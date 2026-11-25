Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tissue Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology, Application, Modality, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tissue diagnostics market was valued at USD 9.37 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.58 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 9.11% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is primarily supported by the rising global incidence of cancer, increasing adoption of precision oncology, and continued innovation in tissue-based diagnostic technologies.

Demand for advanced tissue diagnostics is increasing as healthcare providers prioritize accurate cancer identification, biomarker assessment, treatment selection, and disease monitoring. The growing use of personalized therapies is also strengthening the need for reliable pathology solutions that can support clinical decision-making. At the same time, laboratories are investing in automated instruments, digital pathology platforms, image analysis systems, and integrated workflow technologies to improve efficiency, consistency, and diagnostic accuracy.

Market Segmentation and Technology Outlook

The report provides revenue forecasts at global, regional, and country levels from 2021 to 2033. It also examines current industry trends across technology, application, modality, end use, and geography.

Technology coverage includes immunohistochemistry, In Situ Hybridization, Primary & Special Staining, Digital Pathology And Workflow, Anatomic Pathology, Molecular Pathology, and other tissue diagnostic solutions. The analysis evaluates instruments, consumables, reagents, software, probes, kits, antibodies, and supporting laboratory products.

Key instrument categories include Slide Staining Systems, Tissue Microarrays, Tissue Processing Systems, Slide Scanners, Cell Processors, Microtomes, Embedding Systems, Cover Slippers, Stainers, Microtomes & Cryostat Microtomes, Tissue Processors, and Automatic Strainers. Consumable categories include H&E stainer coverslipper products, IHC stainer coverslipper products, antibodies, IHC reagents, fluorescence reagents, probes, kits, and other pathology supplies.

Digital pathology coverage includes Image Analysis Informatics and Information Management System Storage & Communication. These technologies are expected to gain importance as laboratories modernize pathology operations, increase slide digitization, support remote collaboration, and adopt data-driven diagnostic workflows.

Cancer Application Analysis

The application analysis covers Breast Cancer, Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Gastric Cancer, and Other Cancers. Rising testing volumes across these cancer types are contributing to demand for tissue staining, biomarker detection, molecular analysis, and pathology workflow solutions. The expanding use of targeted therapies and immunotherapies is expected to further support market development by increasing the requirement for accurate tissue assessment.

Modality and End Use Outlook

By modality, the tissue diagnostics market is divided into the Clinical market and the Pharma / CRO / Research market. Clinical demand is supported by cancer diagnosis and treatment planning, while pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and contract research organizations use tissue diagnostics in drug development, clinical trials, translational research, and biomarker validation.

Major end users include Hospitals, Diagnostic Center, Pharmaceutical Organizations, and Contract Research Organizations (CROs). Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories represent important users of pathology instruments and consumables, while pharmaceutical and research organizations contribute to demand for advanced molecular pathology, digital imaging, and analytical technologies.

Regional Market Coverage

The report assesses the tissue diagnostics market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North American coverage includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe includes the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

Asia-Pacific analysis covers Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand. Latin American coverage includes Brazil and Argentina, while the Middle East and Africa assessment includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait. Regional growth opportunities are influenced by cancer prevalence, healthcare investment, pathology infrastructure, access to advanced diagnostics, laboratory automation, and adoption of precision oncology.

Overall, the global tissue diagnostics market is positioned for sustained expansion as cancer testing requirements increase and healthcare systems adopt more automated, digital, and molecularly informed pathology solutions. Continued product development and investment in diagnostic infrastructure are expected to create opportunities for instrument manufacturers, reagent suppliers, software providers, hospitals, laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and research organizations through 2033.

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