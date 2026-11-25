Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 18.58 Billion As Precision Oncology And Digital Pathology Drive 9.11% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|171
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$9.37 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$18.58 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.1.1. Segment Definitions
1.1.1.1. Application Segment
1.1.1.2. Technology Segment
1.1.1.3. Modality Segment
1.1.1.4. End Use Segment
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.3.1. Objectives
1.3.2. Objective - 1
1.3.3. Objective - 2
1.3.4. Objective - 3
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Purchased Database
1.5.2. Internal Database
1.5.3. Secondary Sources
1.5.4. Primary Research
1.6. Information or Data Analysis
1.6.1. Data Analysis Models
1.7. Market Formulation & Validation
1.8. Model Details
1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.9. List of Secondary Sources
1.10. List of Abbreviations
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Technology & Application Snapshot
2.3. Modality & End Use Snapshot
2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Worldwide increase in cancer prevalence
3.2.1.2. Advancements in imaging techniques and increasing affordability of diagnostics
3.2.1.3. Growth of personalized therapeutics and diagnostics
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. High costs associated with R&D and clinical trials
3.2.2.2. Presence of non-value-based reimbursement policy
3.3. Industry Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Technology Business Analysis
4.1. Tissue Diagnostics Market: Technology Movement Analysis
4.2. Immunohistochemistry
4.2.1. Immunohistochemistry Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.2. Instruments
4.2.2.1. Instruments Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.2.2. Slide Staining Systems Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.2.3. Tissue Microarrays Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.2.4. Tissue Processing Systems Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.2.5. Slide Scanners Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.2.6. Cell Processors Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.2.7. Microtomes Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.2.8. Embedding Systems Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.2.9. Cover Slippers Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.2.10. Other Products Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.3. Consumables
4.2.3.1. Consumables Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.3.2. H&E Stainer Coverslipper Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.3.3. IHC Stainer Coverslipper Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.3.4. Antibodies Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.3.5. Other Consumables Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.3. In situ Hybridization
4.3.1. In situ Hybridization Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.3.2. Instruments
4.3.2.1. Instruments Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.3.2.2. Stainers Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.3.2.3. Other Instruments Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.3.2.4. Total Instruments Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.3.3. Consumables Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.3.4. Software Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Primary & Special Staining Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Digital Pathology & Workflow
4.5.1. Digital Pathology & Workflow Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Image Analysis Informatics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.3. Information Management System Storage & Communication Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Anatomic Pathology
4.6.1. Anatomic Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6.2. Instruments
4.6.2.1. Instruments Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6.2.2. Microtomes & Cryostat Microtomes Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6.2.3. Tissue Processors Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6.2.4. Automatic Strainers Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6.2.5. Other Products Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6.3. Consumables
4.6.3.1. Consumables Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6.3.2. Reagents & Antibodies Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6.3.3. Probes & Kits Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6.3.4. Other Consumables Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.7. Molecular Pathology
4.7.1. Molecular Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.7.2. Instruments Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.7.3. Reagents
4.7.3.1. Reagents Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.7.3.2. Fluorescence Reagents Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.7.3.3. Other Reagents Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.7.4. Other Molecular Pathology Products Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Application Business Analysis
5.1. Tissue Diagnostics Market: Application Movement Analysis
5.2. Breast Cancer Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Prostate Cancer Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Gastric Cancer Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Other Cancers Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Modality Business Analysis
6.1. Tissue Diagnostics Market: Modality Movement Analysis
6.2. Clinical Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3. Pharma / CRO / Research Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. End Use Business Analysis
7.1. Hospitals Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.2. Diagnostic Center Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.3. Pharmaceutical Organizations Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. CRO Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Regional Business Analysis
8.1. Tissue Diagnostics Market Share By Region, 2025 & 2033
8.2. North America
8.2.1. SWOT Analysis
8.2.2. North America Tissue Diagnostics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.2.3. Country Analysis: U.S., Mexico, and Canada
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. SWOT Analysis
8.3.2. Europe Tissue Diagnostics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.3.3. Country Analysis: UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.4.1. SWOT Analysis
8.4.2. Asia Pacific Tissue Diagnostics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.3. Country Analysis: Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand
8.5. Latin America
8.5.1. SWOT Analysis
8.5.2. Latin America Tissue Diagnostics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.3. Country Analysis: Brazil and Argentina
8.6. MEA
8.6.1. SWOT Analysis
8.6.2. MEA Tissue Diagnostics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.3. Country Analysis: South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait
8.7. Country Analysis Framework
8.7.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.7.2. Target Disease Prevalence
8.7.3. Competitive Scenario
8.7.4. Regulatory Framework
8.7.5. Tissue Diagnostics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Categorization
9.2. Strategy Mapping
9.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025
9.4. Company Profiles/Listing
9.4.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
9.4.2. Abbott Laboratories
9.4.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
9.4.4. Siemens
9.4.5. Danaher Corporation
9.4.6. bioMerieux SA
9.4.7. QIAGEN
9.4.8. BD
9.4.9. Merck KGaA
9.4.10. GE Healthcare
9.4.11. BioGenex
9.4.12. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
9.4.13. Bio SB
9.4.14. DiaGenic ASA
9.4.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc
9.5. Company Profile Framework
9.5.1. Overview
9.5.2. Financial Performance (Net Revenue/Sales/EBITDA/Gross Profit)
9.5.3. Technology Benchmarking
9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
List of Tables [123]
List of Figures [144]
Companies Featured
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Abbott Laboratories Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Siemens Danaher bioMerieux SA QIAGEN BD Merck KGaA GE Healthcare BioGenex Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. Bio SB DiaGenic ASA Agilent Technologies
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