaginal Dysbiosis, Vulvovaginal Candidiasis, Mixed & Recurrent Vaginitis, Fertility, Pregnancy & Reproductive Health, Menopause & Genitourinary Syndrome, and Other Applications

End-use: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories, Fertility & Reproductive Health Centers, Direct-to-Consumer, and Other End-uses Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed vaginal microbiome diagnostics market estimates and forecasts

Analysis of regional, product, technology, application, and end-use opportunities

Assessment of competitive positioning and market presence

Evaluation of emerging technologies, product innovation, and future trends Actionable intelligence to support investment, commercialization, and business development decisions

Companies Featured



Hologic, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Labcorp Holdings Inc.

Cepheid / Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Seegene, Inc.

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Evvy Juno Bio

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