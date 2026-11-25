MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AGVs can cut handling costs by 70% and achieve payback in 8–18 months, while RaaS, tax credits and accelerated depreciation reduce SMEs' upfront burden.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated guided vehicle market is expected to grow from USD 6.02 billion in 2025 to USD 6.51 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to reach USD 9.63 billion by 2031, registering an 8.15% CAGR from 2026-2031. Expanding e-commerce fulfillment operations, rising labor costs, workforce shortages and advances in AI-enabled navigation are driving investment in automated material handling across major industries.

E-commerce Fulfillment Automation Drives AGV Market Growth

Omnichannel retail and growing consumer demand for same-day delivery are accelerating automated guided vehicle adoption in warehouses and distribution centers. Picking activities account for approximately 55% of warehousing costs, encouraging retailers and logistics operators to deploy goods-to-person robotic systems at scale. Real-time integration between AGVs and warehouse-management software can reduce material-handling expenses by as much as 70% while improving inventory visibility and fulfillment speed.

Compact AGV designs are also making automation practical for urban micro-fulfillment facilities, including sites smaller than 1,000 m. These vehicles can navigate narrow corridors and operate efficiently in space-constrained environments. Modular procurement options allow businesses to expand fleets as order volumes increase, helping smaller operators manage investment risk while responding to seasonal and long-term demand.

Labor Costs and Workforce Scarcity Strengthen Automation Demand

Persistent employee turnover and a projected global shortage of 85 million workers by 2030 are making warehouse automation increasingly important. AGVs support round-the-clock operations without fatigue, reduce dependence on difficult-to-fill material handling roles and enable employees to focus on higher-value responsibilities. Documented deployments have achieved payback in as little as eight months, strengthening the business case for automated guided vehicles.

Hybrid operations that combine employees with robotic systems can improve throughput, workplace safety and job satisfaction. As labor availability declines in major manufacturing and logistics markets, AGV adoption is shifting from an optional efficiency initiative to an essential part of business continuity planning.

Upfront Investment Remains a Key Market Restraint

Initial AGV deployments typically cost between USD 50,000 and USD 500,000, creating financial barriers for small and medium-sized enterprises. However, labor-intensive applications can reach breakeven within 8-18 months when AGVs are integrated with IoT-based inventory control. Robots-as-a-Service models are also reducing upfront capital requirements by combining equipment access, maintenance and technical support within service-based agreements.

R&D tax credits of up to 10% and accelerated depreciation programs in North America and the EU provide additional support for automation investments. Financing innovation, tax incentives and scalable deployment models are expected to broaden access to AGV technology despite near-term cost pressures. Other market considerations include advances in AI-enabled navigation and sensor suites, increasing adoption of dark warehouses and a shortage of multi-disciplinary maintenance technicians.

Automated Forklifts and Unit-Load AGVs Gain Momentum

Unit-Load platforms accounted for 31.48% of sales in 2025, supported by their ability to transport pallets, containers and totes across multipurpose facilities. Automated Forklift models are projected to record an 8.54% CAGR as operators seek vertical-reach capabilities and compatibility with existing warehouse racking.

Demand for forklift-style vehicles is rising as multilevel warehouses become more common in land-constrained cities. Dual-mode manual/autonomous operation also supports smoother adoption within established facilities. Pallet-truck AGVs remain an accessible automation option for retailers managing inbound freight, while cart and small-load vehicles support high-frequency e-commerce picking. Specialized opportunities continue to emerge for explosion-proof, pharmaceutical-grade and ultra-heavy-duty systems.

Automotive Leads While Retail and E-commerce Expand Rapidly

Automotive manufacturers generated 34.63% of market revenue in 2025, using AGVs to support just-in-time assembly and reduce work-in-process inventory. Retail and e-commerce distribution centers are expected to grow faster than other verticals, posting an 8.18% CAGR as fulfillment speed becomes increasingly important.

Food-and-beverage operators are extending AGV use into refrigerated facilities to address labor shortages in cold environments. Electronics manufacturers use the technology for precise movement of fragile sub-assemblies, while pharmaceutical logistics providers deploy AGVs to support Good Distribution Practices. Third-party logistics companies have reported labor-hour savings of 42% following robotic fleet installations. Aerospace applications are also expanding, particularly for the controlled movement of large fuselage sections and other heavy components.

