MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nintendo Brings Holiday Cheer with Games, Systems and Gift Ideas for Fans of All Ages

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday shopping season is underway, and Nintendo has gift ideas for gamers, families and fans of all ages, including the Nintendo Switch 2 system, games, toys and collectibles. This year's holiday offerings let friends and families play together in person or online. Recently, PJ Sadler and Pilar Pueblita from Nintendo participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to share some holiday gift ideas.

Nintendo Switch 2 is the next evolution of the Nintendo Switch system and the most powerful Nintendo system yet featuring a bigger, bolder screen with vivid color and clarity. With new ways to play and share with friends and family through GameChat1 and GameShare2, Nintendo Switch 2 offers ways to play together anytime, anywhere with a vast library of games.

And get everything you need to play right away with the Nintendo Switch 2 + Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Bundle or the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle, featuring a Nintendo Switch 2 system, a full download of the respective game and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.

Some of this year's highlighted games include:



The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Embark on a grand adventure as Link and become the Hero of Time in a battle to save the kingdom of Hyrule. Reborn for a new generation, fans and newcomers eager to explore the series can jump into this classic tale on Nintendo Switch 2. Plus, bring the sounds of Hyrule to life with the Electric OCARINA OF TIME and play songs Link learns in-game to trigger corresponding actions through sound recognition and the built-in microphone on the Nintendo Switch 2 system.

Pokémon Pokopia –With help from your Pokémon friends, rebuild a desolate world into a charming utopia, one step at a time. The experience continues in the Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass, where in Part 1: Bubbly Basin you can explore a new underwater area. Part 2 of the DLC will be launching soon.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort – Get up and moving3 together with 12 active motion-controlled sports like Bowling, Archery and Thumb Wrestling on a lively tropical island.

Splatoon Raiders – Venture out into the mysterious Spirhalite Islands and take on waves of enemy Salmonids as you raid the islands for treasure.

Orbitals – Jump into a two-player co-op game set in a retro universe inspired by '80s and '90s anime, where two inseparable explorers brave the perils of space and save their home from a supernatural cosmic storm.

Minecraft – Build anything you can imagine, uncover mysteries and face foes in an infinite world that's unique in every playthrough. The Nintendo Switch 2 version features the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade, which brings improved visual elements, as well as the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack, where you can explore a custom Mario themed world! EA SPORTS Madden NFL 27 – Run the league one decision at a time in the latest entry in the series. Check out the all-new Persona Engine in Franchise, authentic NFL physicality in gameplay, and deeper progression and customization in Superstar.

Plus, there are even more gifting options for Nintendo fans beyond games. The My Mario collection offers products, games and experiences designed to inspire imaginative play for young children and their parents, including the Mario & Friends Wood Block Set and the free interactive Hello, Mario! and Hello, Yoshi! app. Other gift ideas include Carrera RC Mario Kart World RC Karts, the LEGO The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – The Final Battle set and the Crocs x Super Mario collection.

For more information and to explore Nintendo's holiday lineup, visit Nintendo.com.



About Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has been providing a wide range of entertainment products and experiences since its founding in 1889, beginning with the manufacture and sale of Hanafuda playing cards.

Since the 1983 release of the Family Computer (Famicom) system in Japan, and continuing through Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo's focus has been the development, manufacturing, and sale of its gaming systems and software. To date, Nintendo has sold more than 6.2 billion video games and over 870 million hardware units globally, and has created franchises such as MarioTM, Donkey KongTM, The Legend of ZeldaTM, PokémonTM, MetroidTM, KirbyTM, Animal CrossingTM, PikminTM, and SplatoonTM.

Nintendo's continuing mission is to create reasons to choose Nintendo for unique, family-friendly entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of everyone it touches.

A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company's website at .

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Nintendo

1Internet, Nintendo Switch Online membership and Nintendo Account required for online features, including GameChat. Compatible USB camera required for video features. Not available in all countries. Terms and GameChat requirements apply. support.nintendo.com Games, systems, memberships and some accessories sold separately

2Nintendo Switch 2 and GameChat required for each user engaging in GameShare via GameChat. Internet, Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features, including GameChat. Not available in all countries. Terms and GameChat requirements apply. support.nintendo.com

3Be aware of your surroundings. Wear wrist straps and allow adequate room around you during game play.

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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