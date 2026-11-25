MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is driven by population-based screening, early diagnosis, molecular diagnostics, next-generation sequencing, liquid biopsy, and advanced imaging.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer diagnostics market was valued at USD 28.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 31.2 billion in 2026 to USD 58.7 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2026 to 2033, supported by increasing demand for early cancer detection, accurate diagnosis, therapy selection, and treatment monitoring.

Key growth drivers include the rising global cancer burden, wider implementation of population-based screening programs, and continued investment in advanced diagnostic technologies. Molecular diagnostics, next-generation sequencing, liquid biopsy, immunohistochemistry, polymerase chain reaction, and advanced imaging systems are becoming increasingly important across clinical and laboratory settings. These technologies support more precise cancer classification, biomarker analysis, and personalized treatment decisions.

North America led the global cancer diagnostics market with a revenue share of 40.5% in 2025. The region benefits from established healthcare infrastructure, extensive cancer screening programs, strong adoption of innovative diagnostic platforms, and significant research and development activity. Europe and Asia Pacific also represent important markets, with growth supported by expanding healthcare access, greater diagnostic capacity, and rising awareness of early cancer detection.

Market Segmentation

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends and growth opportunities across product, type, indication, test type, end use, and regional segments for 2021 - 2033.

Product Outlook



Instruments: Pathology-based Instruments, Slide Staining Systems, Tissue Processing Systems, Cell Processors, PCR Instruments, NGS Instruments, Microarrays, Other Pathology-based Instruments, Imaging Instruments, and Others

Consumables: Antibodies, Kits & reagents, Probes, and Others Services

Demand for cancer diagnostic instruments and consumables is being reinforced by higher testing volumes, laboratory automation, advances in pathology workflows, and the increasing use of genomic and molecular testing. Services also represent a significant component of the market as healthcare providers seek specialized testing, data interpretation, and diagnostic support.

Type and Technology Outlook



IVD applications: Diagnosis, Early Detection, Therapy Selection, and Monitoring

IVD technologies: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Next-generation Sequencing (NGS), Microarrays, Flow Cytometry, Immunoassays, and Other IVD Testing Technologies

Additional segments: LDT and Imaging Imaging technologies: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Mammography, Ultrasound, and Others

The growing integration of laboratory diagnostics with medical imaging is improving cancer detection and clinical decision-making. NGS, PCR, and immunohistochemistry continue to support biomarker identification and therapy selection, while MRI, CT, PET, mammography, and ultrasound remain central to screening, diagnosis, staging, and monitoring.

Cancer Indication and Test Type Outlook

The report evaluates diagnostic demand across Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Skin Cancer, Blood Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, and other indications. The test type analysis includes Biopsy, Fine-needle Aspiration, Core Biopsy, Surgical Biopsy, Skin Biopsy /Punch Biopsy, and other procedures.

End Use and Regional Outlook

End use segments include Hospitals, Laboratories, and other healthcare settings. Regional coverage encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers detailed cancer diagnostics market intelligence to support investment planning, competitive positioning, product development, and market entry strategies. It includes market estimates and forecasts, segment and regional revenue analysis, growth opportunity assessments, industry trend evaluation, competitive strategy insights, market share analysis, and product innovation tracking.

Organizations can use the findings to identify emerging revenue opportunities, assess demand across diagnostic technologies and cancer indications, evaluate regional expansion potential, and strengthen long-term business decisions. The analysis is designed for diagnostic companies, healthcare providers, laboratories, investors, technology developers, and other stakeholders seeking actionable insights into the evolving global cancer diagnostics market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.2.1. Product Segment

1.2.2. Type Segment

1.2.3. Indication Segment

1.2.4. Test Type Segment

1.2.5. End Use Segment

1.3. Information Analysis

1.3.1. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.5. Information Procurement

1.5.1. Primary Research

1.6. Market Model

1.7. Total Market: CAGR Calculation

1.8. Objectives

1.8.1. Objective 1

1.8.2. Objective 2

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Insights Landscape

Chapter 3. Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Prevalence of Cancer

3.2.1.2. Technological Advancements

3.2.1.3. Rising Initiatives Undertaken by Public and Private Organizations

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Cost of Diagnostic Imaging

3.2.2.2. Radiation Exposure Likely to Limit Usage of CT Scans

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Global Cancer Diagnostics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Cancer Diagnostics Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Size & Trend Analysis by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Instruments

4.4.1. Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Pathology Based Instruments

4.4.2.1. Slide Staining Systems

4.4.2.1.1. Slide Staining Systems Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.2. Tissue Processing Systems

4.4.2.2.1. Tissue Processing Systems Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.3. Cell Processors

4.4.2.3.1. Cell Processors Systems Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.4. PCR Instruments

4.4.2.4.1. PCR Instruments Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.5. NGS Instruments

4.4.2.5.1. NGS Instruments Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.6. Microarrays

4.4.2.6.1. Microarrays Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.7. Other Pathology-based Instruments

4.4.2.7.1. Other Pathology-based Instruments Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3. Imaging Instruments

4.4.4. Others

4.5. Consumables

4.5.1. Consumables Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.1.1. Antibodies

4.5.1.1.1. Antibodies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.1.2. Kits & Reagents

4.5.1.2.1. Kits & Reagents Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.1.3. Probes

4.5.1.3.1. Probes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.1.4. Others

4.5.1.4.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Services

4.6.1. Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Global Cancer Diagnostics Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Size & Trend Analysis by Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. IVD