Regional Automated Guided Vehicle Market Outlook

North America held a 37.07% revenue share in 2025, supported by warehouse wages exceeding USD 25 per hour and mature e-commerce networks requiring rapid fulfillment. Large-scale robotic deployments have encouraged the development of supporting technology and service ecosystems. U.S. R&D credits and bonus depreciation schedules continue to attract investment, while Canada is expanding AGV adoption in cold-storage and resource-sector logistics.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest regional CAGR of 8.36% through 2031. Growth is being supported by China's dark factory initiatives, Japan's demographic-driven labor shortage and the region's extensive private 5G infrastructure. India's production-linked incentive programs and supply-chain diversification across ASEAN are creating additional opportunities for automated manufacturing and logistics facilities.

Europe maintains a steady, sustainability-focused growth profile. Accelerated depreciation incentives for robotics are encouraging businesses to replace energy-intensive manual processes. Germany continues to integrate AGVs into Industry 4.0 manufacturing environments, while the United Kingdom is prioritizing automation in logistics hubs near major metropolitan markets. The Middle East, Africa and South America offer emerging opportunities in mining, ports and petrochemicals, where operational safety and reliable material movement can justify investment in automated guided vehicle systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid growth of e-commerce fulfillment automation

4.2.2 Escalating labor costs and workforce scarcity

4.2.3 Advancements in AI-enabled navigation and sensor suites

4.2.4 Surge in "dark warehouse" adoption among SMEs

4.2.5 Integration with private 5G networks for deterministic control

4.2.6 ESG-driven automation incentives in developed markets

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High upfront capital expenditure for SMEs

4.3.2 Shortage of multi-disciplinary maintenance technicians

4.3.3 Cyber-security liabilities in fleet management software

4.3.4 Scarcity of rare-earth materials for high-torque AGV motors

4.4 Regulatory Landscape

4.5 Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic and Post-Pandemic Factors

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Automated Forklift AGVs

5.1.2 Tow / Tractor / Tug AGVs

5.1.3 Unit-Load AGVs

5.1.4 Assembly-Line AGVs

5.1.5 Pallet Truck AGVs

5.1.6 Cart and Small Load AGVs

5.1.7 Special-Purpose AGVs

5.1.8 Other Product Types

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Food and Beverage

5.2.3 Retail and E-Commerce

5.2.4 Electronics and Electrical

5.2.5 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

5.2.6 Logistics and 3PL

5.2.7 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.8 General Manufacturing

5.2.9 Other End-User Industries

5.3 By Payload Capacity

5.3.1 Less than 500 kg

5.3.2 500 - 1,000 kg

5.3.3 1,000 - 2,000 kg

5.3.4 above 2,000 kg

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Material Handling and Transportation

5.4.2 Order Picking and Sortation

5.4.3 Trailer Loading / Unloading

5.4.4 Packaging and Palletizing

5.4.5 Assembly Operations

5.4.6 Cold-Chain and Refrigerated Storage

5.4.7 Hazardous Materials Handling

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Russia

5.5.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 South Korea

5.5.4.4 India

5.5.4.5 ASEAN

5.5.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.3 Turkey

5.5.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Egypt

5.5.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 ABB Ltd.

6.4.2 AutoStore AS

6.4.3 BALYO SA

6.4.4 Berkshire Grey, Inc.

6.4.5 Clearpath Robotics Inc.

6.4.6 Daifuku Co., Ltd.

6.4.7 Dematic Corp. (KION Group)

6.4.8 Elettric80 S.p.A.

6.4.9 FANUC Corporation

6.4.10 Fetch Robotics, Inc.

6.4.11 John Bean Technologies Corporation

6.4.12 Jungheinrich AG

6.4.13 KUKA AG

6.4.14 Locus Robotics Corp.

6.4.15 Mobile Industrial Robots A/S

6.4.16 Murata Machinery, Ltd.

6.4.17 Oceaneering International, Inc.

6.4.18 Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.

6.4.19 Scott Technology Limited

6.4.20 Seegrid Corporation

6.4.21 SSI SCHAFER Systems International DWC LLC

6.4.22 Swisslog Holding AG

6.4.23 System Logistics S.p.A.

6.4.24 Toyota Material Handling Co., Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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