5.4.1. IVD Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. IVD Market by Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.1. Diagnosis

5.4.2.1.1. Diagnosis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Early Detection

5.4.2.2.1. Early Detection Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.3. Therapy Selection

5.4.2.3.1. Therapy Selection Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.4. Monitoring

5.4.2.4.1. Monitoring Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. IVD Market by Technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

5.4.3.1.1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

5.4.3.2.1. In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.3. Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

5.4.3.3.1. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.4. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

5.4.3.4.1. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.5. Microarrays

5.4.3.5.1. Microarrays Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.6. Flow Cytometry

5.4.3.6.1. Flow Cytometry Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.7. Immunoassays

5.4.3.7.1. Immunoassays Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.8. Other IVD Testing Technologies

5.4.3.8.1. Other IVD Testing Technologies Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5. LDT

5.5.1. LDT Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6. Imaging

5.6.1. Imaging Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6.2. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.6.2.1. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6.3. Computed Tomography (CT)

5.6.3.1. Computed Tomography (CT) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6.4. Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

5.6.4.1. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6.5. Mammography

5.6.5.1. Mammography Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6.6. Ultrasound

5.6.6.1. Ultrasound Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6.7. Others

5.6.7.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Cancer Diagnostics Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Indication Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Size & Trend Analysis by Indication, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Breast Cancer

6.4.1. Breast Cancer Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5. Colorectal Cancer

6.5.1. Colorectal Cancer Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.6. Cervical Cancer

6.6.1. Cervical Cancer Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.7. Lung Cancer

6.7.1. Lung Cancer Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.8. Prostate Cancer

6.8.1. Prostate Cancer Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.9. Skin Cancer

6.9.1. Skin Cancer Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.10. Blood Cancer

6.10.1. Blood Cancer Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.11. Kidney Cancer

6.11.1. Kidney Cancer Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.12. Liver Cancer

6.12.1. Liver Cancer Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.13. Pancreatic Cancer

6.13.1. Pancreatic Cancer Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.14. Ovarian Cancer

6.14.1. Ovarian Cancer Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.15. Others

6.15.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Global Cancer Diagnostics Market: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Test Type Movement Analysis

7.3. Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Size & Trend Analysis by Test Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Biopsy

7.4.1. Biopsy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.1.1. Fine-needle Aspiration

7.4.1.1.1. Fine-needle Aspiration Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.1.2. Core Biopsy

7.4.1.2.1. Core Biopsy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.1.3. Surgical Biopsy

7.4.1.3.1. Surgical Biopsy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.1.4. Skin Biopsy/Punch Biopsy

7.4.1.4.1. Skin Biopsy/Punch Biopsy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.1.5. Others

7.4.1.5.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Other Test Types

7.5.1. Other Test Types Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Global Cancer Diagnostics Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Global Cancer Diagnostics Market End Use Movement Analysis

8.3. Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Size & Trend Analysis by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Hospitals

8.4.1. Hospitals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Laboratories

8.5.1. Laboratories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. Others

8.6.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Cancer Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Dashboard

9.2. Market Size & Forecast Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033

9.2.1. Country Analysis Framework

9.2.1.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.2.1.2. Regulatory Framework/Reimbursement Structure

9.2.1.3. Competitive Scenario

9.2.1.4. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.3. North America

9.3.1. U.S.

9.3.2. Canada

9.3.3. Mexico

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. UK

9.4.2. Germany

9.4.3. France

9.4.4. Italy

9.4.5. Spain

9.4.6. Norway

9.4.7. Sweden

9.4.8. Denmark

9.5. Asia Pacific

9.5.1. Japan

9.5.2. China

9.5.3. India

9.5.4. Australia

9.5.5. South Korea

9.5.6. Thailand

9.6. Latin America

9.6.1. Brazil

9.6.2. Argentina

9.7. MEA

9.7.1. South Africa

9.7.2. Saudi Arabia

9.7.3. UAE

9.7.4. Kuwait

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company/Competition Categorization

10.2. Strategy Mapping

10.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

10.4. List of Key Certification Providers/Scheme Owners

10.5. Company Profiles/Listing

10.5.1. Company Profile Framework

10.5.1.1. Company Overview

10.5.1.2. Financial Performance

10.5.1.3. Product or Technology Benchmarking

10.5.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5.2. Abbott

10.5.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

10.5.4. GE Healthcare

10.5.5. QIAGEN

10.5.6. BD

10.5.7. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

10.5.8. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

10.5.9. Hologic, Inc.

10.5.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10.5.11. Illumina, Inc.

List of Tables [151]

List of Figures [170]

Companies Featured



Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GE Healthcare

QIAGEN

BD

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Hologic, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Illumina, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900